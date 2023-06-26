Mexican Woman’s Piñata Business is Transforming Celebrations in Canada

Fierce

When opportunity presents itself, you go for it. That’s what one Mexican woman did in Canada.

It all started when TikTok user, @pinart_montreal made her way from Veracruz, Mexico to Montreal, Canada. During her plane ride, the lady who was sitting next to her approached her.

“She asked me where she was from and I replied: ‘I’m Mexican’, and she told me: ‘you have to sell piñatas, because the ones here are horrible,’” she shared in a TikTok video, which now has more than one million views.

She wasn’t sure what she wanted to do, but she explained she was traveling to Canada to study until she got her residency. Once she settled, she started looking for options to keep herself busy besides school.

That’s when the piñata muse struck.

Wasting no time, @pinart_montreal went to look at piñatas in Canada, and to her surprise, they were horrible. That sparked her interest in making piñatas from scratch. However, there was a catch. She didn’t know how to make them, but that didn’t stop her.

“When I saw that I thought: ‘it’s my business opportunity’, why Mexicans love piñatas,” she said.

She looked for online courses to help her learn how to make these colorful piñatas. After finishing, she looked for the materials to make the piñatas. Once again, she came across another obstacle. She couldn’t find any good materials.

She added the Canadian stores either didn’t have what she was looking for or the material was too expensive.

This is where her husband’s family came to the rescue. Her husband’s nephew was visiting Canada from Mexico, so she asked him to bring her as much material as possible from the motherland.

“When he arrived at my house, with all my paper, I was so excited. At that precise moment, I had been invited to participate in a fair to set up an altar for Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) from the State of Veracruz, where I am from,” she said.

The first piñata she made was a Catrina for the Dia de Muertos fair

“Proudly my first piñata was a Catrina and people began to ask a lot about her, there I realized that it was really a business and here I am, I am still making piñatas,” she recalled smiling.

In another TikTok video, she goes into detail about her three-best selling piñatas, which all represent the colorful artistry of Mexico. Her designs range from popular animated cartoon characters to traditional star designs.

We love to see Chingona power shining through!

