e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Literally Releasing a Chipotle-Themed Eyeshadow Palette

By March 4, 2021 at 7:14 pm
Photo via e.l.f.

We’ve seen our fair share of weird brand collabs in the past, but this is truly one we didn’t see coming.

On Thursday, Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics announced that they were teaming up for a collaboration.

Both makeup-lovers and Chipotle-lovers can have fun with the team-up. According to the press release, e.l.f will be selling Chipotle-themed makeup and Chipotle will be selling makeup-themed food. Confused? Keep reading.

On March 9th, e.l.f. cosmetics is launching their e.l.f. x Chipotle makeup collection, a range of products that includes a Chipotle-themed eyeshadow palette, a tinted lip-gloss, an avocado-shaped beauty sponge, and a makeup bag that looks exactly like Chipotle’s famous to-go bags.

Photo via e.l.f. Cosmetics

The eyeshadow palette is made up of 12 shades, each of which are named after one of Chipotle’s signature ingredients. For example, the leaf-green shade is called “Lettuce”, the buttery gold shade is called “Corn Salsa”…you get the picture. The “Make It Hot” lip gloss is a sheer, hot-pink shade that is formulated with Vitamin E and coconut oil.

And as an added bonus, when you purchase the Chipotle eyeshadow palette, you’ll be emailed a voucher for free Chipotle chips and guac.

But makeup isn’t the only aspect of the promotion. Chipotle, too, will be offering a limited-time option. The fast-casual restaurant will be selling an entrée called “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” And in honor of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ vegan and cruelty free products, the menu item will be vegan.

The bowl will consist of white rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips. But it won’t be available forever! You’ll only be able to find it in the “Featured” section of Chipotle’s website or app from March 10 through March 17.

If you’re surprised by this collab, you’re not the only one. After all, “Mexican food” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of makeup.

But e.l.f. and Chipotle seem to think that they’re a match made in heaven. After all, this is the second time the two popular brands have joined forces.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Chipotle’s VP of digital marketing, Tressie Lieberman.

And e.l.f.’s CMO was equally effusive. “There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, in a statement. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

e.l.f.s Chipotle collection launches on March 9th, and the line’s prices range from $8 to $18. Get notified on the launch by going over to e.l.f.’s site. Head to Chipotle’s app or website after March 10th to order their exclusive “Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl.” entrée.

Sistahs!! ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Is Coming Just In Time for Halloween And I Suggest We Form A Calming Circle

Sistahs!! ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Is Coming Just In Time for Halloween And I Suggest We Form A Calming Circle

By September 29, 2020 at 2:35 pm
Disney

If you were around in the immediate years following the 1993 release of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus you know how much power the movie has. The Disney film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker gave just about every child watching thrills and chills and followed a trio of evil and hilarious witches who are accidentally raised from the dead by a teenage virgin on the night of Halloween.

Over the years Hocus Pocus has proven to be more than just a movie obsession but also a lifestyle. After all, what is Halloween if you haven’t binged the movie more than once during the month of October?

ColourPop knows the story and that’s likely why they’ve come up with a Hocus Pocus makeup collection that will haunt your dreams until you get your hands on it.

Get ready for some tricks for your at-home Halloween treats this year because ColourPop x Hocus Pocus is almost officially here.

The brand’s latest Halloween collection is inspired by the classic 1993 movie and launches at 10 AM PST on September 30. The limited-edition collection line is made up of false lashes, and an eyeshadow palette with 15 bronze hues. It also comes outfitted with a glitter creme gel eyeliner!

What’s more, the makeup kit comes complete with eyecatching packaging that serves as a shoutout to the three Sanderson sisters and the beloved noble black cat called Thackery Binx.

Perhaps the best part of it all is that the make-up kit includes products with names that heavily reference the best lines in the movie including “Amok! Amok! Amok” and “Gather Round Sisters.”

The new line also includes very Sanderson Sister-chic shades of red lipstick.

The best part? The collection is pretty dang cute AND affordable.

The palette retails at $22, the lipsticks go for $16 each, and at $130, the entire bundle is quite a steal!

Sure, you might be stuck at home this Halloween but there’s no doubt this new collection will enchant the little children in your lives and make you the ball of your COVID-friendly Halloween bash!

Besamé Cosmetics’ Sold-Out ‘Lucille Ball Collection’ Is Officially Coming Back This Fall

Besamé Cosmetics’ Sold-Out ‘Lucille Ball Collection’ Is Officially Coming Back This Fall

By July 28, 2020 at 6:07 pm
Archive Photos / Getty

Fans love Lucille Ball so much that when Besamé Cosmetics launched a collection dedicated to her back in June all of its items were sold out within a matter of twelve hours. The collection paid homage to the beauty of the iconic Hollywood comedian who, alongside her husband (Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz), starred in the television classic “I Love Lucy.”

Now, the souped-up limited-edition Lucy items are back by popular demand.

The launch date? This September.

Lucy fans can pre-order lipstick of the new line on the brand’s website.

“Already, hundreds of orders have come in to pre-order these colors inspired by classic Lucy looks,” a representative from Besamé told Allure about the line which pays homage to the iconic actress’s signature look.

The retro makeup line gives fans a chance to seize up to seven beauty items that are supposed to match the makeup Ball wore in her days of stardom. The Ball collection comes complete with an eye shadow palette, lipstick, a pressed powder compact, and a pencil set for eyes and lips.

Like every Besamé item, the collection’s products are encased in rounded gold. This time, however, they come with a special design that features an original drawing of the actress.

The collection can be purchased as a bundle for $150. Additional gifted items will be included for the whole bunch.

According to Allure, those who purchase the collection will receive “two additional and exclusive products: an I Love Lucy tote bag and a set of false lashes the brand says ‘are based on the exact size, shape, and color that Lucille Ball wore.'”

The Lucille Ball collection is just the first in a new collection by Besamé.

Besamé has stated that they intend on producing an Iconic Women Series featuring iconic figures from history. It’s unknown as of yet who else will be featured on the upcoming products but we’re crossing our fingers for Latina icons like Dolores Huerta, Celia Cruz, and Rita Moreno.

