New Latin Tours Alert: Myke Towers’ Young King Tour, Nio Garcia’s AM Tour + Don Omar’s El Puro Party

It’s time for Crema’s weekly round-up of the new tours coming to town. Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and rising star Nio Garcia are headlining their first tours. Boricua OG Don Omar is returning to the stage for the reggaeton concert El Puro Party and J Balvin his headlining iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina.

Myke Towers’ El Young King: The Tour

El tour que SIMPRE había esperado y no viene para mi país 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇩🇴 yo quede morida @MYKETOWERS pic.twitter.com/o6JLO9QQA8 — KM (@Kismeiry7) July 29, 2021

Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers is headlining his first U.S. tour this fall, and tickets are on-sale now. Outside of some international dates, the tour kicks off in Omaha on Sept. 24. Towers will be hitting all the major cities in the country, including the last stop in Miami on Dec. 18. You can expect music from Towers’ latest album Lyke Mike as well as his upcoming LP Michael.

Nio Garcia’s AM Tour

AM Tour 🐲 boletos a la venta este jueves 10 am💚 @NioGarcia pic.twitter.com/CMpt9aM0fy — Nio Garcia Charts (@NioCharts) August 3, 2021

Nio Garcia has one of the most-streamed songs of the year thanks to his “AM” remix with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and now Garcia is going on a world tour is named after the hit collaboration. This fall Nio Garcia will be hitting the road in the U.S., visiting major cities in the country from August through November. Tickets will go on-sale on Thursday, Aug. 5 here.

Don Omar’s El Puro Party concert

JUST ANNOUNCED 🎉 El Puro Party is coming to Irvine! Be here Friday, September 3 and see Don Omar, Guaynaa, Elvis Crespo, Ivy Queen & more!

🌴 Presale | This Thursday | 10AM | Code: SUNNY

🌴 On Sale | This Friday | 10AM

🔗 https://t.co/rX8xEOdO4q pic.twitter.com/nYHiRyl4AO — FivePoint Amp (@FivePointAmp) July 27, 2021

For the SoCal reggaeton fans, Don Omar is bringing his El Puro Party concert to Irvine on Sept. 3. The epic concert features reggaeton icons like Ivy Queen and RKM y Ken-Y, J Balvin’s producer Sky Rompiendo will appear, as well as rising stars Guaynaa and Mariah Angeliq. There will also be live music from Elvis Crespo and Banda Zeta. Tickets are for the event on-sale now.

2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartRadio is bringing their Fiesta Latina to Amway Center on October 16 with a special performance from @JBalvin! 🔥 Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 5 at 12pm.



Learn more: https://t.co/31rv8HxGua pic.twitter.com/7kp66MeLjx — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) August 2, 2021

For reggaeton fans on the East Coast, iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina is returning to Orlando on Oct. 16. The line-up includes Colombian superstar J Balvin, OGs like Wisin y Yandel and Zion y Lennox, and Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha. Rising stars set to appear include Lunay and Mariah Angeliq. Prince Royce and Luis Fonsi are also scheduled to perform. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 6.

