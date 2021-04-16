2021 Latin American Music Awards Highlights: Ozuna, Eslabón Armado, Karol G and More
The 2021 Latin American Music Awards were last night and Bad Bunny emerged victorious. Even though the Puerto Rican superstar was absent, he won five awards.
Karol G and Nicki Minaj were big winners.
Right behind Benito, who took home Artist of the Year, was Karol G, with three wins. She won for her smash hit “Tusa,” which also made her collaborator Nicki Minaj a three-time winner. “Tusa” won the Song of the Year award over Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” and Colombian singer Maluma’s “Hawái.”
Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro also won big.
In the New Artist of the Year category, rising Puerto Rican pop star Rauw Alejandro took home the award. Like Bad Bunny, he was also absent from the ceremony. “Thanks to all those who voted for me,” Alejandro wrote in his Instagram stories. “I’ll see you all soon. Wait for me.”
The night was also filled with plenty of performances. Latido Music is here with five of our favorite Latin AMAs performances.
Eslabón Armado
Eslabón Armado is the Mexican-American trio that is reviving the sierreño sound in regional Mexican music. They’re doing it with their own emo spin on the genre. The guys won two awards: Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group and the Favorite Duo or Group general category. In one of their first major award show performances, the crowd was treated to Eslabón Armado’s “Con Tus Besos” live.
Ozuna
Last night Ozuna was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award for his incredible music career. The moment was extra special for the Puerto Rican superstar because his grandmother gave him the award. Ozuna was in tears of joy over the gesture. He also performed a medley of hits like “Vaina Loca” and “Dile Que Tu Me Quieres.”
Karol G
Fresh off her new album KG0516 topping Billboard‘s Latin Album chart, Karol G performed at the Latin AMAs. She gave her first live performance of “El Makinon” with rising Latina singer Mariah Angeliq. The sensual performance was a show of girl power at the awards.
Maluma
Maluma performed a few times at the Latin AMAs. He teamed up with Wisin, Myke Towers, and Anitta for their remix of “Mi Niña.” He also joined fellow Colombian act Piso 21 for their hit duet “Más de la Una.” His best performance of the night was “Tonika” from his 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) album. He sang it with Jamaican music royalty Ziggy Marley for the first time.
David Bisbal and Carrie Underwood
In one of the most-anticipated moments of the night, Spanish singer David Bisbal teamed up with country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The duo debuted their duet “Tears of Gold” live and Underwood sang in Spanish.
Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more
Read: Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com