‘Mi Bebito Fiu Fiu’ Parody Song Makes Light of Peruvian Political Scandal

Peruvian music producer Tito Silva is as passionate about music as he is local political scandals.

Recently, Silva has been turning those scandals into catchy parody songs. His most recent release, “Mi Bebito Fiu Fiu,” involves former Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra’s affair with Zully Pinchi, a one-time congressional candidate who’s also a lawyer and a poet, reports Al Día.

The song was inspired by a series of leaked WhatsApp texts between Vizcarra and Pinchi. At one point, Pinchi texts Vizcarra: “eres mi bebito… eres mi rey,” which translates to “you are my baby… you are my king.” Vizcarra reportedly responded with a selfie followed by “fiu fiu,” which is basically an affectionate whistle meant to resemble a catcall.

Silva used the texts as an inspiration for his latest parody, using the melody from Eminem’s “Stan,” a popular song that also samples Dido’s “Thank You” in its chorus. After posting the song to streaming platforms, “Mi Bebito Fiu Fiu” made it to the top of Spotify’s Viral 50 chart and even got a shout-out from Bad Bunny on one of his infamous Instagram Live videos.

Silva handled the production side of things but enlisted the help of vocalist Tefi C, who also runs Silva’s social media and does marketing for his label. Tefi also stars in the official video as the woman yearning for former President Vizcarra.

As of this week, the song was removed from all streaming platforms, but is still available on YouTube. At first, many people thought the song was taken down because of a copyright claim from Eminem, but given that the song is a parody, it’s protected under fair use laws.

Silva took to Instagram to explain why he removed the song. A translation of his statement reads: “I will explain to you what has happened. First of all, please calm down. We have already had a super cool conversation with the people who manage the rights to the original song. Let’s say that this is not about a copyright issue.”

He continued, “They understand that it is a parody, but it is a parody with a Peruvian political context, and I imagine it may cause them some discomfort. I understand it, and I share the concern. And for that reason, the song is no longer available on streaming platforms, and I also decided to remove it from my social networks.”

He added, “In any case, there is no lawsuit or anything like that. All this is for me is a learning experience and a starting point to do much bigger things.”

The song has created some trouble for Vizcarra, who is already embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of corruption, which he denies as vehemently as he does the affair, according to The Guardian.

