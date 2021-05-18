Maluma, Karol G, Anitta + More Latin Acts Leading ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

Latidomusic

The line-up for this year’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series was announced and many Latin music acts are leading the bill. Among the superstars performing are Colombia’s Maluma and Karol G and Brazil’s Anitta.

Kudos to GMA for upping the Latin music representation.

The calendar for this year’s Summer Concert Series is filled with Latin music artists. Good Morning America did a great job of dividing the dates among the different genres. It’s cool to see the heavy representation for Latin music, which posted a 20 percent gain in streaming in the U.S. in 2020.

Karol G will be the first Latin music act performing this year.

Karol G will be the first Latin music superstar to perform for the Summer Concert Series this year. Her latest LP KG0516 became her first to top Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. The album also hit No. 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The bachatón anthem “El Barco” was seemingly inspired by her split from Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Maluma is another superstar from Colombia performing for GMA‘s concert series.

Maluma and Anitta are both confirmed to perform for the Summer Concert Series, however, both their dates are TBA right now. Maluma kicked off the year with his new album 7 Días En Jamaica (#7DJ) that was inspired by a trip to the country. His most-viewed music video from the project is “Agua de Jamaica” with over 33 million views on YouTube.

Anitta’s performance will be a big moment for Brazilian representation.

Anitta is continuing to tease her hotly-anticipated album Girl From Rio. Last month, she released the title track, which samples “The Girl from Ipanema” with a trap music twist. Currently, the music video has over 20 million views on YouTube. This week the song became Anitta’s first to break through top 40 radio in the U.S. It’s at No. 38.

Other Latin music artists scheduled to perform include Colombian heartthrob Sebastián Yatra and Mr. Worldwide Pitbull. Colombian-American singer and actress Sofia Carson will be performing as well.

