Latidomusic

Los Bukis Fans Post Their Parents Getting Ready For The Concert

By August 31, 2021 at 4:59 pm
PHOTO COURTESY OF LOS BUKIS | TikTok @delixchavez

Los Bukis started their reunion tour this past weekend in L.A. Back in June, many TikTok users posted their parents receiving surprise tickets, now as the tour kicks off we get to see our parents get ready for their big day.

The first show sold out faster than the Rolling Stones, they filled the 70,000-seat stadium for two back-to-back shows.

Family TikTok account for De Avila Fam shared a TikTok of their parents outfits before leaving to the concert. Their dad first received tickets as a surprise for Father’s Day.

@_dafam

Guys you don’t know How excited this man was before the Los Bukis concert!💕🥰 #losbukis #losbukisconcert @somoslosbukis @marcosantoniosolisoff

♬ Viva El Amor – Los Bukis

Read: Los Bukis Fans Post Their Parents Reacting to Concert Tickets On Social Media and Now We’re In Tears

TikTok user Edith surprised her mom with the tickets earlier in June as a thank you for all she’s done. Her mom was so excited she put on her best outfit for the concert.

@lovelyediith

My mom getting ready to go see the bukis tonight! #losbukis #sofistadium #losbukis2021 #losbukistour #fyp #fy

♬ Tu Cárcel – Los Bukis

Delix Chavez’s parents put on their best outfits for their big day. They had an amazing time as they got back home past midnight.

@delixchavez

#bukis ready!! #losbukis #mifantasía #losbukisconcert #sofistadium #unhistoria #losbukis2021 #mexicanparents @somoslosbukis @marcosantoniosolisoff

♬ Mi Fantasia – Los Bukis

Angelica Apolonio’s dad reaciton went viral in June when he was surprised with tickets. He was so ready to be at the concert he got interviewed before going in.

@angelicaapolonio4

He was so happy 🥺 concert videos up next!! #losbukis2021 #losbukisconcert

♬ Que Duro Es Llorar Así – Los Bukis

TikTok user @aaleee2002 posted her mom getting ready for the concert and her outfit before leaving for the concert.

@aaleee2002

She deserves this and more 💕 #losbukis2021#fyp#losbukistour#sofistadium2021#losbukisrencuentro2021#losbukisconcert#fypシ#fyp

♬ Viva El Amor – Los Bukis

TikTok user @umccnando_29’s dad was having such a good time he left his son alone so he could get closer to the action.

@umccnando_29

#fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #losbukis2021 #losbukistour #losbukisporsiempre #losbukisrencuentro2021 #losbukisconcert #losbukis #sofistadium #losangeles

♬ original sound – Bullit

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada will be the band’s first tour in 25 years.

Originally only meant as three-night concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the tour was extended due to overwhelming demand. Their reunion tour continues in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 4. Fans can catch a chances to see them in Texas and Oakland next.

Read: Los Bukis Kicked Off Their Reunion Tour With Two Sold-Out Shows At SoFi Stadium

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags: