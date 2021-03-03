Fierce

Seven Revolutionary Books By Latinas To Make You Feel More Powerful AF This Women’s History Month

By March 3, 2021 at 5:12 pm

Books have the power to transport us anywhere in the world and words have the strength to inspire us when we’re feeling not so uplifted. Some books even fill us with so much empowerment that we receive a surge of reassurance that remind us just how poderosas we really are. We’re referencing those works of art written by revolutionary Latina authors, like the ones listed below. These seven books will encourage you, touch you, help heal you, and even transform you:

1. This Bridge Called My Back: Writings By Radical Women of Color by edited by Cherri Moraga and Gloria Anzaldua

Cherrie Moraga and Gloria Anzaldua are both Chicana scholars, poets, writers, and activists, but this book compiles writings from Asian, Indigenous, Black, and more women of color. It includes chapters like “Speaking in Tongues: A Letter to Third World Women Writers,” to “Brownness,” to “Revolution: It’s Not Neat or Pretty, or Quick,” and “Refugees of a World on Fire,” and many more. As Professor Chela Sandoval reviews “This book is a manifesto―the 1981 declaration of a new politics ‘US Third World Feminism,” it truly is. This Bridge includes stories, essays, speeches, and poetry relatable to the experiences of all women of color. This book provides empowerment and healing through multicultural storytelling in order to bring new theories and frameworks for radical social and political transformation specific to women of color.

2. Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel

This story is not your average romance novel. This is a romantic novela with a delicious twist. Like Water for Chocolate (or Como Agua Para Chocolate if you choose to read it in Spanish), is a novel that utilizes a literary style called “magical realism.” Magical realism takes the ordinary, everyday life things like cooking, love, relationships, and expresses them through magical elements. In Like Water for Chocolate, Laura Esquivel tells Tita and Pedro’s love story through the magic of Tita’s cooking all taking place during Mexico’s Revolution. The book even includes all the recipes that Tita makes. You’ll get a romance and cookbook mixed into one. This book is a fan-favorite among the FIERCE audience.

3. Massacre of the Dreamers: Essays on Xicanisma by Ana Castillo

This work holds a bold collection of essays by award-winning poet, playwright, scholar, and writer Ana Castillo. She specializes her work in Chicana theoretical framework and how to apply that in revolutionary ways for Latina and Indigenous women. Castillo spells Xicana with an “X” to pay homage to our indigenous ancestors. In Massacre of the Dreamers, she writes, “Xicanisma is an ever-present consciousness of our interdependence specifically rooted in our culture and history. Although Xicanisma is a way to understand ourselves in the world, it may also help others who are not necessarily of Mexican background and/or women. It is yielding; never resistant to change, one based on wholeness, not dualisms.” This book seeks to “end women’s oppressions by unleashing their power of self-knowledge and self-worth.” I feel more powerful already.

4. The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

This book was the novel that catapulted Isabel Allende (a journalist and writer) to stardom after being published in 1982. Since then, it has been translated to over 35 languages. Allende started this book when she discovered her 100-year-old grandfather was dying. This book, which started out as a letter to thank him for everything he ever taught her, 500 pages later turned into a novel which was also heavily influenced by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 100 Years of Solitude. The House of Spirits tells the Trueba family’s story in the aftermath of social upheaval in Chile including literary styles of magical realism, reflection, and ancestral healing. The story is said to mirror some of Allende’s personal story and experiences after fleeing Chile.

5. Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza by Gloria Anzaldua

Chicana scholar, poet, and writer Gloria Anzaldua is one of the leading Chicana revolutionaries. Borderlands/La Frontera is a collection of essays and stories which help the reader cope, heal, and understand the complexities of the “ni de aquí ni de allá” mindset. In the introduction, Anzaldua writes that it is dedicated to those “on both sides of the border” as she explores the cultural lives we live. It is so revolutionary that it was actually banned in January 2012 in Arizona’s Tuscon Unified School System in order to ban Mexican-American and other Latinx studies in public schools (Introduction, pg. 3). Books like these hold our stories, our past, our present, and our future.

We all may know Sandra Cisneros’s beautiful and legendary The House on Mango Street, but this work was also quite popular and even won the 2018 PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature. Cisneros focuses these short stories on growing up in an Americanized environment while still being tied to her immigrant Mexican family. Through her stories, she addresses tales of machismo, self-discovery for daughters of immigrants, social healing, and the cliched stereotypes of women.

7. In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alzarez

Julia Alvarez left the Dominican Republic in the 1960s. This novel reflects much of her story, was selected for National Endowment for the Arts for its national Big Read program, while she was also awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obama. In the Time of the Butterflies is told through the perspective of four sisters “las mariposas” under the dictatorship of Leónidas Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. This book will take you through stories of love, heartbreak, survival, horrors of war, healing, and a very revolutionary transformation.

Exclusive: Luis Fonsi Talks Working with Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, and Demi Lovato

Exclusive: Luis Fonsi Talks Working with Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, and Demi Lovato

Luis Fonsi is kicking off 2021 with a new single. The Puerto Rican superstar premiered the music video for “Vacío” on Feb. 18 featuring rising Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. The guys put a new spin on the classic “A Puro Dolor” by Son By Four.

Luis Fonsi throws it back to his románticas.

“I called Omar Alfanno, the writer of ‘A Puro Dolo,’ who is a dear friend,” Fonsi tells Latido Music. “I told him what my idea was [with ‘Vacío’] and he loved it. He gave me his blessing, so I wrote a new song around a few of those lines from ‘A Puro Dolor’ to bring back that nostalgia of those old romantic tunes that have been a part of my career as well. It’s a fresh production. It sounds like today, but it has that DNA of a true, old-school ballad.”

The world got to know Fonsi through his global smash hit “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee in 2017. The remix with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber took the song to new heights. That was a big moment in Fonsi’s music career that spans over 20 years.

There’s more to Fonsi than “Despacito.”

Fonsi released his first album, the fittingly-titled Comenzaré, in 1998. While he was on the come-up, he got the opportunity of a lifetime to feature on Christina Aguilera’s debut Latin album Mi Reflejo in 2000. The two collaborated on “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.” Fonsi scored multiple Billboard Hot Latin Songs No. 1s in the years that followed and one of the biggest hits was “No Me Doy Por Vencido” in 2008. That was his career-defining romantic ballad.

“Despacito” remains the second most-viewed music video on YouTube with over 7.2 billion views. The hits did not stop there. Later in 2017, he teamed up with Demi Lovato for “Échame La Culpa,” which sits impressively with over 2 billion views.

He’s also appearing on The Voice next month.

Not only is Fonsi working on his new album, but also he’s giving advice to music hopefuls for the new season of The Voice that’s premiering on March 1. Kelly Clarkson tapped him as her Battle Advisor. In an exclusive interview, Fonsi talked with us about “Vacío,” The Voice, and a few of his greatest hits.

What was the experience like to work with Rauw Alejandro for “Vacío”?

Rauw is cool. He’s got that fresh sound. Great artist. Very talented. Amazing onstage. He’s got that great tone and delivery. I thought he had the perfect voice to fit with my voice in this song. We had talked about working together for awhile and I thought that this was the perfect song. He really is such a star. What he’s done in the last couple of years has been amazing. I love what he brought to the table on this song.

Now I want to go through some of your greatest hits. Do you remember working with Christina Aguilera for her Spanish album?

How could you not remember working with her? She’s amazing. That was awhile back. That was like 1999 or something like that. We were both starting out and she was putting out her first Spanish album. I got to sing a beautiful ballad called “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.” I got to work with her in the studio and see her sing in front of the mic, which was awesome. She’s great. One of the best voices out there still to this day.

What’s one of your favorite memories of “No Me Doy Por Vencido”?

“No Me Doy Por Vencido” is one of the biggest songs in my career. I think it’s tough to narrow it down just to one memory. I think in general the message of the song is what sticks with me. The song started out as a love song, but it turned into an anthem of hope. We’ve used the song for different important events and campaigns. To me, that song has such a powerful message. It’s bigger than just a love song. It’s bringing hope to people. It’s about not giving up. To be able to kind of give [people] hope through a song is a lot more powerful than I would’ve ever imagined. It’s a very special song.

I feel the message is very relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic we’re living through.

Oh yeah! I wrote that song a long time ago with Claudia Brant, and during the first or second month of the lockdown when we were all stuck at home, we did a virtual writing session and we rewrote “No Me Doy Por Vencido.” Changing the lyrics, kind of adjusting them to this situation that we’re living now. I haven’t recorded it. I’ll do something with it eventually. It’s really cool. It still talks about love. It talks about reuniting. Like the light at the end of the tunnel. It has the hope and love backbone, but it has to do a lot with what we’re going through now.

What do you think of the impact “Despacito” made on the industry?

It’s a blessing to be a part of something so big. Again, it’s just another song. We write these songs and the moment you write them, you don’t really know what’s going to happen with them. Or sometimes you run into these surprises like “Despacito” where it becomes a global phenomenon. It goes No. 1 in places where Spanish songs had never been played. I’m proud. I’m blessed. I’m grateful to have worked with amazing people like Daddy Yankee. Like Justin Bieber for the remix and everyone else involved in the song. My co-writer Erika Ender. The producers Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. It was really a team effort and it’s a song that obviously changed my career forever.

What was the experience like to work with Demi Lovato on “Echáme La Culpa”?

She’s awesome! One of the coolest recording sessions I’ve ever been a part of. She really wanted to sing in Spanish and she was so excited. We did the song in Spanish and English, but it was like she was more excited about the Spanish version. And she nailed it! She nailed it from the beginning. There was really not much for me to say to her. I probably corrected her once or twice in the pronunciation, but she came prepared and she brought it. She’s an amazing, amazing, amazing vocalist.

You’re going to be a battle advisor on The Voice. What was the experience like to work with Kelly Clarkson?

She’s awesome. What you see is what you get. She’s honest. She’s funny. She’s talented. She’s humble and she’s been very supportive of my career. She invited me to her show and it speaks a lot that she wanted me to be a part of her team as a Battle Advisor for the new season. She supports Latin music and I’m grateful for that. She’s everything you hope she would be. She’s the real deal, a true star, and just one of the coolest people on this planet.

What can we expect from you in 2021?

A lot of new music. Obviously, everything starts today with “Vacío.” This is literally the beginning of what this new album will be. I’ve done nothing but write and record during the last 10 months, so I have a bunch of songs. Great collaborations coming up. I really think the album will be out probably [in the] third or fourth quarter this year. The songs are there and I’m really eager for everybody to hear them.

Lifestyles Of The Rich And Dangerous: Cartels Are Using TikTok To Lure Young People

Lifestyles Of The Rich And Dangerous: Cartels Are Using TikTok To Lure Young People

If you’ve ever wondered what someone with a bulletproof vest and an AR-15 would look like flossing — the dance, not the method of dental hygiene — apparently the answer to that question can be found on TikTok.

Unfortunately, it’s not as a part of some absurdist sketch comedy or surreal video art installation. Instead, it’s part of a growing trend of drug cartels in Mexico using TikTok as a marketing tool. Nevermind the fact that Mexico broke grim records last year for the number of homicides and cartel violence, the cartels have found an audience on TikTok and that’s a serious cause for concern.

Mexican cartels are using TikTok to gain power and new recruits.

Just a couple of months ago, a TikTok video showing a legit high-speed chase between police and drug traffickers went viral. Although it looked like a scene from Netflix’s Narcos series, this was a very real chase in the drug cartel wars and it was viewed by more than a million people.

Typing #CartelTikTok in the social media search bar brings up thousands of videos, most of them from people promoting a “cartel culture” – videos with narcocorridos, and presumed members bragging about money, fancy cars and a luxury lifestyle.

Viewers no longer see bodies hanging from bridges, disembodied heads on display, or highly produced videos with messages to their enemies. At least not on TikTok. The platform is being used mainly to promote a lifestyle and to generate a picture of luxury and glamour, to show the ‘benefits’ of joining the criminal activities.

According to security officials, the promotion of these videos is to entice young men who might be interested in joining the cartel with images of endless cash, parties, military-grade weapons and exotic pets like tiger cubs.

Cartels have long used social media to shock and intimidate their enemies.

And using social media to promote themselves has long been an effective strategy. But with Mexico yet again shattering murder records, experts on organized crime say Cartel TikTok is just the latest propaganda campaign designed to mask the blood bath and use the promise of infinite wealth to attract expendable young recruits.

“It’s narco-marketing,” said Alejandra León Olvera, an anthropologist at Spain’s University of Murcia, in a statement to the New York Times. The cartels “use these kinds of platforms for publicity, but of course it’s hedonistic publicity.”

Mexico used to be ground zero for this kind of activity, where researchers created a new discipline out of studying these narco posts. Now, gangs in Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, and the United States are also involved.

With a quick search on TikTok, you can find all sorts of cartel related content.

A search of the #CartelTikTok community and its related accounts shows people are responding. Public comments from users such as “Y’all hiring?” “Yall let gringos join?” “I need an application,” or “can I be a mule? My kids need Christmas presents,” are on some of the videos.

One of the accounts related to this cartel community publicly answered: “Of course, hay trabajo para todos,” “I’ll send the application ASAP.” “How much is the pound in your city?” “Follow me on Instagram to talk.” The post, showing two men with $100 bills and alcohol, had more than a hundred comments.

