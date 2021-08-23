Romance Rumors: Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Step Out, Anuel AA Wants Karol G Back

Latidomusic

In the last two weeks, there have been plenty of romance rumors swirling around our favorite artists. On Friday night, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía were spotted holding hands. The Baja Beach Festival in Mexico showed that there still might be feelings between Karol G and Anuel AA. Let’s dive into the juicy chisme…

Rauwsalía appears to be real.

Since early 2020, there have been rumors that Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and Spanish pop star Rosalía are dating. They’ve shared plenty of flirty interactions online and have been spotted together a few times. Rosalía also supplied uncredited backing vocals to Alejandro’s song “Dile A Él” on his Afrodisíaco album.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía seemingly confirmed their relationship on Friday night in West Hollywood.

ROSALÍA AND RAUW SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/9Q2l688bac — ً (@cumaltura) August 20, 2021

The couple was spotted holding hands while leaving a restaurant. From the previous times they’ve been seen together, this is the first time they’ve been remotely affectionate in public.

While performing at this weekend’s Baja Beach Festival, Anuel AA hinted that he wants Karol G to take him back.

me nnnn whoooo😭 anuel dedicated bubalu to karol he miss her @karolg take him back pic.twitter.com/Uqf9zaNG5g — araceli🧚🏼‍♀️ (@araceli_0918) August 17, 2021

Reggaeton power couple Karol G and Anuel AA confirmed their breakup in April. With their recent performances at the Baja Beach Festival this month, the two superstars appear to miss each other. During weekend one of the festival in Rosarito, Anuel performed “Bubalu,” a Mambo Kingz song that originally featured Karol G. During the performance, the Boricua rapper told the audience, “Let’s see if Karol G hears this and takes me back.”

Was Karol G getting emotional about Anuel AA while performing “Ocean”?

KAROL G crying while singing OCEAN so dedicated to ANUEL pic.twitter.com/uQrtiYxDxj — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) August 21, 2021

During weekend two of the Baja Beach Festival, Karol G broke down while singing “Ocean,” the ballad that she wrote about her relationship with Anuel AA. Fans were taking this as a sign that she still has feelings for Anuel. At the same time, the festival marked the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that Karol performed in front of a massive audience, so her emotions could’ve been coming from that experience.

In the music video for “23 Preguntas,” Anuel AA is asking questions to his ex-girlfriend on what would’ve been their anniversary today. The song is totally about Karol G because their anniversary was on Aug. 23.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com