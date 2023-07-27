Crub Crub: The Genderless, Timeless, Latina-owned Jewelry Line You Need to Know About

Fierce

Where fashion is concerned, sometimes less is more, and sometimes all you need is a perfect accessory and fun piece of jewelry. It’s a way of completing your look while expressing your style without trying too hard. That’s the vision of Crub Crub, a fine jewelry brand founded in 2021 by Maria Camila.

Camila was born in Colombia and is now based in Mexico, and she has always been passionate about telling stories through art. Through her life experiences and travels — she has lived in Colombia, Milan, Mexico, London, and Madrid — Maria has always been inspired by exquisite pieces and drawn to unique shapes in her artistic formation.

Her brand Crub Crub’s mission is to create genderless, timeless pieces with a modern twist, combining luxury materials with exciting textures and colors to help the people wearing the pieces make a personal statement.

What makes each Crub Crub piece so special is that it is genuinely designed to be embodied by whoever wears it. These designs are decidedly neither feminine nor masculine but rather celebrate uniqueness; each piece opens a window into the style and personality of whoever is wearing it.

And this is no accident.

Creating jewelry with meaning is a passion project for Camila, who is devoted to creating jewelry that “reflects the values and traditions of different cultures,” she told mitú.

Well, mission accomplished.

Mitú chatted with Crub Crub founder and designer Maria Camila to learn more about her background, her vision, what inspires her, and how she hopes to inspire other Latina entrepreneurs and aspiring designers through her work and brand.

Your Crub Crub jewelry line is beautiful, unique, expressive, and fun. What first inspired you to launch your own jewelry brand?

When I was studying styling at Marangoni, I never expected to fall in love with jewelry. But there was something about it that just captivated me. Maybe it was the intricate designs or how each piece could tell a story. Whatever it was, I knew that I had to explore this new world.

For me, jewelry became more than just a hobby — it became a passion. And as someone who has lived in different countries, I realized there was so much to discover and share in this field. Each culture has its unique style and history regarding jewelry; combining those reflections just felt natural to me.

There’s something truly special about creating a piece of jewelry that looks beautiful and reflects the values and traditions of different cultures. It’s like taking a little piece of the world and turning it into something tangible you can wear and share with others.

Who or what inspires you personally and professionally? What influences your design style? Where do you draw inspiration from as you design new jewelry pieces?

Traveling is my biggest inspiration, both personally and professionally. I love exploring the local jewelry in different countries, which helps me create unique collections. For instance, Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro inspired my Wave collection, mixed with a bit of 90s nostalgia.

Aside from traveling, I also draw inspiration from nature and the beauty of the world around us. I love incorporating natural materials and organic shapes into my designs, as it adds a sense of natural beauty to the piece.

In terms of my design style, modern aesthetics heavily influence my vision. I strive to create simple yet elegant pieces you can wear with any outfit or occasion. I also love incorporating unique textures and materials, adding dimension and personality to the work.

Ultimately, I believe inspiration can come from anywhere — a conversation with a friend, a piece of artwork, or even just admiring a beautiful sunset. As a jewelry designer, I’m constantly seeking new sources of inspiration to create original and meaningful pieces.

How do you set your style and jewelry products apart from other modern luxury brands? How do you stay on top of trends while staying true to your unique aesthetic?

At Crub Crub, we take pride in setting ourselves apart from other modern luxury jewelry brands. Our focus is on creating fine jewelry that is both colorful and fun, perfect for any occasion or outfit. When you invest in Crub, you invest in a timeless piece of 18k gold that will last through the years.

While other luxury jewelry brands may focus solely on trends, we stay true to our unique aesthetic. We don’t specifically target trends; instead, we create pieces that we believe will continue to be loved for years. Our goal is to make jewelry that is striking in the present moment and holds its own as a cherished piece for years to come.

At the same time, we stay on top of trends by constantly researching and staying up to date on the latest in the fashion and luxury jewelry world. We take inspiration from the world around us and use that to inform our designs, ensuring Crub is always fresh, current, and exciting.

In short, what sets us apart is our commitment to timeless beauty and our ability to stay current while staying true to our unique aesthetic. We want our customers to know that when they buy Crub, they are investing in a piece of jewelry that will last a lifetime and never go out of style.

What has been the most challenging part of launching your brand? And what was the most valuable advice you ever received about launching your entrepreneurial venture?

Running a business as a Latina can come with its unique challenges. For me, the most difficult part of launching my brand was finding the right team. It took me more than six years to test different techniques and materials to get to this point. But, as they say, good things come to those who wait.

The best advice I ever received about launching my entrepreneurial venture was to never give up. Breaking into the fine jewelry market in Latin America as a new brand is tough. You have to earn people’s trust for them to invest in your pieces. But, if you stay persistent and keep working on your craft, your hard work will eventually pay off.

What is the most fun and rewarding part of your job?

The most fun and rewarding part of my job? Hands down, it’s all about design. I get a total thrill from creating something from scratch and seeing it all come together. And when I finally finish a project, and it turns out even better than I imagined? Now that is true job satisfaction. It’s the little things.

What’s next for Crub Crub?

We’ve got a lot of new stuff coming up! Right now, I’m super excited about our new collection for men — we’re really focusing on creating some awesome pieces. And we’ve got a brand-new line of sunglasses in the works, too. I can’t wait to show you!

If you could share one life lesson with future generations of Latina entrepreneurs, what would you tell them?

If there’s one life lesson I could share with you, it’s never to give up! Yes, the journey is tough, but if you truly love what you’re doing, the results will be worth it. Stay focused on your goals, work hard, and always believe in yourself. Remember, success doesn’t happen overnight, but every small step you take toward your dreams is progress.

