Staff Picks: Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra, Jarina de Marco, J Balvin and More

Music

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 30th – September 10th).

Venezuela meets Argentina in Mau y Ricky’s collab with Maria Becerra in “Mal Acostumbrao”, Jarina de Marco and Empress Of take us on bilingual disco trip on “Vacío”, J Balvin’s album ‘JOSE’ was worth the wait and more. Check out the full list & playlist below.

Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra – “Mal Acostumbrao”

Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky teamed up with Argentine pop star Maria Becerra for their new single “Mal Acostumbrao.” In their sweet love song, the trio of artists sing about that falling in love feeling that’s beautifully captured in the music video. There’s a coolness to the collaboration as well. The brothers performed “Mal Acostumbrao” with Becerra for the first time last week on their sold-out tour in Argentina. – Lucas Villa

Jarina De Marco, Empress Of – “Vacío”

Are you ready to jump into the unknown? Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina De Marco brings the good vibes with Empress Of in upbeat disco-esque single “Vacío”. In the words of Jarina: “The song is about working through the uncertainties and anxieties of a romantic relationship that is on the precipice of falling deeply in love. I was freaking out and I just had to give in and let go of control. Vacío is a fierce declaration of commitment to the unknown”. Listen to the song and let yourself go. – Luciana Villalba

J Balvin – JOSE album

J Balvin is back with his new album JOSE. The LP is stacked with collaborations with artists like Skrillex, Khalid, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Dua Lipa, however Balvin’s most interesting collaborator on the album has to be his baby boy Río. The Colombian superstar’s eclectic collaborations also reflect the album’s diverse sound. – Lucas Villa.

Micro TDH, Yandel – “Las Olas”

Ahead of his first headlining tour in the U.S., Venezuelan artist Micro TDH released his new single “Las Olas.” He joined forces with Puerto Rican reggaeton veteran Yandel. In the alluring love song, the two acts trade verses about the paradise they can offer their lovers. Micro TDH is making waves as a Latino heartthrob. His tour kicks off on Sept. 16 in Chicago. – Lucas Villa

Matt Hunter – “Muero”

Colombian-American singer Matt Hunter has grown up in front of the world since voicing Diego in Dora the Explorer. Now the 23-year-old is all grown up in his new single “Muero.” His song shifts from sexy electronic track to heavy Latin trap banger. Hunter is a smooth operator as he croons flirty lyrics to his lover for a round two. He’s killing it in this new era of his music career. – Lucas Villa

Nicki Nicole, Mora – “Toa La Vida”

The lyrics from “Toa La Vida” will make anyone with a broken heart reach out to their ex. Argentine star on the rise Nicki Nicole teamed up with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and Billboard nominee for Producer of the Year, Mora, for a despecho filled single about never letting go of that person. “La depresión me guía, y yo que mal manejo” which means “Depression guides me, but I’m a horrible driver”

Broz Rodriguez, Michael BM & Franklyn Brooks – “Bomboro”

Mexican DJ Broz Rodriguez is back at it again. For his latest single, he remade the classic “Bomboro Quiña Quiña” as a house music banger. He teamed up with Michael BM and Franklyn Brooks to give Sonora Santanera’s song a 2021 makeover. No Fiesta Patrias playlist will be complete without Rodriguez’s refreshing “Bomboro.” – Lucas Villa

Jhay Cortez – ‘Timelezz’ album

As a follow up to his first studio album ‘Famouz’, which had songs like “Easy”, “No Me Conoce Remix” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, it’s this time around with ‘Timelezz’ that Jhay has found his edge and the versatility that he possesses to cross over the bridge from Reggaeton to EDM, and making it back to his essence of being able to spit bars over trap beats or perreo songs in this new body of work. – Luciana Villalba

Diana Flores – “High”

Peruvian singer-songwriter Diana Flores is back with another dazzling dance track. For her new single “High,” she regrouped with producer Marshall Did It Again. While her past single “Desaparecer” had ’70s vibes, she’s gone ’80s with “High.” The synth-pop stunner includes a sexy saxophone break for good measure. Flores’ latest song won’t let you down. – Lucas Villa

Bomba Estéreo – ‘Deja’ album

Colombian band Bomba Estereo finally released their highly anticipated album ‘Deja’ four years since their last full-length release ‘Ayo’ in 2017. In times as uncertain as ours right now, ‘Deja’ comes as a breath of fresh air, as a grounding moment in music where we get to be present and connect to our planet with the music. In the words of lead singer Li Saumet: “We made this album so you can dance to it at a club, but at the same time it has a profound meaning. It’s meant for you to dance perreo with a conscience”. ‘Deja’ is all about connecting with nature, finding your purpose and letting the music speak to you. – Luciana Villalba

Natalia Jimenez, Joss Favela – “Mi Ego”

Spanish artist Natalia Jimenez shows once again her appreciation for Mexican culture and music with her newest single “Mi Ego”, alongside Joss Favela. The Regional Mexican track has powerful vocals and lyrics that will tug your heartstrings. – Luciana Villalba

Listen to all of our Staff Picks in our Spotify playlist below.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com