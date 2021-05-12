Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Myke Towers, Ramón Vega, Arcangel, And More

By May 12, 2021 at 9:57 am
Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

Myke Towers – “PIN PIN”

The Young King recruiting an army of Young Kingz. Myke Towers brings a group of youngsters to perform with him his new Reggaeton version of Tommy Olivencia’s classic “Periquito Pin Pin” for the “PIN PIN” music video.

Ramón Vega, Gera MX – “Wiken”

Fifteen-year-old Regional Mexican sensation Ramón Vega recruited record-breaking rapper Gera MX to get all the happy Trap vibes in their new song “Wiken.” Watch the ’80s inspired music video.

Arcangel x Miky Woodz x Jay Wheeler – “Si Te Veo”

Papi Arca started teasing his upcoming album ‘Los Favoritos 2.5’ with this release alongside Miky Woodz and Jay Wheeler. Watch them take La Sala on wheels in the music video for “Si Te Veo.”

Junior H – “Sad Boyz 4 Life”

Looking for a despecho track? Corridos Tumbados singer Junior H released the trippy music video for his new single “Sad Boyz 4 Life.”

Kexxy Pardo, Lalo Ebratt – “1,2,3”

Trapical Minds, the Colombian music collective led by Lalo Ebratt and Yera, is introducing their newest members: female duo Kexxy Pardo. Kexxy Pardo and Lalo Ebratt star in the colorful music video for “1,2,3.”

Ed Maverick, Muelas De Gallo – “niño,”

Mexican alternative artist Ed Maverick and Muelas De Gallo’s music video for “niño,” feels like a coming-of-age indie film. Watch it.

Jerry Di – “El Diablo”

Venezuelan singer Jerry Di takes you to what it seems to be the first party I’m hitting up post-pandemic.

Los Rivera Destino – “Amor Eterno” Cover

Puerto Rican band Los Rivera Destino did a beautiful cover for Mother’s Day of Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno.” Check out our interview with Los Rivera Destino here.

Ryan Castro – “Jordan”

Colombian up-and-coming Reggaeton singer Ryan Castro released his ode to Jumpman in his new music video for “Jordan,” filmed around his native Medellín.

Nibal – “Viaje”

Venezuelan Latin Pop newcomer Nibal released the music video for “Viaje,” which follows a boy whose school trip turns into a kaleidoscopic dream. The boy in the music video? None other than viral sensation Elías Navarro aka “El Niño Oxxo.”

Amenazzy – “Joseando”

Dominican rapper Amenazzy does his own take on Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” for his new single “Joseando.” In true joseo fashion, Amenazzy is seen in the studio and in throwback videos of his concerts, showing that there are no days off for him.

J Balvin, Cuco, Maná and More New Releases For Nu Music Fridays

Latidomusic

J Balvin, Cuco, Maná and More New Releases For Nu Music Fridays

By May 7, 2021 at 7:44 am
@jbalvin | Geo Solis | Warner Music Latina

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 7th. Check out our full list below!

J Balvin – “7 de Mayo”

Just in time for his birthday and the release of his documentary, ‘El Niño de Medellín,’ J Balvin released a retrospective track about his career and life titled “7 de Mayo.”

Maná & Joy – “Eres Mi Religión”

Iconic Mexican band Maná continue their collaborations project that started in 2019 with “Rayando El Sol” with Pablo Alborán, “No Ha Parado De Llover” with Sebastián Yatra, and now with a new version of their 2002 hit “Eres Mi Religión” with Joy Huerta, from Jesse & Joy. Listen to the refreshed version.

Cuco – “Forevermore”

Welcome to the CMU, Cuco’s Cinematic Universe. “Forevermore” is a continuation of “Paradise,” Cuco’s release last month. The dream-pop single is all you need to take a ride with your windows down and the music blasting.

Ozuna – “Tiempo”

Produced by Sky Rompiendo, Ozuna is ready to kick-off the Summer with his new banger “Tiempo.” The music video was directed by Fernando Lugo, who keeps pushing the envelope with his visuals for Reggaeton artists, and “Tiempo” is a gem.

Niia ft. Girl Ultra – “If I Should Die”

Niia teams up with Girl Ultra for their bilingual alternative record “If I Should Die”, which pairs their beautiful voices together in the most sublime way. Watch the music video below.

Micro TDH & Myke Towers – “El Tren”

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Micro TDH released his new single “El Tren.” Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers hitches a ride on their real-life train in the music video. Read our review for the song and music video here.

Mariah Angeliq – “Mala De Verdad”

After the success of her collab with Karol G in “El Makinón,” La Tóxica aka Mariah Angeliq is back with her new single “Mala De Verdad,” living up to her nickname.

Natanael Cano x Dan Sanchez x Justin Morales x Oscar Maydon – “Llenas Las Cuentas”

Get your Corridos Tumbados fix with this line up: Natanael Cano, Dan Sanchez, Justin Morales and Oscar Maydon are straight fire together.

Victoria La Mala – Soy Mala EP

Genre-bending star fusing Mexican regional with Latin urban music Victoria La Mala released her first EP Soy Mala. The 8-song EP has collaborations with Flor De Toloache, Jenn Morel, Chris Perez, Chiquis and more. Read our interview with Victoria and Chiquis here.

De La Ghetto – “Perdida”

De La Geezy proves he’s still an OG in the genre by showing off his flow versatility in his new solo release for “Perdida.”

Gigolo & La Exce – “De La Mata”

Puerto Rican duo Gigolo & La Exce take you back to the early 2000s when Reggaeton was just becoming a global phenomenon, with their new single “De La Mata.”

Thalia – “Mojito”

Clink clink! Get your drinks on with Thalia’s latest release. Don’t miss Thalia this weekend at the Ellas y Su Música special this weekend for Mother’s Day.

Morelli – “Mala Conmigo”

Producer-turned-singer Morelli released his very first single “Mala Conmigo.” The Colombian songwriter had special cameos from Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna, who also directed the music video. Now THAT’S how you do your first release!

Chicocurlyhead – “Dame Más De Ti”

Panamanian breakout singer Chicocurlyhead showcases his innate ability to transition between English and Spanish in his new single “Dame Más De Ti”.

Yari M x Randy x Brray – “Freshy Remix”

Newcomer Puerto Rican female singer Yari M recruits Reggaeton OG Randy and Brray for “Freshy Remix.”

Micro TDH And Myke Towers’ “El Tren” Collab Is Bound To Be A Runaway Hit

Latidomusic

Micro TDH And Myke Towers’ “El Tren” Collab Is Bound To Be A Runaway Hit

By May 6, 2021 at 8:50 am
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Micro TDH released his new single “El Tren.” Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers hitches a ride on their real-life train in the music video.

Micro TDH is one of Venezuela’s premier rapper-singers.

“El Tren” is Micro TDH’s second taste of new music this year. In February, he released the acoustic ballad “Ni Vivo Ni Muerto” with fellow Venezuelan artist Lasso. That music video has over 17 million views.

Though Micro TDH’s songs are very romantic right now, he started out as a rapper in Venezuelan’s Latin trap scene. He rose to prominence in the country with Big Soto, another local rapper-turned-singer. The two recently collaborated on the song “Lloro” on Big Soto’s The Good Trip album.

Micro TDH is breaking through globally thanks to his work with Karol G’s producer.

In 2018, Micro TDH became more of a global presence after signing with Big Ligas. The label is headed by Colombian producer Ovy on the Drums, who is most known for his hits with Karol G. Micro TDH’s first hit with Big Ligas was “Aqui Estoy,” which has over 26 million views on YouTube. He is a versatile artist who can rap and sing his heart out.

Micro TDH and Myke Towers send their exes packing with the most loving lyrics.

“El Tren” definitely goes down more of the románticas route. Micro TDH wrote the song with Myke Towers and Ovy on the Drums, who also produced it. Spanish guitar and reggaeton beats soundtrack Micro TDH and Towers’ sweet goodbye to their exes. Any chance for reconciliation has left with the last train out of town. Micro TDH and Towers come through with a dreamy kiss-off track.

Since working with Big Ligas, Micro TDH has released a string of hit singles. Towers recently dropped his new album Lyke Mike.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Venezuela’s Big Soto Breakout: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘The Good Trip’

