Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Messiah, The Marias, Elena Rose

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life.

From Messiah with Nicky Jam and Ozuna making it rain in the “Millonario Remix” music video, to The Marias’ cinematic experience in “Hush” and Elena Rose’s 90s-inspired “Pimienta,” check out the full list below.

Messiah, Nicky Jam, Ozuna – “Millonario Remix”

You know you made it when you take the squad shopping with you. Messiah recruited Nicky Jam and Ozuna for “Millonario Remix” and take their crew to the store to spend that cash.

The Marias – “Hush”

The Marias music video for “Hush” from their upcoming debut album CINEMA looks like it’s coming straight from an A24 film and could easily be the soundtrack of a science fiction movie.

Elena Rose – “Pimienta”

Venezuelan Singer-Songwriter Elena Rose is serving ’90s inspired visuals with a touch of Marilyn Monroe in the music video for “Pimienta.”

ARON, Jesse Baez – “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad)”

Netflix Élite series actor and now singer, ARON, is back with más música. This time around, the Spanish singer recruited Guatemalan-born R&B singer Jesse Baez for “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad).” In the music video, we get to see Aron travel from Madrid to Mexico City to meet up with Jesse and kick it with the homies along the way.

Danny Ocean – “Besarnos de Cero “

Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean shows off his dance moves in the visualizer for “Besarnos de Cero.” Shirtless and in one take, Danny doesn’t need a high-budget music video to let you know exactly how he feels.

Harry Nach – “Nexus”

Chilean Trap star Harry Nach goes the psychedelic route in the music video for “Nexus,” which seems to have been inspired by Travis Scott visuals. We DEMAND a collab!

Samantha Sanchez – “Muero Contigo”

Spanish-Cuban Latin pop singer Samantha Sanchez released her new music video for “Muero Contigo,” where Bonnie meets Clyde. Samantha’s love interest is none other than @mostfamousgringo from TikTok. ¡Dale!

Ambar Lucid – “Get Lost In The Music”

A female-led mob, Día de los Muertos makeup, tarot cards, and more that you can expect in Ambar Lucid’s music video for “Get Lost in The Music.”

Lasso, Danna Paola – “Ladrones”

Watch Lasso and Danna Paola become partners in crime and lovers in the “Ladrones” music video.

