New Latin Tours Alert: Café Tacvba, Kany García, Camila + Mœnia

First it was Los Bukis and Aventura making comebacks and now all the concerts are returning to the U.S. Mexican group Café Tacvba will return to the stage this fall along with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García. For more nostalgia, Mexican acts Camila and Mœnia also announced their own tours.

Café Tacvba’s USA Tour 2021

No saben la emoción que nos da anunciar esta gira a lado de @Diamantelectric , #quesigaeltaconazo 👠🔥 Boletos a partir del viernes 27. https://t.co/Xo9bOwZ7Kq pic.twitter.com/jS99OMpf4P — Café Tacvba (@cafetacvba) July 26, 2021

Café Tacvba will be hitting the road for their USA Tour 2021, which kicks off in August and runs through November. The legendary Mexican group will be joined by opening act Diamente Eléctrico and will be making multiple stops in New York, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas. There’s also dates in Maryland and Georgia, and we’re still holding out hope that a California concert gets added to the tour. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public this Friday, July 30.

Kany García’s USA Tour 2021

Aquí está la gran sorpresa que les tenía preparada 🙃. En poco más de un mes nos vamos de gira por Estados Unidos 🚌. Que ilusión y que alegría de que nos volvamos a encontrar. Boletos 🎟 disponibles desde este próximo jueves 29 de julio. pic.twitter.com/T5A29QbbS8 — Kany Garcia (@kanygarcia) July 26, 2021

Ahead of her concert at Puerto Rico’s El Choli stadium, Kany García will hit the road for her USA Tour 2021. The Boricua singer-songwriter’s tour kicks off on Sept. 8 in Atlanta and will visit major cities this fall like Orlando, Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Houston, and L.A. She recently collaborated with JP Saxe for a Spanglish remix of “Like This.” As the an artist in LGBTQ+ community, García is known for pushing for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights in Puerto Rico. Tickets go on-sale this Friday.

Moenia and Camila’s U.S. Tours.

Estamos muy contentos de anunciar nuestro regreso a ESTADOS UNIDOS!!



Muy pronto más info! #MoeniaUSATour pic.twitter.com/y3zhrf2pMK — MŒNIA (@MoeniaMx) July 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Mexican electro-pop group Moenia announced their U.S. tour. The trio will visit cities like L.A., Anaheim, Phoenix, Chicago, and New York in August and September. For more throwback jams, Mexican pop-rock act Camila will be touring the U.S. as well. The group’s tour runs through August, September, and October with a few dates in January. Tickets for both tours are on-sale now.

