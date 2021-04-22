Latidomusic

Karol G And Anuel AA Confirm They Broke Up Four Months Ago

By April 22, 2021 at 8:45 am
KAROLG / INSTAGRAM

After weeks of speculation, Karol G and Anuel AA have confirmed their breakup. Anuel was the first to reveal that the reggaeton power couple split up four months ago.

Anuel said that his relationship with Karol simply ran its course.

On Tuesday night, Anuel AA hosted an Instagram live where he revealed that he and Karol G called it quits on their relationship. To the surprise of his fans, the Puerto Rican rapper said they actually broke up around four months ago. He further explained that the split was just “something that happens in life.”

With rumors of cheating breaking them up, Anuel AA also said that was not the case and no “third party” was involved. He mentioned the split was amicable and there’s no bad blood between him and his ex-fiancée, Karol G.

Karol G also confirmed their breakup on IG.

After Anuel AA went live, Karol G posted a few messages to her Instagram story about the breakup. The Colombian reggaetonera reiterated that she ended on good terms with Anuel. That’s why they were spotted together at her recent KG0516 album party in Miami.

“If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people,” Karol G wrote. “For a long time, we tried to keep our relationship away from social media in order to take care of ourselves. We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes. Not today. Not even 3 years ago.”

Her song “El Barco” appeared to hint at the split.

On her KG0516 album, Karol G sang about heartbreak in the song “El Barco.” There was speculation that she was singing about her breakup with Anuel.

“Thank you all for joining us in our crazy antics,” she continued. “I love you, Emmanuel. My gratitude to you, your family, and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite.”

Anuel AA and Karol G met in 2018 while filming the music video for their collaboration “Culpables.” Anuel has a whole back tattoo of one of his favorite photos with Karol.

Bronx Native Séssi Talks Music Influences, Body Positivity, Working with Jhay Cortez and More

Bronx Native Séssi Talks Music Influences, Body Positivity, Working with Jhay Cortez and More

By April 21, 2021 at 9:37 am
BY  | April 21, 2021 AT 9:37 am
Courtesy of Séssi

Urban-pop singer-songwriter Séssi joined us for an exclusive interview for Latido Music by mitú where we got to know more about the Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress, her musical influences, what it means to be a Latina in the music industry, and the message she wants to share with women through her music.

Séssi comes from a musical background.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SÉSSI🎙 (@sessiofficial)

Born and raised in The Bronx to Puerto Rican and Cuban parents, Séssi grew up in a musical household where her father was a producer and her mom worked in event planning setting up concerts.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always been on stage, singing… always had a passion for music. I come from dance music, but a lot of Latin influences like La India, Lady Gaga. I also love the Disco Divas like Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer. So I would say my music is very eclectic, I have a lot of R&B sounds, pop sounds, I’m big on melodies.”

One of the main themes Sésssi wants to transmit through her music is body positivity and self-expression

Growing up with a family that embraced her uniqueness, Séssi doesn’t shy away from expressing herself through music. “I was raised that way, that you have to love yourself, be proud of who you are, and I’m very blessed to have a team that believes in me and to be able to express myself and talk about toxic relationships, and all the crazy things that women go through, it’s not easy being us. I’m here to lift up all the women,” Séssi says. “And some men as well because… if I gotta check a man, I will,” she laughed.

Her new single, “2C”, she describes it as a hallucination, a man mesmerized by a woman’s confidence and her beauty

Séssi’s latest single “2C” is a sultry reggaeton track where a man and a woman fall in love for the first time and the woman knows exactly what she’s worth and takes command of the situation.

Séssi worked with Jhay Cortez on the track “Kobe en LA.”

For the outro of Jhay Cortez’s “Kobe en LA,” you can hear Séssi’s vocals during the final verses of the song, which Séssi calls them “extremely spiritual.”

About the experience working with Jhay, Séssi calls it a “dream come true,” and it was a gratifying experience for her to work with someone that loves to express themselves through lyrics, just like she does, and hopes to work with Jhay again in the future.

Séssi was recently named one of the 20 Latinas to discover before 2020 ends by Billboard.

From our conversation alone, you can tell that Séssi’s personality thrives by performing on stage and we can’t wait to see her perform live very soon. We’ll be tuned in for the music she has in store for us.

jhay cortezReggaetonsessispotlight

2021 Latin American Music Awards Highlights: Ozuna, Eslabón Armado, Karol G and More

2021 Latin American Music Awards Highlights: Ozuna, Eslabón Armado, Karol G and More

By April 16, 2021 at 1:12 pm
BY  | April 16, 2021 AT 1:12 pm
ESLABONARMADOOFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards were last night and Bad Bunny emerged victorious. Even though the Puerto Rican superstar was absent, he won five awards.

Karol G and Nicki Minaj were big winners.

Right behind Benito, who took home Artist of the Year, was Karol G, with three wins. She won for her smash hit “Tusa,” which also made her collaborator Nicki Minaj a three-time winner. “Tusa” won the Song of the Year award over Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” and Colombian singer Maluma’s “Hawái.”

Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro also won big.

In the New Artist of the Year category, rising Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro took home the award. Like Bad Bunny, he was also absent from the ceremony. “Thanks to all those who voted for me,” Alejandro wrote in his Instagram stories. “I’ll see you all soon. Wait for me.”

The night was also filled with plenty of performances. Latido Music is here with five of our favorite Latin AMAs performances.

Eslabón Armado

Eslabón Armado is the Mexican-American trio that is reviving the sierreño sound in regional Mexican music. They’re doing it with their own emo spin on the genre. The guys won two awards: Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group and the Favorite Duo or Group general category. In one of their first major award show performances, the crowd was treated to Eslabón Armado’s “Con Tus Besos” live.

Ozuna

Last night Ozuna was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award for his incredible music career. The moment was extra special for the Puerto Rican superstar because his grandmother gave him the award. Ozuna was in tears of joy over the gesture. He also performed a medley of hits like “Vaina Loca” and “Dile Que Tu Me Quieres.”

Karol G

Fresh off her new album KG0516 topping Billboard‘s Latin Album chart, Karol G performed at the Latin AMAs. She gave her first live performance of “El Makinon” with rising Latina singer Mariah Angeliq. The sensual performance was a show of girl power at the awards.

Maluma

Maluma performed a few times at the Latin AMAs. He teamed up with Wisin, Myke Towers, and Anitta for their remix of “Mi Niña.” He also joined fellow Colombian act Piso 21 for their hit duet “Más de la Una.” His best performance of the night was “Tonika” from his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album. He sang it with Jamaican music royalty Ziggy Marley for the first time.

David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood

In one of the most-anticipated moments of the night, Spanish singer David Bisbal teamed up with country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The duo debuted their duet “Tears of Gold” live and Underwood sang in Spanish.

