Staff Picks: Natti Natasha, Myke Towers, Cuco and More

From Natti Natasha's motherhood inspired new album 'Nattividad' to Myke Towers going pop on "Experimento" and Cuco releasing a Día De Los Muertos inspired new single "Under The Sun", here is our new batch of Staff Picks.

Natti Natasha – Nattividad album

Natti Natasha released her second album Nattividad, which is a mash-up of her name and her daughter’s name, Vida. The new single from the album is “Imposible Amor” featuring Colombian singer Maluma. The hottest tracks are the Dominican superstar’s new takes on classics. She tackled 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” in the slick “Hablando De Mí.” She also reinvented Mario Winan’s “I Don’t Wanna Know” in the arresting standout “No Quiero Saber.” – Lucas Villa

Myke Towers – “Experimento”

During the Latin Billboards show last Thursday, the Young King premiered his new song “Experimento”. Myke Towers shows off his versatility once again, and can now proudly say that he can be your next Latin Pop guy. Here’s to hoping his upcoming album MICHAEL has him experimenting with other genres. – Luciana Villalba

Cuco – “Under The Sun”

Pop-meets-cumbia in Cuco’s new bilingual single “Under the Sun”. The Chicano singer’s new single sees him connect to his culture via a Dia de Los Muertos homage in the music video, right on time for Latinx Heritage Month. – Luciana Villalba

Wisin, Jhay Cortez & Ozuna – “Emojis de Corazones”

After this year’s global smash hit “Fiel,” Wisin reunited with Jhay Cortez for “Emojis de Corazones.” They teamed up with fellow Boricua singer Ozuna. The trio comes through with an alluring reggaeton love song that Ozuna takes to another level with his otherworldly vocals. Cortez never misses with his guest spots, name-checking Christina Aguilera in his fire verse. The song was helmed by Wisin’s team Los Legendarios. – Lucas Villa

Christian Nodal ft. Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Sinvergüenza”

The collab Regional Mexican fans had been waiting for. Christian Nodal teamed up with Banda MS for his new single “La Sinvergüenza”, the despecho anthem we needed to sing to the top of our lungs. Fun fact: Belinda, Christian Nodal’s fiancée, has a cameo in the music video which she also directed. – Luciana Villalba

Zizzy – Aura album

Zizzy of anti-boyband Aquihayaquihay stepped out with his first solo album Aura. The Mexican rapper and singer is redefining Latin pop with his genre-bending LP. He’s a smooth talker in the trap-leaning “Lobby” featuring Beatboy and dabbles in dancehall in “Dans Club” with Aron & Omizs. Zizzy really shines in the beautiful acoustic moment “Todo Se Apagó.” – Lucas Villa

Alvaro Diaz, Feid, Tainy – “LLORI PARI”

It’s officially Sad Boy/Sad Girl Fall. Puerto Rican singer Alvaro Diaz teamed up with Colombian Feid for “LLORI PARI”, a crying party to let all of our unreciprocated feelings out. Produced by none other than Latin Billboard winner for Producer of the Year, Tainy, this one is bound to get stuck in your head at one point. – Luciana Villalba

Sinego & Delaporte – “La Rosa Del Penal”

Colombian producer and DJ Sinego is back with his new single “La Rosa Del Penal.” He teamed up with Spanish band Delaporte. Sinego is known for his house boleros and this collaboration is especially entrancing with Sandra Deleporte’s vocals. The song’s flamenco-influenced drop is Sinego’s sexiest drop yet. – Lucas Villa

Farruko & David Guetta – “Pepas” Remix

Farruko’s global smash “Pepas” is ready to take over more music festivals. French DJ David Guetta gave the song a harder house music edge with his new remix. Farruko continues to bridge the worlds of Latin music and EDM. Expect more of that on his album LA 167 that’s due out this Friday. – Lucas Villa

ECKO – “REAL” (Freestyle)

Argentinian Trap star on the rise ECKO shows off his lyrical ability in his new freestyle “REAL”. At only 22 years old, ECKO started off his music career by doing rap battles and freestyles in Argentina, since then he has judged rapping competitions and supported emerging artists from Argentina. On “REAL” he goes back to his freestyling/rap battle roots and sings about his success, buying his mom a house and “real recognizes real”. – Luciana Villalba

BIA ft. G Herbo – “BESITO”

Fresh off the success of “Whole Lotta Money” with Nicki Minaj, BIA released a new bilingual R&B-meets-Trap anthem with G Herbo. The music video was filmed in Puerto Rico and has all the island vibes we need. – Luciana Villalba

