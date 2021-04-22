Karol G And Anuel AA Confirm They Broke Up Four Months Ago

Latidomusic

After weeks of speculation, Karol G and Anuel AA have confirmed their breakup. Anuel was the first to reveal that the reggaeton power couple split up four months ago.

Anuel said that his relationship with Karol simply ran its course.

Anuel announces through a live Instagram his separation with Karol G. pic.twitter.com/Ozc0tzIiwJ — karol G update 🦋 (@karolgUPDATE) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday night, Anuel AA hosted an Instagram live where he revealed that he and Karol G called it quits on their relationship. To the surprise of his fans, the Puerto Rican rapper said they actually broke up around four months ago. He further explained that the split was just “something that happens in life.”

With rumors of cheating breaking them up, Anuel AA also said that was not the case and no “third party” was involved. He mentioned the split was amicable and there’s no bad blood between him and his ex-fiancée, Karol G.

Karol G also confirmed their breakup on IG.

Karok G confirms that it’s over between her and Anuel AA💔 pic.twitter.com/dPbMnCeO4f — Latido Music by mitú (@itslatidomusic) April 21, 2021

After Anuel AA went live, Karol G posted a few messages to her Instagram story about the breakup. The Colombian reggaetonera reiterated that she ended on good terms with Anuel. That’s why they were spotted together at her recent KG0516 album party in Miami.

“If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people,” Karol G wrote. “For a long time, we tried to keep our relationship away from social media in order to take care of ourselves. We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes. Not today. Not even 3 years ago.”

Her song “El Barco” appeared to hint at the split.

On her KG0516 album, Karol G sang about heartbreak in the song “El Barco.” There was speculation that she was singing about her breakup with Anuel.

“Thank you all for joining us in our crazy antics,” she continued. “I love you, Emmanuel. My gratitude to you, your family, and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite.”

Todos "ayyy el tatuajeee" yo creo que Anuel no se lo va a quitar busquen en youtube "anuel habla del tatto" y verán ya que Karol dice que el cuerpo es un diario donde se plasma lo mas importante!!!!!❤ pic.twitter.com/yX0JDrlecl — Karol G Fans💎 (@Alejand19324813) April 21, 2021

Anuel AA and Karol G met in 2018 while filming the music video for their collaboration “Culpables.” Anuel has a whole back tattoo of one of his favorite photos with Karol.

