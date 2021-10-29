Camila Cabello Joins Forces With Myke Towers and Tainy in Bilingual Track “Oh Na Na”

Music

Half of her heart is in Havana, and the other half is in “Oh Na Na.” After the release of her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” from her upcoming album “Familia,” Camila Cabello recruits Puerto Rican producer hitmaker Tainy, and platinum selling artist, Myke Towers, for their explosive bilingual collaboration “Oh Na Na.”

The song was written by Cabello, Tainy, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Kotecha, Alejandro Borrero, Ivanni Rodríguez, Myke Towers and Rickard Goranssonand, and produced by Tainy/NEON16.

“Oh Na Na” is bringing Summer vibes to our Fall season, starting off strong with Myke’s undeniable flow and delivery in Spanish, coupled up with Camila’s vocals and rap verses which go from English to Spanish, sampling Camila’s own catchy “Havana” verse. Tainy does it again, bringing two massive stars into an explosive collaboration.

Recently, Cabello performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk for the first time, which included a new song from “Familia” titled “La Buena Vida.”

That’s not all the Cuban singer has been up to. She performed her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” at this year’s Latin Billboards, where she shouted “Patria y Vida” in support of the Cuban protests. She also had one of our favorite performances at NPR’s Tiny Desk series for Latinx Heritage Month called El Tiny, where she unveiled her new single “La Buena Vida” alongside a mariachi band.

If that doesn’t seem like a mouthful, Cabello became diamond-certified by RIAA for her hit single “Havana,” which has officially sold more than 10 million units. She is the second Latina to achieve this feat, coming in only after Cardi B.

Tainy is teasing his upcoming album with his first single “Lo Siento BB:/” with Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

Tainy continues to make history. The prolific hitmaker became the first producer to spend over 100 weeks on the #1 spot for Billboard’s Producer’s Charts. He also worked on the single “Summer of Love” with Cabello’s beau, Shawn Mendes. His latest hit “Lo Siento BB:/” comes from his frequent collaborator Bad Bunny and Mexican singer Julieta Venegas, which will be part of Tainy’s upcoming album.

Myke Towers has been busy traveling the world for El Young King, The Tour.

Myke Towers has been globe-trotting in the past few months. He landed in Europe and is currently preparing for the U.S. leg of his tour this fall.

