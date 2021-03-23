Ivy Queen, Goyo, and Chesca to Headline Urban Divas United Concert in April

Latidomusic

A few of the women in the Latin music scene will be coming together for the virtual event Urban Divas United. Among the headliners announced so far are reggaeton music icon Ivy Queen and rising stars Chesca and Goyo.

Here’s to hoping for “Yo Quiero Bailar” live.

Urban Divas United will be taking place on April 10 at 7 p.m. EST. The virtual concert presented by Neutrogena will be livestreamed from downtown Miami. Conciencia Collective is also a partner in helping put on the event. Ivy Queen is among the performers that have been announced.

“I’m extremely thankful to be part of this activation that will unite us all through music, and to me, it’s a great honor to be the one who kickstarts [the movement] with mic in hand,” Ivy Queen said in a statement. “And for those who want to delve into the urban music genre, remember that the biggest stories are born out of the most challenging of sacrifices.”

Chesca is on the come-up thanks to her spin on a Frank Valli classic.

Also confirmed for the event is rising Puerto Rican singer Chesca. Last year, she released her breakthrough hit “Te Quiero Baby” with Pitbull. The song is a Spanish version of Frank Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Valli also features on the reggaeton version with Chesca and Pitbull. Chesca will make her live TV debut on Jimmy Fallon Live! tonight with Migos’ Offset and De La Ghetto.

Goyo has got the hits with ChocQuibTown.

Goyo is one of the leaders of the Conciencia Collective that was born last summer to help Latine folks understand Afro-Latinidad and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. She’s also one of the members of the Afro-Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown. Last October, the Latin Recording Academy selected Goyo as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment alongside Selena Gomez, journalist Maria Elena Salinas, and “Despacito” songwriter Erika Ender.

Fans must register by April 10 to enjoy the free Urban Diva United event. You can start signing up now at UrbanDivasUnited.com. More performers will be announced soon.



