Bad Bunny Crashed Eladio Carrión’s Concert To Perform “Yonaguni” For The First Time

Latidomusic

On Friday Night, Bad Bunny made another surprise appearance, this time at Eladio Carrión’s concert. The Boricua superstar performed his Japanese-influenced single “Yonaguni” live for the first time.

Bad Bunny performed “Kemba Walker” with Eladio Carrión.

After crashing Aventura’s Inmortal Tour the week prior, Bad Bunny was a surprise guest at Eladio Carrión’s concert on Friday. Carrión was performing at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan when Benito emerged in a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

Carrión and Bad Bunny worked together on the song “Kemba Walker” in 2019. Their ode to the New York Knicks basketball player was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song. When Carrión performed the song, Benito came out to perform his verse much to the surprise of the audience.

Bad Bunny also performed “Yonaguni” for the first time.

In an interview with SPIN earlier this month, Bad Bunny expressed his excitement to sing “Yonaguni” with the fans. “I enjoyed [singing in Japanese] a lot because learning that part and getting to pronounce it correctly was incredibly challenging,” he said. “Inside the studio, that was something different for me. I can’t wait to sing it live and see who sings along in the audience.”

Carrión gave Bad Bunny that chance to finally perform “Yonaguni” live. He left the stage and Benito had his solo moment with the audience. The fans were ready to sing the few Japanese lyrics of the song with him.

Bad Bunny added a P FKN R concert.

Bad Bunny’s first concert since Covid will be in Puerto Rico!!! pic.twitter.com/DUWNMic3EU — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) August 17, 2021

At Carrión’s show, Bad Bunny also announced a second date for his own P FKN R concert at the Estadio Hiram Bithorn. The show on Dec. 10 sold out instantly. Tickets for the second show on Dec. 11 are on sale now and they’re most likely already gone.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com