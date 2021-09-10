Sofía Reyes & Becky G’s Cumbia “Mal De Amores” Is Perfect For Fiestas Patrias

Music

Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes has teamed up with Becky G for the perfect Fiestas Patrias anthem. The two women joined forces for the cumbia-pop song “Mal De Amores.” In the music video, Reyes and Becky G are serving Selena vibes.

Sofía Reyes is booked and busy this year.

2021 has been a busy year for Sofía Reyes. She notched another hit with “Casualidad” featuring Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó. Reyes is not just making noise in the Latin market, she also featured in the global EDM smash “Dancing On Dangerous” with Imanbek and Sean Paul. Now she’s teaming up with Chicana star Becky G for “Mal De Amores.”

No Fiestas Patrias playlist will be complete without “Mal De Amores.”

“Mal De Amores” was written by Reyes, Becky G, and Elena Rose. The song’s producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, the guys behind “Despacito,” also had a hand in writing it. Reyes and Becky G are backed by a cumbia rhythm as they sing about overcoming heartbreak. Their solution for a broken heart is to party the night away. There’s a bit of a Los Ángeles Azules vibe. For the upcoming Fiestas Patrias, this is the perfect girl power cumbia for your playlists.

Sofía Reyes and Becky G are channeling Selena in the music video.

The music video for “Mal De Amores” was shot by Mike Ho in East L.A., which isn’t too far from Becky G’s Inglewood neighborhood. After eating ice cream from the bucket, Reyes and Becky G get ready for a girls’ night out. Their fierce fashions and dances moves are remiscent of Tex-Mex queen Selena. Both women are definitely in the cumbia mood.

Last month, Reyes teamed up with iconic songwriter Diane Warren for “Seaside” with Rita Ora and Reik. Australian singer-songwriter Sia also selected Reyes to feature on the Banx & Ranx remix of her song “1+1” with reggaetonero Yandel.

