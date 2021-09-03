Jhay Cortez Pays Homage to Don Omar and Doubles Down On Electronic Sound for New Album ‘Timelezz’

Music

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhay Cortez released his highly anticipated album ‘Timelezz’ today. The album has over 17 songs that encapsulate Jhay’s ambitions that go beyond Reggaeton with songs like “En Mi Cuarto” with Skrillex, “Tokyo” and more.

As a follow up to his first studio album ‘Famouz’, which had songs like “Easy”, “No Me Conoce Remix” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, it’s this time around with ‘Timelezz’ that Jhay has found his edge and the versatility that he possesses to cross over the bridge from Reggaeton to EDM, and making it back to his essence of being able to spit bars over trap beats or perreo songs in this new body of work.

Jhay doubles down on EDM sounds with “Dilema”, “Tokyo”, “Ley Seca” and “En Mi Cuarto”

Let’s call it the Jhayco sound. Jhay Cortez opens up the album with electronic-infused and Tainy produced “Dilema”, where Jhay wonders where the relationship is going, which sets the tone for the themes explored in the album. Jhay has been at the forefront of mixing Reggaeton and EDM, and has done so in a way that doesn’t feel forced and remains authentic to both genres. On the focus track, “Ley Seca” with Anuel, both artists deliver a perreo a lo galactic anthem that’s ready to hit the clubs.

Jhay revealed to us that his new EDM infused song “Tokyo” was recorded at the same time as “DAKITI” and “En Mi Cuarto” at the album listening session. “Tokyo” definitely feels like DAKITI’s cousin but it stands on its own as a highlight from the record, proving that Jhay can keep pushing the envelope with his music.

Jhay Cortez pays homage to his idol Don Omar on “Dile”

Produced by Fino Como El Haze, Jhay pays his respects to one of Reggaeton’s OGs with “Dile” which samples Don Omar’s hit from 2004. During an album listening session last week, Jhay revealed to us that Don Omar is the reason why he wanted to become a singer in the first place, and that he wanted to pay homage to his idol while he’s still alive. “Dile” is by far one of the gems from the album that will get both Jhayco fans and casual fans excited to listen to the rest of ‘Timelezz’.

Get your Perreo fix with “Mi Vicio”, “Dale Como Es” and “Me Extraña”

Jhay is no stranger to crafting a great Reggaeton song, and there’s enough proof of that on ‘Timelezz’. “Mi Vicio” has a Rosalía punchline that I’m still recovering from, the bass from Tainy-produced “Dale Como Es” will send you to orbit, and “Me Extraña” has lyrics that will soon enough become IG captions for all people dealing with a heartbreak.

Bars for days on “Los Rompediscoteka”, ‘Los Bo”, “Nos Matamos” and “Los Bandoleros”

Jhay truly gets in his rapper bag with anthems dedicated a la calle, made to bump in your car as you drive around your city. “Los Rompediscoteka” screams Puerto Rico and a nod to Yomo’s “Déjale Caer To’ El Peso”, “Los Bo” has los reyes de la nueva aka the young kings Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez going head to head with bars. On “Nos Matamos”, Jhay lets it be known that you do not want this smoke: he flexes his success and songwriting skills, if you want a bar-for-bar war, he’s ready.

For “Los Bandoleros”, it’s about flexing money with the help of Reggaeton OG, Arcangel. In the intro you can hear Papi Arca say in an interview: “If you say that money doesn’t change people, then you’re not making money”.

To close off the album, Jhay Cortez goes synth-pop with Puerto Rican group Buscabulla

“Eternamente” features tropical synth-pop group Buscabulla, who take over the vocals to wrap the ‘Timelezz’ journey on a high note.

‘Timelezz’ is Jhay Cortez’s at his most ambitious, covering ground in many genres and sounds that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from a Reggaeton artist and showcasing his versatility. This album positions Jhay at the forefront of where the sound of Reggaeton will evolve to in the coming years.

