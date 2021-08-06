Sia Enlists Sofía Reyes & Yandel For Latin Remix Of “1+1”

Latidomusic

Australian singer-songwriter Sia is going reggaeton in the new remix of her song “1+1.” She teamed up with Mexican pop star Sofía Reyes and Puerto Rican OG Yandel for the refreshing Latin update.

“1+1” is a song from Sia’s movie Music.

Sia first released “1+1” on the soundtrack to her movie Music in February. With the song’s growing popularity, Sia dropped a remix last month by Canadian duo Banx & Ranx. The trio of artists joined forces with heavy-hitters in the Latin music like Reyes and Yandel for the latest iteration of “1+1.”

Sofía Reyes calls the collaboration with Sia a “dream come true.”

“I’m super grateful to Sia for inviting me to participate in this song,” Reyes said in a statement. “I feel blessed for the opportunity. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always dreamed about doing something with her. My dreams have come true.”

Sia wrote “1+1” with her longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin. Reyes and Yandel wrote their new Spanish verses to the song. Yandel thrives in Banx & Ranx’s dancehall beats that also have a reggaeton feel. With his soaring voice, Yandel takes Sia’s endorphin-inducing message to new heights. Reyes translates the feel good vibes of the song into Spanish in a captivating performance. The dreamy vacation getaway that Sia conjures up in “1+1” goes global with Reyes and Yandel in the mix. We’ll be their plus one for this adventure.

Sofía Reyes and Yandel are coming off the success of their recent hits.

The Latin remix of “1+1” comes on the heels of Reyes’ recent hit “Casualidad.” She teamed up with Boricua singer Pedro Capó for their collaboration that’s crossed over 13 million views on YouTube. Last month Yandel dropped his joint album Dynasty with reggaeton hit-maker Tainy.

