Los Bukis Kicked Off Their Reunion Tour With Two Sold-Out Shows At SoFi Stadium

Legendary Mexican group Los Bukis kicked off their reunion tour in L.A. this past weekend. Marco Antonio Solís and his bandmates played two sold-out shows at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Los Bukis first reunited in May for Marco Antonio Solís’ live stream concert.

In May, Los Bukis reunited for the first time in 25 years during Solís’ live stream concert. Later that month, the guys released a new live version of the band’s smash hit “Tu Cárcel.” The music video has over 4 million views.

Los Bukis’ Una Historia Cantada tour sold out the SoFi Stadium faster than the Rolling Stones.

Photo Courtesy of Los Bukis

In June, Los Bukis announced their reunion tour Una Historia Cantada. The first show that went on-sale, for Aug. 27 at the SoFi Stadium, sold out faster than the Rolling Stones, who will appear at the venue in October. Due to high-demand, Los Bukis added a second show at SoFi Stadium for Aug. 28 that also sold out.

With both shows this past weekend, Los Bukis became the first Latin act to sell out the SoFi Stadium. They incredibly filled the 70,000-seat stadium for two back-to-back shows.

Fans at the SoFi Stadium were treated to nearly two hours of Los Bukis’ music.

The reunion tour lived up to the name of Una Historia Cantada as Los Bukis played more than 90 minutes of their hits. Solís reunited with his bandmates José Javier Solís, Joel Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortéz, and Pedro Sánchez. The guys powered through their hits like “Tu Cárcel,” “Mi Fantasía,” “Y Ahora Te Vas,” “Cuando Fui A Enamorarme.” They had the massive crowd, who was excited for the band’s return, singing along to every word.

Los Bukis reunion tour continues in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 4. After selling out that show, a second date was added on Sept. 5. Fans have more chances to see them in Texas and Oakland next.

