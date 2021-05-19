Entertainment

Jenna Ortega Is Playing Wednesday Addams In the New Tim Burton Netflix Series!

By May 19, 2021 at 7:56 pm
Photos: Getty Images/Courtesy Netflix

Good news for fans of “The Addams Family”! On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Jenna Ortega will be playing Wednesday Addams in their upcoming live-action series, “Wednesday”. To make things more exciting, the new series will be directed by Tim Burton.

Jenna Ortega took to her Instagram page to celebrate the new role. She posted a picture of herself with the script for “Wednesday”.

She captioned the photo: “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice.” We’re more than confident she will. At 18-years-old, Ortega has already amassed a large fandom for her prolific resume. The young actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent has starred in everything from “Jane the Virgin” to “You” to “Elena of Avalor” to, most recently, “Yes Day“.

Previously onscreen, only Anglo actresses have taken on the role of Wednesday Addams. The casting of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is an exciting departure from the established norm. But the change is a welcome one, especially since Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, is Latino.

Based on Twitter’s reaction to Jenna Ortega’s casting, Netflix and Tim Burton made the right move.

A lot of times, the internet (and especially certain fandoms) are very territorial over how they want their beloved characters to look.

While some people looked to Christina Ricci’s version of Wednesday Addams as GOAT, they were looking forward to see Jenna Ortega’s take on the character.

Of course, some fans immediately started fan-casting Gomez Adams. Naturally, they were brainstorming the perfect Latino actor to portray Gomez.

Whatever the rest of the cast ends up looking like, we’re happy that Netflix has cast Jenna Ortega in a role traditionally played by non-Latina actresses. We hope that they continue their work towards equitable representation onscreen!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

Entertainment

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

By May 6, 2021 at 3:26 pm
BY  | May 6, 2021 AT 3:26 pm
Netflix

Part 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” is currently streaming, which means fans of the late Tejano singer are getting a chance to learn more about her origin stories. In the second part of the series, fans can expect to see more of the icon’s tragically brief but beautifully successful life. The new episodes chronicle Selena Quintanilla’s rise as a superstar and will no doubt make fans of the singer feel a deep sense of love for her.

Particularly when it comes to one episode in particular!

Part 2’s episode 6, called “Lo Más Bello,” sees the lives of two superstars collide.

The endearing episode sees Selena, played by Christian Serratos, on a shopping trip to an outdoor mall with her mother and sister. It’s then that the young singer catches the eye of a young girl who is also with her mother and sister.

Perhaps it’s real seeing real, but in either case in this episode, the young girl stops to gaze at Selena. She’s star-struck. In the episode, the young girl’s mother asks who she’s looking at and the girl replies, “Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!”

Knowing that her daughter is a singer herself, the mother encourages her to introduce herself. Of course, the young girl is too shy to say hello but she does wave.

When Selena walks away, the young girl’s mother reveals a fun twist when she says “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.”

Like we said…

Real recognizing real.

Selena
“Selena: The Series” / Netflix

While it might seem like the producers took creative liberty, it turns out they actually didn’t. And it makes sense. Fans of Selena and Beyoncé know that the two singers are Texan-icons.

In a recent interview for MTV Trés, Beyoncé revealed that she actually did see Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV Trés back in the day. “I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Fans of the Texan starlets might also remember how Beyonce, in a 2007 interview with People en Español, spoke about her love of Selena.

At the time, Beyoncée was celebrating her re-release of six Spanish-language tracks. “I listened to Selena all the time” she recalled at the time of the interview. “She’s close to me because of where I’m from.”

Both “Selena: The Series” Parts 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Netflix! Check them out!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
BeyoncéMusicNetflixSelenaSelena Quintanillatrending

Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother, Pearl Fernandez, Is Trying to Have Her Murder Conviction Thrown Out

Things That Matter

Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother, Pearl Fernandez, Is Trying to Have Her Murder Conviction Thrown Out

By April 9, 2021 at 9:47 pm
BY  | April 9, 2021 AT 9:47 pm
Photos: State of California, Gabriel’s Justice/Facebook

Gabriel Fernandez’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, is trying to have her murder conviction thrown out. The 37-year-old woman has been in jail since 2018 for the murder and torture of her eight-year old son.

Pearl Fernandez is petitioning the court for resentencing, hoping to have her first-degree murder and/or second-degree murder charges thrown out.

Fernandez is hoping to have her sentence vacated based off of new changes to the California state penal code. “I think that she feels that somehow maybe, you know, the special circumstance will be dismissed or maybe she’ll have a chance that the D.A. will agree with the petition,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said to CBSLA.

In June 2018, a judge sentenced Pearl Fernandez to life without parole. The judge charged Pearl Fernandez with the 2013 torture and killing of her eight-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez.

On May 22, 2013, Gabriel Fernandez died after suffering a fatal beating from his mother. Pearl Fernandez was allegedly angry that he didn’t clean up his toys.

The details of Pearl and her boyfriend’s lengthy torture campaign against Gabriel Fernandez are both gruesome and numerous. Over the course of his eight-month stay with Isauro Aguirre, the couple broke his bones, burned him with cigarettes, pepper-sprayed him, and forced him to eat his own vomit as well as animal feces. And that is just a short-list of what they did.

The case came to national attention after the release of the 2020 Netflix documentary, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez“. The documentary shone a spotlight on the insidious nature of child abuse. It also highlighted the systematic failures of the social services system that fails to protect children.

Elected officials have expressed their disgust at Pearl Fernandez for trying to escape justice by taking advantage of updated laws.

“The policies and directives from my office and these new laws created by the Legislature are emboldening murderers of children to apply to be re-sentenced,” said Deputy DA Hatami to City News Service. “This is completely unfair to the surviving families and their loved ones.”

He continued: “Families now have to relive all the horror that was perpetrated upon a small and helpless child. Based upon all the evidence presented at the grand jury, which was made public, and the jury trial, Pearl Fernandez was a major participant in the torture and murder of little Gabriel.”

It seems obvious by the fact that Pearl Fernandez is trying to get out of jail after torturing her son to death, that she isn’t remorseful about her actions.

Any other mother who killed her son would probably want to spend the rest of her life in jail instead of trying to find a way to get out of it.

If you believe someone you know is experiencing–or committing–child abuse, there are resources to help. Call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. Staying vigilant could help save a child like Gabriel Fernandez.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
child abuseGabriel FernandezNetflix