Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Messiah, The Marias, Elena Rose

By May 19, 2021 at 12:07 pm
@messiahgram / @themarias / @elenarose / Instagram

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life.

From Messiah with Nicky Jam and Ozuna making it rain in the “Millonario Remix” music video, to The Marias’ cinematic experience in “Hush” and Elena Rose’s 90s-inspired “Pimienta,” check out the full list below.

Messiah, Nicky Jam, Ozuna – “Millonario Remix”

You know you made it when you take the squad shopping with you. Messiah recruited Nicky Jam and Ozuna for “Millonario Remix” and take their crew to the store to spend that cash.

The Marias – “Hush”

The Marias music video for “Hush” from their upcoming debut album CINEMA looks like it’s coming straight from an A24 film and could easily be the soundtrack of a science fiction movie.

Elena Rose – “Pimienta”

Venezuelan Singer-Songwriter Elena Rose is serving ’90s inspired visuals with a touch of Marilyn Monroe in the music video for “Pimienta.”

ARON, Jesse Baez – “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad)”

Netflix Élite series actor and now singer, ARON, is back with más música. This time around, the Spanish singer recruited Guatemalan-born R&B singer Jesse Baez for “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad).” In the music video, we get to see Aron travel from Madrid to Mexico City to meet up with Jesse and kick it with the homies along the way.

Danny Ocean – “Besarnos de Cero “

Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean shows off his dance moves in the visualizer for “Besarnos de Cero.” Shirtless and in one take, Danny doesn’t need a high-budget music video to let you know exactly how he feels.

Harry Nach – “Nexus”

Chilean Trap star Harry Nach goes the psychedelic route in the music video for “Nexus,” which seems to have been inspired by Travis Scott visuals. We DEMAND a collab!

Samantha Sanchez – “Muero Contigo”

Spanish-Cuban Latin pop singer Samantha Sanchez released her new music video for “Muero Contigo,” where Bonnie meets Clyde. Samantha’s love interest is none other than @mostfamousgringo from TikTok. ¡Dale!

Ambar Lucid – “Get Lost In The Music”

A female-led mob, Día de los Muertos makeup, tarot cards, and more that you can expect in Ambar Lucid’s music video for “Get Lost in The Music.”

Lasso, Danna Paola – “Ladrones”

Watch Lasso and Danna Paola become partners in crime and lovers in the “Ladrones” music video.

J Balvin, Cuco, Maná and More New Releases For Nu Music Fridays

By May 7, 2021 at 7:44 am
@jbalvin | Geo Solis | Warner Music Latina

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 7th. Check out our full list below!

J Balvin – “7 de Mayo”

Just in time for his birthday and the release of his documentary, ‘El Niño de Medellín,’ J Balvin released a retrospective track about his career and life titled “7 de Mayo.”

Maná & Joy – “Eres Mi Religión”

Iconic Mexican band Maná continue their collaborations project that started in 2019 with “Rayando El Sol” with Pablo Alborán, “No Ha Parado De Llover” with Sebastián Yatra, and now with a new version of their 2002 hit “Eres Mi Religión” with Joy Huerta, from Jesse & Joy. Listen to the refreshed version.

Cuco – “Forevermore”

Welcome to the CMU, Cuco’s Cinematic Universe. “Forevermore” is a continuation of “Paradise,” Cuco’s release last month. The dream-pop single is all you need to take a ride with your windows down and the music blasting.

Ozuna – “Tiempo”

Produced by Sky Rompiendo, Ozuna is ready to kick-off the Summer with his new banger “Tiempo.” The music video was directed by Fernando Lugo, who keeps pushing the envelope with his visuals for Reggaeton artists, and “Tiempo” is a gem.

Niia ft. Girl Ultra – “If I Should Die”

Niia teams up with Girl Ultra for their bilingual alternative record “If I Should Die”, which pairs their beautiful voices together in the most sublime way. Watch the music video below.

Micro TDH & Myke Towers – “El Tren”

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Micro TDH released his new single “El Tren.” Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers hitches a ride on their real-life train in the music video. Read our review for the song and music video here.

Mariah Angeliq – “Mala De Verdad”

After the success of her collab with Karol G in “El Makinón,” La Tóxica aka Mariah Angeliq is back with her new single “Mala De Verdad,” living up to her nickname.

Natanael Cano x Dan Sanchez x Justin Morales x Oscar Maydon – “Llenas Las Cuentas”

Get your Corridos Tumbados fix with this line up: Natanael Cano, Dan Sanchez, Justin Morales and Oscar Maydon are straight fire together.

Victoria La Mala – Soy Mala EP

Genre-bending star fusing Mexican regional with Latin urban music Victoria La Mala released her first EP Soy Mala. The 8-song EP has collaborations with Flor De Toloache, Jenn Morel, Chris Perez, Chiquis and more. Read our interview with Victoria and Chiquis here.

De La Ghetto – “Perdida”

De La Geezy proves he’s still an OG in the genre by showing off his flow versatility in his new solo release for “Perdida.”

Gigolo & La Exce – “De La Mata”

Puerto Rican duo Gigolo & La Exce take you back to the early 2000s when Reggaeton was just becoming a global phenomenon, with their new single “De La Mata.”

Thalia – “Mojito”

Clink clink! Get your drinks on with Thalia’s latest release. Don’t miss Thalia this weekend at the Ellas y Su Música special this weekend for Mother’s Day.

Morelli – “Mala Conmigo”

Producer-turned-singer Morelli released his very first single “Mala Conmigo.” The Colombian songwriter had special cameos from Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna, who also directed the music video. Now THAT’S how you do your first release!

Chicocurlyhead – “Dame Más De Ti”

Panamanian breakout singer Chicocurlyhead showcases his innate ability to transition between English and Spanish in his new single “Dame Más De Ti”.

Yari M x Randy x Brray – “Freshy Remix”

Newcomer Puerto Rican female singer Yari M recruits Reggaeton OG Randy and Brray for “Freshy Remix.”

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny Is His Own Competition At 2021 Billboard Music Awards + More Latin Nominees

By May 6, 2021 at 8:41 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

The nominees for this year’s Billboard Music Awards are out. In one of the Latin categories, all three of Bad Bunny’s quarantine albums are nominated. The Puerto Rican superstar faces off with himself, J Balvin, and Anuel AA.

The winners at the Billboard Music Awards are based on sales, streaming, and chart performance.

The Billboard Music Awards gathers its nominees and winners from data on the charts this past year. If no one was buying or streaming your music, then you won’t get nominated. If you know the sales figures of the nominees, it’s easy to tell who will end up taking the award.

Good luck to whoever is nominated against Bad Bunny.

It should be no surprise that Bad Bunny dominated the nominations in the Latin categories. YHLQMDLG peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and El Último Tour Del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album in history to hit No. 1. To whoever is nominated alongside Benito, good luck.

All three of Benito’s albums that he dropped during the COVID-19 quarantine are nominated in one category.

In the Top Latin Album category, Bad Bunny is impressively nominated three times for YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. His competition in the category includes fellow Boricua Anuel AA’s Emmanuel and Colombiano J Balvin’s Colores albums.

Karol G, Becky G, and La Rosalía face off for Top Latin Female Artist.

The Top Latin Artist nominees are all men, including Bad Bunny, his previous competition, Maluma, and Ozuna. In the Top Latin Male Artist category, it’s Benito against Ozuna and J Balvin. In the Top Latin Female Artist category, Chicana singer Becky G faces Colombiana Karol G and Spanish pop star Rosalía.

All of last year’s big hits are nominated in Top Latin Song category.

The Top Latin Song category captures all of the bangers from the past year. Bad Bunny is nominated twice for “Yo Perreo Sola” and “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez. Maluma and The Weeknd’s “Hawái” remix is also up for the award with the Black Eyed Peas’ “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin and Ozuna’s “Caramelo” remix featuring Karol G and Myke Towers.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23. The live show will be broadcast on NBC and hosted by the Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas.

