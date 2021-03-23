Latidomusic

Ivy Queen, Goyo, and Chesca to Headline Urban Divas United Concert in April

By March 23, 2021 at 12:49 pm
NEVAREZ PR

A few of the women in the Latin music scene will be coming together for the virtual event Urban Divas United. Among the headliners announced so far are reggaeton music icon Ivy Queen and rising stars Chesca and Goyo.

Here’s to hoping for “Yo Quiero Bailar” live.

Urban Divas United will be taking place on April 10 at 7 p.m. EST. The virtual concert presented by Neutrogena will be livestreamed from downtown Miami. Conciencia Collective is also a partner in helping put on the event. Ivy Queen is among the performers that have been announced.

“I’m extremely thankful to be part of this activation that will unite us all through music, and to me, it’s a great honor to be the one who kickstarts [the movement] with mic in hand,” Ivy Queen said in a statement. “And for those who want to delve into the urban music genre, remember that the biggest stories are born out of the most challenging of sacrifices.”

Chesca is on the come-up thanks to her spin on a Frank Valli classic.

Also confirmed for the event is rising Puerto Rican singer Chesca. Last year, she released her breakthrough hit “Te Quiero Baby” with Pitbull. The song is a Spanish version of Frank Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Valli also features on the reggaeton version with Chesca and Pitbull. Chesca will make her live TV debut on Jimmy Fallon Live! tonight with Migos’ Offset and De La Ghetto.

Goyo has got the hits with ChocQuibTown.

Goyo is one of the leaders of the Conciencia Collective that was born last summer to help Latine folks understand Afro-Latinidad and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She’s also one of the members of the Afro-Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown. Last October, the Latin Recording Academy selected Goyo as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment alongside Selena Gomez, journalist Maria Elena Salinas, and “Despacito” songwriter Erika Ender.

Fans must register by April 10 to enjoy the free Urban Diva United event. You can start signing up now at UrbanDivasUnited.com. More performers will be announced soon.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todos Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

Latidomusic

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay Kicking Off HBO’s ‘A Tiny Audience’ Series This Week

By March 18, 2021 at 8:47 am
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 8:47 am
@OMARCRUZPHOTO

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay will be launching HBO Max’s A Tiny Audience series this Friday. In the coming weeks, there will be many more Latin music superstars performing intimate sets like Paulina Rubio and Ivy Queen.

Season two of A Tiny Audience debuts this Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EST. The half-hour long show will be airing on HBO Max and HBO Latino in the U.S. DIRECTV will be hosting the series in Latin America. The show produced by February Entertainment was filmed inside an NBA-style bubble in Miami. According to the press release, the artists performed in front of a small, COVID-safe audience.

New episodes will air every Friday. Sixteen episodes were filmed in total. More heavy-hitters in the coming shows include Carlos Rivera, Pedro Capó, Mau y Ricky, Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, among others. There will also be a special tribute episode to late Mexican icon Juan Gabriel.

“It was so special that during these times, living through a pandemic, A Tiny Audience was able to once again bring together a live audience, with intimate live performances by our favorites artists, allowing the viewer, and the audience to be up close and personal,” executive producer Christiana Carroll Becerra said in a statement.

Lauren Jauregui and Lunay are first up.

Jauregui will be kicking the season two premiere. She’s most known as a former member of Fifth Harmony, but she’s recently been finding her own way in Latin music through collaborating with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy. This year, she released a remix of her hit “Lento” with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar.

Rising Boricua star Lunay, el niño del reggaeton, will also perform for the show’s debut episode. The 20-year-old is most known for his breakthrough hit, the single ladies’ anthem “Soltera.” Recently, Lunay turned up the heat on his career with the steamy music video for “Sin Ropa.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: 5 Songs From The Week You Should Add To Your Playlist

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
carlos riveraCarlos VivesIvy QueenLauren JaureguilunayPaulina Rubio

Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todos Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

Latidomusic

Gloria Trevi and Ivy Queen’s “Todos Me Miran” Duet at Premio Lo Nuestro Was Everything

By February 19, 2021 at 8:48 am
BY  | February 19, 2021 AT 8:48 am
GLORIATREVI / IVYQUEENDIVA / INSTAGRAM

Gloria Trevi was given an honorary Premio Lo Nuestro award last night for her decades in the music industry. The Mexican icon hit the stage for the medley of her hits that included a surprise appearance from Ivy Queen.

Gloria Trevi came through with the hits and Ivy Queen.

After receiving her award, Trevi hit the stage to show the world the spectacular pop star that she is. For the opening, she threw it all the way back to one of her earliest classics, “Pelo Suelto.” The reggaeton version was rounded-out with some fierce hair flips. Trevi followed that up with her other hit “Cinco Minutos.”

In a moment that we didn’t know we needed, Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen emerged to sing Trevi’s gay anthem “Todos Me Miran” alongside her. The queen of reggaeton sounded incredible belting the dance track with Trevi. Can they please release this remix to Spotify and Apple Music ASAP?

Trevi brought out the disco balls to sing down the house with “Grande” in a new remix with Ivy. The ladies then regrouped for one of the gayest and more glorious moments of her set. Trevi gave herself a fitting tribute by singing the Spanish version of “Gloria” in a rainbow-colored extravaganza. We’re going to need these iconic queens to collaborate more often.

Trevi and Ivy Queen weren’t the only queens in the house.

Premio Lo Nuestro made sure to highlight the queens of Latin music this year. La Reina del Rock Alejandra Guzmán paid tribute to Armando Manzanero. Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio later won Cumbia Song of the Year thanks to her collaboration “Tú y Yo” with Raymix.

Read: Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán Just Dropped An Insane Music Video Together

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Alejandra GuzmanGloria TreviIvy QueenPaulina Rubio