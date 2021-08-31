Los Bukis Fans Post Their Parents Getting Ready For The Concert

Latidomusic

Los Bukis started their reunion tour this past weekend in L.A. Back in June, many TikTok users posted their parents receiving surprise tickets, now as the tour kicks off we get to see our parents get ready for their big day.

The first show sold out faster than the Rolling Stones, they filled the 70,000-seat stadium for two back-to-back shows.

Family TikTok account for De Avila Fam shared a TikTok of their parents outfits before leaving to the concert. Their dad first received tickets as a surprise for Father’s Day.

TikTok user Edith surprised her mom with the tickets earlier in June as a thank you for all she’s done. Her mom was so excited she put on her best outfit for the concert.

Delix Chavez’s parents put on their best outfits for their big day. They had an amazing time as they got back home past midnight.

Angelica Apolonio’s dad reaciton went viral in June when he was surprised with tickets. He was so ready to be at the concert he got interviewed before going in.

TikTok user @aaleee2002 posted her mom getting ready for the concert and her outfit before leaving for the concert.

TikTok user @umccnando_29’s dad was having such a good time he left his son alone so he could get closer to the action.

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada will be the band’s first tour in 25 years.

Originally only meant as three-night concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the tour was extended due to overwhelming demand. Their reunion tour continues in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 4. Fans can catch a chances to see them in Texas and Oakland next.

