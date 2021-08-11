New Latin Tours Alert: El Alfa’s Leyenda Del Dembow Tour, Julieta Venegas Returns, Enjambre + More

Latidomusic

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the new tours coming to town. Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas is returning for a new U.S. tour, Dominican star El Alfa is headlining his first major tour in the U.S and Mexican alternative act Enjambre is also hitting the road, and more.

El Alfa’s La Leyenda Del Dembow World Tour

Rising Dominican artist El Alfa is embarking on his first headlining tour of the U.S. this fall. As the title of his tour suggests, he’s responsible for helping mainstream Dominican dembow music around the world. He famously teamed up with Bad Bunny for the monster hit “La Romana.” His Leyenda Del Dembow World Tour kicks off on Oct. 14 in Dallas. The tour will be hitting all the major cities across the country before wrapping in Las Vegas on Nov. 21. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 13.

Julieta Venegas’ Vernos De Nuevo Tour

Vámonos de gira por Estados Unidos gente linda! Banda completa 😍

Last month, Julieta Venegas dropped the new single “De Ti” with Spanish artist Sen Senra, and now the beloved Mexican singer will be hitting the road this November with her Vernos De Nuevo Tour. The tour kicks off in Chicago on Nov. 8. Venegas will be making stops in cities like Miami, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas. In California, she will be visiting L.A., San Diego, Riverside, and San Francisco. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

Enjambre Tour

Enjambre Escuchas, ya estamos casi listos de nuevo. Gracias por estar al pendiente.

¡Nos vemos pronto!



Mexican alternative act Enjambre will be visiting a few U.S cities on their latest tour. The band will perform in L.A. at The Regent Theatre on Aug. 19 and will also be spotted at Chicago’s Ruido Fest on Aug. 21. Their tour will visit Houston and Dallas at the end of the month. The guys recently dropped their first English-language single “Delorean.”

For the regional Mexican music fans, the Hollywood Bowl will host the Mariachi USA Festival on Aug. 22. There will be performances by Mariachi Divas, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalítlan, Mariachi Los Reyes, Lupita Infante, and more.

