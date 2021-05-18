Latidomusic

Maluma, Karol G, Anitta + More Latin Acts Leading ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

By May 18, 2021 at 9:36 am
MALUMA / KAROLG / ANITTA / INSTAGRAM

The line-up for this year’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series was announced and many Latin music acts are leading the bill. Among the superstars performing are Colombia’s Maluma and Karol G and Brazil’s Anitta.

Kudos to GMA for upping the Latin music representation.

The calendar for this year’s Summer Concert Series is filled with Latin music artists. Good Morning America did a great job of dividing the dates among the different genres. It’s cool to see the heavy representation for Latin music, which posted a 20 percent gain in streaming in the U.S. in 2020.

Karol G will be the first Latin music act performing this year.

Karol G will be the first Latin music superstar to perform for the Summer Concert Series this year. Her latest LP KG0516 became her first to top Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. The album also hit No. 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The bachatón anthem “El Barco” was seemingly inspired by her split from Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Maluma is another superstar from Colombia performing for GMA‘s concert series.

Maluma and Anitta are both confirmed to perform for the Summer Concert Series, however, both their dates are TBA right now. Maluma kicked off the year with his new album 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) that was inspired by a trip to the country. His most-viewed music video from the project is “Agua de Jamaica” with over 33 million views on YouTube.

Anitta’s performance will be a big moment for Brazilian representation.

Anitta is continuing to tease her hotly-anticipated album Girl From Rio. Last month, she released the title track, which samples “The Girl from Ipanema” with a trap music twist. Currently, the music video has over 20 million views on YouTube. This week the song became Anitta’s first to break through top 40 radio in the U.S. It’s at No. 38.

Other Latin music artists scheduled to perform include Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra and Mr. Worldwide Pitbull. Colombian-American singer and actress Sofia Carson will be performing as well.

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More

Warner Music Latina | @alaina_castillo | YouTube

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, May 14th. Check out our full list below!

Justin Quiles, Chimbala, Zion & Lennox – “Loco”

Tranquilo y tropical. Justin Quiles is setting his sights on a Summer anthem with “Loco” featuring Reggaeton OG’s Zion & Lennox and DR’s Chimbala. 

Blessd x Maluma – “Imposible Remix

Medellín en la casa. Papi Juancho continues supporting up-and-coming acts, this time around joining Medellín Reggaeton newcomer Blessd in the remix for “Imposible.”

Luna Luna feat. Pretty Boy Aaron – “Golden”

Trust me when I say the vibes of this song are immaculate. Dallas-based band Luna Luna are back with disco-pop single “Golden” featuring rapper Pretty Boy Aaron.

Alaina Castillo – parallel universe pt 1. album

Mexican-American singer Alaina Castillo released pt. 1 of her debut LP parallel universe. Get ready to go on a 7-track R&B trip through Alaina’s music, where she talks about relationships, taking control of your own narrative and more.

Wisin, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Los Legendarios – “En Mi Habitación”

Wisin and Los Legendarios continue putting out bangers, this time around recruiting crooners Rauw Alejandro and Lunay for “En Mi Habitación.”

Natalia Lafourcade, Mare Advertencia, Rubén Blades – “Tú Sí Sabes Quererme”

Natalia Lafourcade released a new version of “Tu Si Sabes Quererme” alongside Panamanian legend Ruben Blades and Zapoteca rapper Mare Advertencia. Her upcoming album ‘Un Canto a México, Vol. 2’ will be released on May 28th.

Kris Floyd – “Siempre Tarde”

Perrear y llorar, anyone? Neon 16 hitmaker Kris Floyd released the follow up to his last single “7/24” with “Siempre Tarde”. Produced by Tainy and Jota Rosa, Kris sings about realizing it’s a little too late to get back with the person you really want. 

Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez – “En Tu Perra Vida”

After their previous collaboration on “Ya No Vuelvo Contigo,” Grupo Firme and Lenin Ramirez reunite for another anthem that deserves not one, but two drinks, with “En Tu Perra Vida.”

KHEA & Maria Becerra – “Te Necesito”

Putting Argentina on the map. Argentinian Trap pioneer KHEA keeps showing his versatility, this time around releasing his new collab “Te Necesito” with Maria Becerra.

Juhn, Jay Wheeler – “Fragancia” 

El All Star recruited Jay Rueditas for “Fragancia”, which has a catchy beat and lyrics and is poised to blow up like “Bandido” did. 

Vale – “Para Verte”

Vale, the Colombian duet comprised of the talented twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Pérez, released their new single “Para Verte” which was produced by none other than Juanes.

Alexis & Fido, Yandel – “Te Reto”

OG Reunion: Los Pitbull Alexis & Fido team up with Yandel on “Te Reto”, which will take you back to mid-2000s Reggaeton.

Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet

CHIQUIS / INSTAGRAM

After releasing her cover of “Jolene” last year, Chiquis got to sing it with Dolly Parton on Mother’s Day. For the Latin Recording Academy’s Ellas Y Su Música special, the two performed a virtual duet of Parton’s classic.

Ellas Y Su Música highlighted the biggest Latina artists across all genres.

The Latin Recording Academy, the group behind the Latin Grammys, hosted the Ellas Y Su Música special on Univision. Latina superstars from all genres like Thalía, Alejandra Gúzman, Gloria Estefan, and Anitta performed during the show. In a surprise moment, country music legend Dolly Parton performed with Mexican-American singer Chiquis.

Dolly Parton said she’s happy to be uplifting women in any genre.

Parton introduced the regional Mexican music section of Ellas Y Su Música. “Buenas noches, ya’ll!” she exclaimed to the audience at home. “I would never pass up the opportunity to celebrate women in music in any language. We owe it to ourselves to stick together and lift each other up.”

Chiquis, the daughter of banda music legend Jenni Rivera, released her Spanish cover of “Jolene” last year as a duet with Becky G. The song was a part of Chiquis’ Latin Grammy-winning album Playlist. Parton had to sign off on the cover, so it was awesome to see her perform it with Chiquis this year.

Dolly Parton performed “Jolene” in cumbia for the first time with Chiquis.

“I love being able to join country and Latin music,” Parton said in a statement. “Hearing Jolene done in Latin cumbia rhythm and getting to sing to the beat was so much fun for me.”

In a red gown, Chiquis appeared on-stage surrounded by cowboys. After introducing her as “mi amiga,” Parton appeared on a screen behind Chiquis. Dolly performed the original lyrics in English while Chiquis echoed her in Spanish. Chiquis then followed with her hit “Anímate y Verás.”

“Wow, this has been an absolute blessing and a moment I will never forget!” Chiquis added. “I am blown away not only by Dolly’s legendary talent but also by her generosity in recording her vocals to the cumbia tempo in order to be part of our performance. She has always been one of my career role models and this is such a dream come true.”

