Xiuhtezcatl Martinez Is Turning Hip-hop Into a Home for Ancestral Memory

Why hip-hop became the vessel



Xiuhtezcatl does not consider himself an environmental rapper. He considers himself an artist in deep reflection, and hip-hop happens to be his medium. “Hip-hop has always been about reflection,” he explains. “It’s a mirror of the political times we’re living through. That’s how hip-hop was born, both in the United States and in Latin America.”

So, for the young artist, it’s about creating a platform rooted in and for culture, spanning the continent from north to south, and communicating the struggles against colonialism, government corruption, and injustice.

“I fell in love with this genre because it’s a very honest way to express the anger and love we feel. Love for our people; anger at injustices,” he explains.

His first album, Voice Runners, for example, was the natural result of his lifelong passion for music. Xiuhtezcatl tells us that at age 12, he started making beats and producing his own music in the basement using a keyboard. His inspiration came from hip-hop on both coasts of the United States, as well as from the lyrics of iconic Latin American artists like Ana Tijoux, who introduced him to the music and traditional instruments of indigenous peoples in Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

This musical world allowed Xiuhtezcatl to tell personal and cultural stories. Though he did not yet feel confident in his voice, his drive to express what he witnessed remained strong.

“I’ve always felt that I have a message, a perspective, that I need to get out there. I have to make my voice heard one way or another, regardless of whether I’m an expert or lack formal training. After all, I’m not a climate change scientist, but I do have a voice.”

That conviction, coupled with the support of his family and friends, allowed him to connect with artists from all over, learn, and find a new way to honor his community.