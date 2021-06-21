Anitta, Myke Towers And Justin Quiles Lead ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Soundtrack

Latidomusic

Before F9 races into theaters, the soundtrack for the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious series was released on Friday. There’s a lot of Latin music bangers from acts like Brazilian pop star Anitta to Puerto Rican heartthrobs Myke Towers and Justin Quiles.

Cardi B and Ozuna will appear in Fast & Furious 9.

After experiencing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fast & Furious 9 will be released to theaters on June 25. Alongside staples in the franchise like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris, a few Latin music stars have cameos in the movie. Cardi B and Ozuna will appear and Don Omar will reprise his role from The Fate of the Furious. A week before the movie’s release, the soundtrack dropped and here’s our favorite cuts.

Anitta’s “Furiosa” song is a wild ride.

Brazilian pop star Anitta holds it down by herself on “Furiosa.” The song lives up to its name with Anitta delivering a fierce performance over Latin trap beats and a baile funk bounce. The “Girl from Rio” isn’t playing any games with this swaggering banger.

Justin Quiles and Dalex team up for an alluring moment on the soundtrack.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Justin Quiles blends reggaeton with dancehall courtesy of Jamaica’s Konshens in “Real.” Boricua singer Dalex sweetens the colorful collaboration with his sultry guest verses. The global banger is real hot and hypnotic.

“Rapido” is a great mash-up of dembow and reggaeton.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic collide in “Rapido.” Amenazzy and Rochy RD’s Dominican dembow meets the reggaeton dembow of Myke Towers and Farruko. The beat switch-up throughout the song is everything and these guys keep up with that and bring the heat.

Rising singer Jarina De Marco brings the bilingual melodrama in her song “Mala.” Other artists of Latinx descent who feature on the soundtrack include Rico Nasty and the late Pop Smoke.

