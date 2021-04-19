Latidomusic

Rising Star Chesca Talks Career Beginnings, Being a Latina in the Music Industry, Performing at Jimmy Kimmel and More

By April 19, 2021 at 10:34 am
Courtesy of Chesca

Puerto Rican singer Chesca is the definition of a hustler. She started as the vocalist for her dad’s cover band in Puerto Rico and became her own manager booking shows in places like China and Greece. The world is hers for the taking and she is going for it.

Chesca is ready for global stardom and she’s taking it one step at a time.

During our interview here at Latido Music by mitú, Chesca opened up about how a tragic accident at 11 years old changed her life, how music literally saved her, and the sacrifices she’s had to make to be where she is today.

Chesca is aware that being a Latina in the music industry isn’t easy but feels compelled to share her story and everything she’s had to do to get here. She would pretend to be her own manager and publicist at the beginning of her career. Chesca would book herself shows around the world where she would get to perform her own original songs. One of her songs actually got picked up by the radio in China, which is a market not many Latin stars even imagine entering, especially not when they’re just starting their careers.

“With everything that I’ve been through, I have a voice, and I have a story to tell that can motivate so many young women, that’s what keeps me going,” Chesca says.

While she had some success performing in English, she felt that she needed to go back to her roots and start doing music in Spanish. The stars aligned, and Chesca was signed by Saban Music Group, and currently has some high-profile collaborations under her belt. She’s behind the viral hit like “Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby),” which blew up on TikTok and led her to perform at the Latin Billboards last year with Pitbull.

Chesca most recently performed at the 2021 Latin AMAs red carpet and received a nomination for Best New Latin Artist at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

After our conversation with Chesca, it’s clear that she’s making the right moves at the right time to make a name for herself in the industry, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her career.

Over the weekend, the Urban Divas United concert was streamed online. Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen led an impressive lineup of women that included rising stars like Chesca and Mariah Angeliq. Nesi from Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” also appeared.

Ivy Queen’s “Yo Quiero Bailar” live was everything.

The queen of reggaeton music, Ivy Queen, was the headliner of the night. This was her first time performing since singing with Gloria Trevi at Premio Lo Nuestro in February. Ivy queen came through with the classics like “Yo Quiero Bailar.”

Ivy also performed with the other women in the show.

In the spirit of camaraderie among the women, Ivy Queen also performed live duets. A standout was Ivy Queen’s performance of her bachatón hit “Te He Querido Te He Llorado” with Goyo of ChocQuibTown, Nesi, and Chesca. Ivy Queen also teamed up with Spanish pop star Natalia Jiménez for her powerful ballad “La Vida Es Así.”

Puerto Rican singer Chesca performed her latest single “Como Tú (Dirty).”

Her collaborator De La Ghetto appeared from a video on the ground as she was dancing. Mariah Angeliq, who featured on recent albums by Karol G and Ovi, also took to the stage. She performed her breakthrough hit “Perreito.”  

You can watch the whole show below.

Nesi, who wrote and sings on Bad Bunny’s hit from his YHLQMDLG album, performed the perreo-de-résistance alone. Other performers of the night included La Duraca, Corina Smith, Nohemy, and Snow Tha Product. Urban Divas United was presented by Neutrogena in collaboration with Conciencia Collective.

RBD, Christian Chavez – “Tu Amor”

For many years, Christian Chavez has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights, and this time around he took the stage to deliver a speech about love being a universal right: “Faced with a world that is crumbling, how is it possible that there are still people who dare to question the right to love, the right to be yourself.”

Let Christian take you back to a crisp afternoon in 2006 with this beautiful live rendition of “Tu Amor.”

Chesca, Offset, De La Ghetto – “COMO TU (DIRTY)”

Chesca, Offset, and De La Ghetto take you to a futuristic Shibuya for the dirty version of “COMO TU“. The music video is packed with neon lights, dancers, and all three singers performing from rooftops.

Anthony Ramos – “Say Less

Let’s just say the music video speaks for itself. Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos recruited In The Heights co-star Melissa Barrera for this sultry music video. PS: Anthony’s sophomore album is on the way!

AISSA – “GUERRA”

In the words of Aissa: “HAGO MÚSICA AFRICANA EN ESPAÑOL,” and he’s doing a pretty great job at it. The influencer-turned singer/rapper released his new afrobeat single “GUERRA,” which comes accompanied by a music video filmed at the Reina Victoria Theater in Madrid.

Onell Diaz, Farruko – “Incompleto”

Just in time for Semana Santa, Onell Diaz and Farruko open up the music video for “Incompleto” with interview footage of your favorite Reggaeton artists: Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and Arcangel, where all of them talk about how money and fame isn’t enough to fill the void. Farruko sings about feeling incomplete without God in his life.

Bad Milk, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums – “Angelito”

Ovy On The Drums’ protégé Bad Milk is ready to take the music scene with this collab with Beelé. The three Colombian artists make the music video feel like an acoustic session.

Sech – “911 (Acústico)”

Since we’re talking acoustic! As we prepare for the release of his new album ’42’, Sech shows off his vocal ability delivering a beautiful arrangement of his latest reggaeton hit “911.”

Jordy Jill & Mike Bahía – “Darte Amor”

Jordy Jill and Mike Bahía joined forces on their new song “Darte Amor,” which samples Proyecto Uno’s “25 Horas.” The music video takes place in beautiful Cartagena, Colombia and it’s packed with vibrant colors and dance moves.

Lola Indigo, Guaynaa, Cauty – “CALLE”

Spanish singer Lola Indigo recruits Boricua singers Cauty and Guaynaa for “CALLE.” Even though right now we can’t really be en la calle, Lola sets the mood with her dancers as they go on a heist for the music video.

