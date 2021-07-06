Bad Bunny Drops ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Song “De Museo”

Latidomusic

Bad Bunny released his new single “De Museo” on July 6. The Puerto Rican superstar wrote the song for the box office-topping movie Fast & Furious 9.

Fans were able to hear Bad Bunny’s new song in the movie’s credits.

Waiting on the Bad Bunny song that played at the end of Fast 9 to drop pic.twitter.com/6YXLKinOGQ — Rebecca🌺 (@Rebecca__1) July 4, 2021

The Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack was released on June 18 without Bad Bunny’s song. Fans who watched the movie in theaters caught a piece of his song “De Museo” in the credits of the movie. Following leaks of the track, Bad Bunny decided to release it officially on July 6.

Bad Bunny has finally dropped the song “De Museo.”

Bad Bunny wrote “De Museo” with Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy, who also produced the song. The atmospheric track is very much in-line with Fast & Furious franchise as Benito spits about cruising in a classic car from a museum. He makes a reference to the late Paul Walker when he sings, “For my brothers that are here and all those who left.” The trap breakdown towards the end solidifies “De Museo” as another Bad Bunny banger.

“De Museo” is Bad Bunny’s third new single this year. Earlier he also dropped “Yonaguni,” where he sings in Japanese for the first time,” and “100 Millones” with rising Boricua rapper Luar La L. His song “La Noche de Anoche” with Spanish pop star Rosalía is one of the top-streamed Latin songs of the year. His El Último Tour Del Mundo stadium tour for next year is sold out.

The Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack went very Latin this year.

With Cardi B and Ozuna having cameo appearances in Fast & Furious 9, this year’s soundtrack was very Latin-centric. The album includes songs like Anitta’s “Furiosa,” Justin Quiles and Dalex’s “Real,” and Amenazzy and Myke Towers’ “Rapido.”

