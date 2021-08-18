New Latin Tours Alert: Lido Pimienta’s Miss Colombia Tour, Bad Bunny’s Homecoming Show + More

Latidomusic

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the new tours coming to town! Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta will launch her Miss Colombia Tour this fall, Spanish group La Oreja De Van Gogh will also tour the U.S., and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will hold a homecoming show in Puerto Rico this December.

Lido Pimienta’s Miss Colombia Tour

Fresh off her Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, Lido Pimienta will visit the U.S. this fall on the Miss Colombia Tour. The tour is named after her critically-acclaimed second album. The trek kicks off on Aug. 20 with a show at MASS MoCA. In September, she will hit a few cities in Canada before returning to the U.S. Throughout October and November, Pimienta will visit major cities like L.A., New York, Chicago, and Boston. She’ll be joined by Sylvan Esso for a few of the dates.

Bad Bunny’s P FKN R concert

Bad Bunny’s first concert since Covid will be in Puerto Rico!!! pic.twitter.com/DUWNMic3EU — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) August 17, 2021

Ahead of his sold-out 2022 tour, Bad Bunny will perform a homecoming show in Puerto Rico on Dec. 10. The concert is titled P FKN R like the song from his album YHLQMDLG. This will be his first live concert following last year’s shut-down from the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will take place at the Estadio Hiram Bithorn in San Juan. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 20.

La Oreja De Van Gogh’s Un Susurro En La Tormenta Tour

En noviembre cruzaremos todo EE.UU. susurrándole a la tormenta todas nuestras canciones. Preventa partir de mañana https://t.co/jmxxLFpItu pic.twitter.com/SZN5vC9PDu — La Oreja de Van Gogh (@laorejadevgogh) August 9, 2021

For all the “Rosas” fans, Spanish group La Oreja De Van Gogh will visit the U.S. with the Un Susurro En La Tormenta Tour. The tour is titled after the band’s eighth album. Singer Amaia Montero left the group in 2007 and was replaced by Leire Martínez. La Oreja De Van Gogh’s songs are from the mind of keyboardist Xabi San Martín. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com