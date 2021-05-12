Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Myke Towers, Ramón Vega, Arcangel, And More

Latidomusic

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Myke Towers – “PIN PIN”

The Young King recruiting an army of Young Kingz. Myke Towers brings a group of youngsters to perform with him his new Reggaeton version of Tommy Olivencia’s classic “Periquito Pin Pin” for the “PIN PIN” music video.

Ramón Vega, Gera MX – “Wiken”

Fifteen-year-old Regional Mexican sensation Ramón Vega recruited record-breaking rapper Gera MX to get all the happy Trap vibes in their new song “Wiken.” Watch the ’80s inspired music video.

Arcangel x Miky Woodz x Jay Wheeler – “Si Te Veo”

Papi Arca started teasing his upcoming album ‘Los Favoritos 2.5’ with this release alongside Miky Woodz and Jay Wheeler. Watch them take La Sala on wheels in the music video for “Si Te Veo.”

Junior H – “Sad Boyz 4 Life”

Looking for a despecho track? Corridos Tumbados singer Junior H released the trippy music video for his new single “Sad Boyz 4 Life.”

Kexxy Pardo, Lalo Ebratt – “1,2,3”

Trapical Minds, the Colombian music collective led by Lalo Ebratt and Yera, is introducing their newest members: female duo Kexxy Pardo. Kexxy Pardo and Lalo Ebratt star in the colorful music video for “1,2,3.”

Ed Maverick, Muelas De Gallo – “niño,”

Mexican alternative artist Ed Maverick and Muelas De Gallo’s music video for “niño,” feels like a coming-of-age indie film. Watch it.

Jerry Di – “El Diablo”

Venezuelan singer Jerry Di takes you to what it seems to be the first party I’m hitting up post-pandemic.

Los Rivera Destino – “Amor Eterno” Cover

Puerto Rican band Los Rivera Destino did a beautiful cover for Mother’s Day of Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno.” Check out our interview with Los Rivera Destino here.

Ryan Castro – “Jordan”

Colombian up-and-coming Reggaeton singer Ryan Castro released his ode to Jumpman in his new music video for “Jordan,” filmed around his native Medellín.

Nibal – “Viaje”

Venezuelan Latin Pop newcomer Nibal released the music video for “Viaje,” which follows a boy whose school trip turns into a kaleidoscopic dream. The boy in the music video? None other than viral sensation Elías Navarro aka “El Niño Oxxo.”

Amenazzy – “Joseando”

Dominican rapper Amenazzy does his own take on Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” for his new single “Joseando.” In true joseo fashion, Amenazzy is seen in the studio and in throwback videos of his concerts, showing that there are no days off for him.

