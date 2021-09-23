Karol G Is Living Her Best Single Life In “Sejodioto” Music Video

Music

Karol G is single and ready to mingle in her new song “Sejodioto.” The Colombian superstar is living her best life in the wild music video.

“Sejodioto” could be Karol G’s response to Anuel AA’s “23 Preguntas.”

“Sejodioto” is Karol G’s first taste of new music since the release of her KG0516 album. It’s also her first major release since going public about her breakup with Anuel AA in April. Last month, the Puerto Rican rapper released “23 Preguntas” on what would’ve been his anniversary with Karol G. With Karol celebrating being single in “Sejodioto,” this could be her response to the questions that Anuel had.

Karol G reunited with her “Bichota” co-writers for “Sejodioto.”



Karol G wrote “Sejodioto” with Puerto Rican singers Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez. Both of them helped her write the smash hit “Bichota.” Production duties were handled by Karol’s longtime collaborator Ovy on the Drums. Like J Balvin’s “Ginza,” the song has dripping synths with a reggaeton kick. Karol G seems to evoke Alejandra Gúzman’s greatest hit when she sings, “Que chimba se siente hacer el amor con otro.” Karol comes through with a sexy, no-strings-attached anthem.

Karol G takes over L.A. in the “Sejodioto” music video.

The music video for “Sejodioto” was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with Karol G for her “Bichota” and “Location” videos. Karol hits up her girlfriends and they go for a night out in L.A., taking over a strip club and make it rain money. Karol G will perform at the Billboard Latin Music Awards tonight and she’s nominated for eight awards. The show will air live from Miami on Telemundo.

