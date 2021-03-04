e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Literally Releasing a Chipotle-Themed Eyeshadow Palette

Fierce

Photo via e.l.f.

We’ve seen our fair share of weird brand collabs in the past, but this is truly one we didn’t see coming.

On Thursday, Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics announced that they were teaming up for a collaboration.

YOU'VE BEEN SERVED 🔥 e.l.f. x @ChipotleTweets drops on 3/9 for Beauty Squad Loyalty Program members (it's free and easy to join!) and 3/10 for non-members. #elfxchipotle pic.twitter.com/GJIHOFv0nM — elfcosmetics (@elfcosmetics) March 4, 2021

Both makeup-lovers and Chipotle-lovers can have fun with the team-up. According to the press release, e.l.f will be selling Chipotle-themed makeup and Chipotle will be selling makeup-themed food. Confused? Keep reading.

On March 9th, e.l.f. cosmetics is launching their e.l.f. x Chipotle makeup collection, a range of products that includes a Chipotle-themed eyeshadow palette, a tinted lip-gloss, an avocado-shaped beauty sponge, and a makeup bag that looks exactly like Chipotle’s famous to-go bags.

Photo via e.l.f. Cosmetics

The eyeshadow palette is made up of 12 shades, each of which are named after one of Chipotle’s signature ingredients. For example, the leaf-green shade is called “Lettuce”, the buttery gold shade is called “Corn Salsa”…you get the picture. The “Make It Hot” lip gloss is a sheer, hot-pink shade that is formulated with Vitamin E and coconut oil.

And as an added bonus, when you purchase the Chipotle eyeshadow palette, you’ll be emailed a voucher for free Chipotle chips and guac.

But makeup isn’t the only aspect of the promotion. Chipotle, too, will be offering a limited-time option. The fast-casual restaurant will be selling an entrée called “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” And in honor of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ vegan and cruelty free products, the menu item will be vegan.

The bowl will consist of white rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips. But it won’t be available forever! You’ll only be able to find it in the “Featured” section of Chipotle’s website or app from March 10 through March 17.

If you’re surprised by this collab, you’re not the only one. After all, “Mexican food” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of makeup.

But e.l.f. and Chipotle seem to think that they’re a match made in heaven. After all, this is the second time the two popular brands have joined forces.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Chipotle’s VP of digital marketing, Tressie Lieberman.

yes, yes it is 🥑 — elfcosmetics (@elfcosmetics) March 4, 2021

And e.l.f.’s CMO was equally effusive. “There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, in a statement. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

e.l.f.s Chipotle collection launches on March 9th, and the line’s prices range from $8 to $18. Get notified on the launch by going over to e.l.f.’s site. Head to Chipotle’s app or website after March 10th to order their exclusive “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” entrée.

