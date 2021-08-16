2021 Hispanic Heritage Awards Honoring Carlos Santana, Ivy Queen + Kali Uchis

Latidomusic

The upcoming Hispanic Heritage Awards are honoring a new group of Latin icons and rising stars. Among this year’s honorees are rock legend Carlos Santana, Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen, and Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were established with Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S.

@HHFoundation announced that two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and most recent NFC Coach of the Year @RiverboatRonHC of @WashingtonNFL will be recognized with the Sports Award on the 10/8th @PBS broadcast of the 34th Annual #HispanicHeritage Awards. https://t.co/zQgUm3pyQk #HHF34 pic.twitter.com/bVzp7czIZ2 — Hispanic Heritage Foundation (@HHFoundation) July 22, 2021

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were created by the White House in 1988 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) in the U.S. The awards are produced by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which selects the honorees each year. The 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air on Oct. 8.

Carlos Santana will be honored with the Legend Award.

Carlos Santana will be receiving the Legend Award. The Mexican musician is known for his work in the band Santana and his solo endeavors. Santana and his band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“With gratitude, I am deeply honored to be receiving the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Legend Award,” Santana said in a statement. “I am grateful to the Latin Community and to everyone who feels oneness with our mission to bring equality, fairness, justice, unity, and harmony. We wake up every day to touch people’s hearts with our music, spirits-vision, and to make a difference in the world, for the highest good for life, people, and the planet. It is a blessing to be a blessing.”

Ivy Queen will be honored with the Vision Award.

Ivy Queen will be receiving the Vision Award. The queen of reggaeton music broke down barriers for women in the genre. She recently launched the Spotify podcast LOUD, which explores the history and the evolution of reggaeton music.

“She has been a visionary, bold, groundbreaking artist that has set the table for others, especially women, as the ‘Queen of Reggaetón,'” Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF, said in a statement. “We look forward to telling her story and paying tribute to Ivy Queen during the Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS.”

Kali Uchis will be honored with the Inspira Award.

Kali Uchis will receive the Inspira Award. After releasing her first Latin album, the singer-songwriter scored one of the biggest global hits of the year with “Telepatía.” The song peaked at No. 25 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

“As an international star, Kali has used her exceptional talents, authentic presence, and positive energy to inspire youth as well as proudly represent her Latinx culture,” Tijerino added. “We are also excited to have Kali perform during the Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS.”

Past honorees at the Hispanic Heritage Awards include Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Linda Ronstadt, and Sebastián Yatra. This year’s awards will be broadcast on PBS on Oct. 8. Coach Ron Rivera will receive the Sports Award.

