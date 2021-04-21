Fierce

Eva Mendes Sparks Discussion About Spanking After Comparing It To Spousal Abuse

By April 21, 2021 at 6:24 pm
Eva Mendes has always been honest about her home life and her ongoing parenting journey. The 47-year-old Cuban-American actress is mother to 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada with husband, Ryan Gosling.

On Monday, Eva Mendes posted a controversial Instagram post where she compared spanking a child to spousal abuse.

“I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This @versace is definitely up there,” she wrote, along with a beautiful picture of her on the red carpet. “I’m not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway. Please slide if you care.”

The quote was as follows: “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.” The quote is credited to children’s rights advocate and parenting blogger, Racheous.

Especially in Latino communities where chanclas are a common form of punishment, corporal punishment like spanking is a hot-button topic.

Eva Mendes’s followers quickly took to the comments section to debate over whether they agreed with the spanking comparison.

“That quote is so true. I love how you are so protective of your family and so thoughtful about what you post. It’s refreshing,” wrote one follower.

Another wrote: “Love you but completely disagree. The goal in raising kids is not to have to spank, but it’s correcting before they can reason behavior out with you. Completely different than hitting someone. That’s not correcting behavior. We raised 5 respectful loving kind kids that were a joy to be around. Good fruit shows from loving correction.”

Spanking has long been a controversial topic in parenting circles, and it seems like Eva Mendes touched a nerve with the quote she posted.

Parents–and especially mothers–are extremely sensitive about being judged as “bad” parents. And contrary to laws banning child abuse, there are no laws that ban “spanking” (which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to strike especially on the buttocks with the open hand”).

Mendes, for her part, was quick to de-escalate the conversations happening on her Instagram page. “I totally respect you. Thank you for a respectful comment,” she wrote to one of the commenters that didn’t like her quote. “So nice to disagree with respect. I found the quote powerful and wanted to pass it on. Lotsa love to you and yours [heart emoji].”

“This didn’t come with a manual,” Mendes wrote. “So when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love [heart emoji].”

Eva Mendes Shared A Shocking Photo Of ‘Being Tortured’ While Receiving Mono-Thread Treatment For Her Neck

When it comes to aging and beauty, Eva Mendes is proving she has nothing to be ashamed of.

The forty-six-year-old actress and mother to two gave fans a look into her beauty routine. Shocking followers on Instagram, the actress shared that she maintains her look with a pretty unique, non-invasive injectable procedure. The image proves that whoever thinks “beauty isn’t pain” might have it wrong…

In a post shared to Instagram, Mendes shared a photo of a jawline-tightening treatment known as “mono-threading.” 

The graphic image shows Mendes with her neck tilted backward and tiny syringe pins sticking out from the curve of her jawline. In a caption of the post, Mendes gave more context to the shocking image and writing “This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go-to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono-Threads. Ayyyy Dios!”

Mendes went on to credit Beverly Hills-based esthetician Mariana Vergara and her new office for cosmetic injectables called Beauty Villa Vergara. “So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business!” Mendes finished the post. “Pa’lante reina!”

Beauty Villa Vergara shared details of Mendes’ treatment on their Instagram page.

“Mono threads activate collagen synthesis, which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect,” Vergara wrote. “Acupuncture is used mainly to relieve discomfort associated with a variety of diseases and conditions (…). The threads shown are mono threads, which stimulate collagen.”

Vergara went onto explain that the procedure Mendes received is not a face or neck-lifting procedure. Instead, it’s apreventative skin-tightening treatment. “These particular threads do not lift a saggy neck,” Vergara explained in response to questions posted in the comments section of the post. “She doesn’t have a saggy neck. These threads stimulate collagen production and prevent a saggy neck.”

Though Mendes joked that the procedure is “torturous,” Dr. Vergara promised that it’s not as painful as it looks.

“The procedure is minimally invasive and patients usually have mild discomfort. I use numbing cream before placing them,” she explained. “It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen. These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months.”

Vergara explained that the procedure can be done to more than just a jawline.

“They can go in the cheeks, nasolabial folds, jawline, marionette lines, décolleté, arms, thighs, knees or abdomen,” she explained. “Basically, anywhere collagen stimulation is intended.”

Here Are Your Key Takeaways From The Vice Presidential Debate

Things That Matter

Here Are Your Key Takeaways From The Vice Presidential Debate

By October 8, 2020 at 6:51 am
BY  | October 8, 2020 AT 6:51 am
The vice presidential debate was, well, an actual debate. Both Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence spoke on several real issues impacting American families. Unlike President Donald Trump’s performance at the presidential debate, the two vice presidential candidates maintained some civility and decorum while tackling the issues.

One of the biggest moments of the debate was Sen. Kamala Harris confronting Vice President Mike Pence about interrupting her.

Vice President Pence seemed to want to take a page out of President Trump’s playbook during the debate. VP Pence tried to interrupt the senator as she answered questions but Sen. Harris was not going to let him steamroll over her. Instead, she turned to him as he tried mansplaining things and let him know that, “I’m speaking.”

Women are celebrating Sen. Harris’ assertiveness when being talked over by a white man.

Sen. Harris arguably had one of the most difficult jobs on the debate stage. She has to be poised and assertive without falling into a perceived angry Black woman stereotype. Like most women in politics, and most other aspects of life, Sen. Harris’ job on the debate stage was more than debating and offering facts. This moment of her asserting herself and not letting VP Pence bulldoze her is something young girls need to see.

VP Pence tried to mislead the American people about the administration’s failed Covid response.

VP Pence was asked by the moderator about the staggering death toll of Covid-19 in the U.S. According to the numbers, more people have died in the U.S. per capita than in any other wealthy nation. VP Pence was unable to explain the disastrous outcome of the federal response that he led.

Instead of answering the question, VP Pence tried to shift the focus claiming that Sen. Harris was disparaging the American people who had sacrificed so much. Sen. Harris shot back that the American people have sacrificed more than they should have after the Trump administration lied about the seriousness of Covid-19 and let more than 210,000 people die.

Political opponents pointed out Pence’s urgency in dodging the questions.

Throughout the debate, Pence did little to sway American voters and distract from the Covid crisis. At times, Pence would use his time to speak on previous questions and disregarded the questions asked by Susan Page. At other times Pence tried to speak over Sen. Harris to deny her claims while adding little substance of his own.

Of course, the fly was the fan-favorite during the debate.

People were excited and distracted when a fly landed on VP Pence’s head during the debate. The fly stuck around to Pence’s head for a solid two minutes, which was the time limit for answering questions. Some people have pointed out that the fly showed a better adherence to the time limit rule than Pence did.

The common consensus is that Sen. Harris came out of the debate the winner.

The fact that Pence was unsuccessful in distracting or even remotely explaining the Covid crisis is a loss for the Trump/Pence campaign. Pence had a lot of work to do to overcome Trump’s poor debate performance on Sept. 29. Trump’s attacks on Biden’s family, especially Beau Biden’s drug addiction struggle, pushed uncertain voters farther away from the Trump/Pence ticket.

Oh, and Sen. Harris’ facial expressions have gone viral because they say so much more than words can.

We have all been given these faces when we acted up or lied to our moms. Tbh, seeing Sen. Harris’ faces was a kind of representation we didn’t know could even exist. It was subtle, poignant, and chilling.

READ: The First Presidential Debate Went Off The Rails Fast And The Internet Had Fun With It

