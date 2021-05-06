HBO Is Rebooting ‘The Brothers García’, And the Original Cast Is Coming Back!

Entertainment

Photo via vaneza/Instagram

If you were a Latino kid in the early 2000s, chances are you were a fan of “The Brothers García“. “The Brothers García” was a Nickelodeon show that ran for four seasons from 2000 to 2004.

The show centered on a middle-class Latino family living in San Antonio, Texas. It was one of the only shows on television that portrayed a normal, loving Latino family doing normal, everyday things.

Well, good news to “The Brothers García” fans! “The Brothers García” is coming back for a 10-episode run on HBO.

I used to love this show! Very cool to see The Brothers Garcia make a comeback.https://t.co/bEnIfMXdaR — Demi Joie (@DreemiFilms) April 30, 2021

According to Variety, this “finds the Garcia children grown up and gathering with their parents for a three-month summer vacation in a luxury home by the beach.”

And the entire original cast is returning!

In a Zoom interview, series creator Jeff Valdez discussed how he approached the story back in the day. “The original show was always about a simple slice of life story that happened in this family,” Valdez said. “In every episode there’s a lesson to be learned. We wanted to keep that simple contract with our audience.”

To sweeten the pot even further, Valdez revealed that the reboot’s cast and crew will be 90% Latino. That is a jaw-dropping statistic for Hollywood.

The brothers Garcia is getting a reboot on HBOMax and I’m gonna cry🥲 — Krysten🌘 (@yeeitskrysten) April 30, 2021

The new series will also show the García siblings with “diverse families of their own, reflecting the increasingly multi-racial complexion of American families.”

Valdez says he pursued a reboot after a reunion photo of the original cast went viral in 2018. Understandably, the photo went viral. Valdez then realized how deeply the series had touched a generation of Latino viewers.

“I don’t think I fully grasped what we were accomplishing with the product we were putting out,” Jeffrey Licon, who played Carlos, said to Variety. “The response has always been overwhelming. People tell me it was their favorite show because they could identify it. I don’t think we realized how many people we were affecting.”

“The Brothers García” cast, for their part, seems to be very excited to reunite over 15 years after the series went off the air.

“I feel like I’m seeing my actual children again. It’s wonderful,” said actress Ada Maris, who played the mother, Sonia, on the original show. “I feel like I have the right to tell Bobby [Gonzalez] to cut his hair.” Bobby Gonzalez played the kid genius George García.

“I love getting to revisit a character and see where his life is now and the choices that led him here,” said Gonzalez. “I’m excited to have my family back and get a new daughter and wife.”

