Everything To Stream This Month On Netflix Including Michelle Obama’s New Puppet Show
This March we’re all still in quarantine but there’s no doubt that streamers have upped their binge game! From new True Crime series to a Biggie Small documentary, there’s tons of content to binge and love this March.
Check them out below!
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell —
Batman Begins
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dances with Wolves
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend
Invictus
Jason X
Killing Gunther
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
Nights in Rodanthe
Power Rangers Beast : S2
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
The Dark Knight
The Pursuit of Happyness
Training Day
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
March 2
Black or White
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 4
March 5
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
March 8
March 9
March 10
March 11
The Block Island Sound
March 12
March 14
Audrey
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG
The Last Blockbuster
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
‘The Innocents’ Cast Test Their Supernatural Movie Knowledge
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Deadly Illusions
The Fluffy Movie
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines
March 19
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
March 20
Jiu Jitsu
March 22
Navillera
Philomena
March 23
March 24
March 25
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate
Haunted: Latin America
