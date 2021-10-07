Adriel Favela, Mariah Angeliq and More Artists Join Instagram’s #SomosLimitless Campaign

Music

For Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month, Instagram launched an exclusive music video featuring emerging Latinx Creators coming together for #SomosLimitless. The LatinX community sees cultural fluidity as its superpower, not a constraint. We’re not afraid to get louder and share their superpower with the world. Instagram is celebrating how this new generation crosses borders and bends convention, with a celebratory genre-bending musical event.

Artists like Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa, Latin-Trap artist Mariah Angeliq, Regional Mexican artist Adriel Favela, Latin Pop singer Esteman, Panamanian Reggaeton rapper Elisama and Producer Sky Rompiendo, who will cook up a new track featuring a special spoken word piece from Afro-Latina poet Mela Tocatierra.

We had the chance to talk to Adriel Favela, Elisama and Sky Rompiendo about their experience being part of this project with Instagram and representing Latinos.

What does it mean for you to be “Limitless”?

Adriel Favela: “It’s something that the word speaks for it by itself. It means to not put any constraints, never giving up under any circumstances. The most beautiful thing I think it’s to make an impact, and leave a mark after we leave this Earth, that’s incredible to me.”

Elisama: “Never giving up, following your dreams with the same effort you had the first day you dreamed them. Never slowing down, because you know you can achieve anything that you set your mind to.”

Sky Rompiendo: “Learning from the best from previous generations and contributing what I think will live forever, having the ability to contribute something to history.”

How was your experience like working with Instagram for this project?

Adriel Favela: “From the moment we started and until we finished the project, we had a great vibe. Everyone there was extremely kind, and I was able to connect with them at a different level, way more human. Having the chance to represent Latinos with this group of talented people, that was a blessing, and working with the Instagram team it was an honor for me”.

Elisama: “It was a really cool experience, getting to work with the other artists, and specially to represent Panamá in this important project.”

Sky Rompiendo: “It was a unique experience of working with several artists who are in very different markets and perhaps they would not find each other in a song, having the opportunity to combine so many cultures is quite exciting together with a platform as large as Instagram, continuing to bring Latin culture to each corner of the universe.”

About the campaign, Universal Music Latin shared in a statement: “We are beyond proud and excited to team up with Instagram to celebrate this new generation of artists who cross borders and bend convention with a one of a kind, celebratory genre-bending music video. #SomosLimitless celebrates the fluidity and diversity of the Latinx community through these talented, emerging musical artists on our roster.”

