The Golden Globes And The Reporting Of It Shows A Stark Lack Of Representation

By March 1, 2021 at 12:21 pm
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Golden Globes has long been criticized for the lack of diversity. Things haven’t really changed and, in fact, it was recently reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has had no Black members in two decades. Here’s a quick break-down of the 2021 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Performance for an Actress for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Taylor-Joy’s portrayal as chess genius Beck Harmon earned the actress a Golden Globe. The Argentinian actress stunned in a green gown as she accepted the award while sitting at home. The virtual awards show is a very telling sign of the times as the pandemic lingers on as countries rush to inoculate their populations with available vaccines.

The limited series was a major hit for Netflix as millions of people watched Harmon’s rise to meteoric fame in the world of chess. The show led to a renewed interest in chess with sets flying off the shelves and book sales of the novel soaring.

“The Queen’s Gambit” won Best TV Movie or Limited Series.

Netflix reports that 62 million people watched “The Queen’s Gambit” during the first 28 days that show was live. It set a record. Social media was buzzing about the show that helped one of the oldest games in the world see a renewed interest as people around the world stayed at home because of Covid.

Yet, there is a lot that happened that shows the lack of diversity with the Golden Globes.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey were the hosts of this year’s award ceremony and they quickly called out the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Here’s a moment from the opening monologue when the two women specifically called out the HFPA glaring lack of Black journalists.

Poehler: “Yeah, they’re messy. OK, so since you guys aren’t usually here, let us explain what this even is. The Golden Globes are awards given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

Fey: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international — no Black — journalists, who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it’s rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on.”

Variety was caught in its own scandal after announcing Anya Taylor-Joy’s win.

The entertainment publication called Taylor-Joy the first woman of color to win the award since Queen Latifah in 2008. Some speculate that it was said likely because the actress has Latina heritage but it does not mean that she is a woman of color. Twitter worked quickly to educate Variety on why Taylor-Joy should not have been described as a woman of color.

Latinos run the spectrum of race and it is important that the nuances are not lost in cultural moments. Taylor-Joy is a Latina and a Latina winning the award should be celebrated. However, it is important that people understand what qualifies someone as a person of color.

Variety has changed the story and added a correction at the end of the story addressing the controversy.

One of the most impactful moments from the Golden Globes was Jane Fonda’s moving acceptance speech.

The legendary actress was honored with the Cecl. B DeMille award, which is one of the highest honors the HFPA can bestow. The award is in recognition of one performer’s “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Fonda used her speech to call out the lack of diversity and closed doors within the industry that must be dealt with.

“But there’s a story we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry. A story about which voices we respect and elevate — and which we tune out,” Fonda said at the start of her closing. “A story about who’s offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made. So let’s all of us — including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards — let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent. So that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard. I mean, doing this simply means acknowledging what’s true. Being in step with the emerging diversity that’s happening because of all those who marched and fought in the past and those who’ve picked up the baton today. After all, art has always been not just in step with history but has led the way. So, let’s be leaders, OK?

Photos: yalitzaapariciomtz; alexandermcqueen; anyataylorjoy/ Instagram

The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards aired last night, and because of the pandemic, the ceremony was like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The awards show was a “hybrid ceremony”, with some attendees joining the festivities in person and some joining virtually from their homes.

Because of that, the fashion situation was varied. While many people went full Hollywood glam, others went work-from-home casual (we’re looking at you Jason Sudeikis).

Yes, there was an actual physical red carpet in both New York City and Los Angeles (the awards were being broadcast from two cities), but many celebs opted to bring the red carpet into their homes.

Here is a round-up of our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Argentine beauty stunned in a beautiful emerald custom Dior gown and matching cape. Apparently, the ensemble took over 300 hours to make. Taylor-Joy was one of the many stars that decided to attend the awards show from home.

Yalitza Aparicio

The beautiful and super-talented Yalitza Aparicio wore head-to-toe Mexican designers. Her bold color-block dress was made by Mexican designer Kris Goyri and her jewelry was designed by Daniela Villegas.

Salma Hayek

The queen of red carpets didn’t disappoint this year. The Mexican-born actress wore a striking cherry-red one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. She paired the look with Harry Winston jewelry.

Sofia Carson

This former Disney Channel star wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown on the red carpet. The Colombian triple-threat dazzled in a pale pink gown and a wine-colored cape with a large shoulder bow.

Eiza Gonzalez

Mexican-born actress Eiza Gonzalez wore a figure-flattering Versace dress to her virtual awards ceremony. She paired the look with slicked-back hair and a bold pink lip.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox didn’t let a home-based ceremony cramp her style. The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a plunging ruby-red embroidered Thai Nguyen gown with caped sleeves.

Dan Levy

We can’t forget about the men! 2020’s breakout star wore a mustard yellow Valentino Men’s Haute Couture suit. He was one of the many stars that opted to attend the ceremony virtually.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis channeled her roots and wore an incredible custom African-print gown made by Black-owned LA-based brand, Lavie by CK.

Lana Condor

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star also presented at this year’s Golden Globes. She wore a sheer, flowing cerulean blue Monique Lhuillier gown that was embroidered with pink flowers.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked beautiful as always in a floral print ready-to-wear Chanel Spring 2021 gown.

Someone Asked For Anya Taylor-Joy And Zendaya To Portray A Lesbian Couple And Twitter Said Yes

By January 14, 2021 at 6:50 pm
BY  | January 14, 2021 AT 6:50 pm
anyataylorjoy / zendaya / Instagram

Anya Taylor-Joy is definitely having a moment after the incredible success of “The Queen’s Gambit.” The Argentinian actress is on everyone’s mind after seeing her as a chess playing genius. Now, people want to see her and Zendaya as a lesbian couple in a period piece.

One tweet has sparked a fantastical conversation.

Author Tiffany Summer tweeted a fantasy project she would love to see: Zendaya and Anya Taylor Joy as lovers in a period piece. The photos that she uses are of the two at the 2018 Met Gala. That year’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” created some of the most iconic looks. The two women happened to come in outfits that could be from the same time period.

Some people are already trying to write this story to get it made.

The world seems to be ready for this story to become a thing. Queer representation is so needed right now. While there have been more queer stories told, people clearly want and need more lesbian stories out there. It is also something we have all seen from these two ladies.

Zendaya plays Rue in “Euphoria” and has even won an Emmy for her role in the HBO show. Rue is a queer teen and we have seen her relationship with Jules in the popular show.

Anya Taylor-Joy is fresh off of the success of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” While her character, Beth Harmon, isn’t explicitly queer, there was a moment in the show. Beth spent a night with a French woman that she found attractive while in Paris for a tournament.

Basically, we have already seen these women play queer women and we want more.

There is a lot of interest in Taylor-Joy and Zendaya on their own. The two actresses are big names and their fan bases continue to grow. A mash-up of these two women would likely be a success.

Some people tweeted their discontent for the pairing of two more thin, femme lesbians in another period piece. The complaints include criticism that the tweet highlights non queer women to play queer roles.

Meanwhile, some people pointed out that this pairing could be the perfect way to do a live-action version of “Utena.”

“Revolutionary Girl Utena” is an anime show that aired in 1997. Utena is a tomboyish girl who demonstrates many masculine qualities, including impressive sword-wielding abilities. The entire time she is participating in a series of duels to win the hand of Anthy Himemiya, a.k.a. Rose Bride. Seems like a real fit, tbh.

READ: People Are Just Learning That Anya Taylor-Joy Is Latina And They Are Living For It

