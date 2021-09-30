5 Artists From Venezuela You Should Stream Right Now

Music

In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite artists around the world. The next stop in this series is Venezuela. Here’s the artists from Venezuela that are breaking through.

Mau y Ricky

Mauricio and Ricky Montaner are the brothers that comprise Mau y Ricky. They’re the sons of Argentine icon Ricardo Montaner. Mau y Ricky first made a splash in the industry as songwriters for artists like Becky G, Thalía, and Ricky Martin. They broke out in 2017 thanks to their reggaeton-pop hit “Mi Mala” with Karol G. They continued to pushed the boundaries of Latin pop with their alternative rock-influenced album rifresh. Recently the duo teamed up with Maria Becerra for the refreshing love song “Mal Acostumbrao.”

“[Mau] is my best friend,” Ricky told mitú last week. “He’s the person that knows me the most in the world. To be able to share this dream with him is the most beautiful thing.”

Micro TDH

Micro TDH emerged as part of Venezuela’s Latin trap scene. He came up alongside his friend Big Soto. In 2018, he signed with Ovy on the Drums’ production team Big Ligas. As he’s breaking through globally, Micro TDH is also showing his versatility as an artist, dabbling in sounds like reggaeton and R&B music. He teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for the runaway hit “El Tren.”

“In the end, I aspire to open a door for all the Venezuelans who want to have success in the world of music,” Micro TDH said in May. “I want to show that even though our country is facing a complicated situation that there are no limits to what a person can dream and achieve. There’s so much Venezuelan talent in all genres of music. Venezuela is art. Venezuela is love. Venezuela is music.”

Nella

Nella rose to global prominence when she won Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2019. Her debut album, Voy, was a breath of refresh air in Latin music that included many heartfelt ballads. In May, she released her second album, Dos Margaritas. She teamed up with Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó for the soaring duet “Volaré.”

“My music doesn’t exactly follow the radio format,” Nella said in April. “I was like, ‘I’m very glad to be nominated. I’m not expecting anything.’ When I heard my name, that was freaking crazy I’ve got to admit. It makes me so happy and proud to know that an album that was made with roots [in Venezuela] and vanguardia was recognized by The [Latin Recording] Academy. It was obviously a before and after in my life.”

Andrekza

Andrekza is a rising alternative star from Caracas. In 2020, she signed with Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak En Fuego. Andrekza became the first Latina artist to sign with that record label. All of her single releases so far are genre-bending bangers like “Sangre Poderosa,” which dropped earlier this month.

Maye



Maye also hails from Caracas. The singer-songwriter received global exposure last year when former President Barack Obama included “Tú” on his summer playlist. With that hypnotic voice of hers, Maye continues to captivate new fans in songs like “Yours.” Last week, she participated in NPR’s Tiny Desk series with a stunning performance from home. Maye is the real deal.

