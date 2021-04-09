Entertainment

‘National Treasure’ Is Being Rebooted on Disney+ With a Latina Lead, And She’s a DREAMer!

By April 9, 2021 at 8:06 pm
Courtesy Buena Vista Pictures

Look, the 2004 movie “National Treasure” may be corny, but it’s also a classic. We’ll admit that we’ve revisited the movie a few times over the years, and hey, it holds up!

After all, who doesn’t want to see Nicolas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in order to find a mountain of hidden treasure? So, if you’re a fan of the original movie, we have good news for you.

Disney+ just announced that they’re rebooting “National Treasure” as a series. And, this time, the main character will be Latina!

You heard it here first, folks. According to Deadline, the series’ protagonist will be a twenty-year-old Latina named Jess Morales. Throughout the course of the series, Morales will “uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure”.

And to make things even more exciting, Deadline also reported that Jess Morales will be a DREAMer! In addition, Morales will have a “diverse group of friends” who will help her in her adventure. Sounds a lot different than the completely-white 2004 cast.

And unlike the original, apolitical movies, the “National Treasure” reboot will explore issues of “identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism”.

Sounds juicy! While the original Nicolas Cage movies were fun, they definitely never looked at American history through a critical lens. The 2004 movie was much more about finding hidden treasure than exploring what it means to be a person of color in 21st century America.

The fact that the lead of the “National Treasure” reboot is Latina signals to the audience that there are different ways to be American. Being a white male (like Nicolas Cage) doesn’t make you “more American” than being a person of color does.

Of course, Twitter users couldn’t help but express their opinions about the “National Treasure” reboot.

This person made an on-point observation about how the premise of the “National Treasure” reboot sounds suspiciously familiar…

Jess Morales won’t be the first Latina to use a map to find hidden treasure!

And of course, there were the haters that were mad that the hero of “National Treasure” will no longer be an old white dude.

This man doesn’t sound bitter at all…

And naturally, there was plenty of Latino talent ready to throw their hat in the ring.

We can’t wait to see who Disney+ casts to play Jess Morales! We need as many Latinos represented on screen as we can get.

The 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Starring Brandy and Whitney Houston Will Finally Stream on Disney+ and Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

The 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Starring Brandy and Whitney Houston Will Finally Stream on Disney+ and Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

By February 4, 2021 at 5:26 pm
Photo via Disneyplus/Instagram

This one is for all you ’90s babies out there. Since Disney+ launched in 2019, the streaming service provided an endless selection of throw-back titles that sparked all of our nostalgia (we’re looking at you, “Gotta Kick it Up“).

But die-hard Disney fans couldn’t help but notice a mysterious and unexplained absence of a classic from their library. Where was the 1997 classic “Cinderella” starring Brandy?

Well finally, our prayers have been answered. On Thursday, Disney announced that “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will be available for streaming on Disney+ on February 12th.

Many millennials–and maybe even some older Gen Zers–remember this version of “Cinderella” as the colorblind casting experiment that had a Black princess (played by Brandy), a South Asian prince (played by Paolo Montalban), a white stepmother (played by Bernadette Peters) and a Black fairy godmother (played by the late, great Whitney Houston).

At the time, the TV-movie was groundbreaking for its multiethnic cast. Even the background actors were from racially diverse.

“One of [the casting director’s] mantras, the philosophy that begat ‘Hamilton’ in fact, was to do color blind casting and always cast with diversity,” one of the movie’s producers explained to Shondaland in an oral history about the movie. “It informed how we looked at the world and how we looked at our projects. We want to reflect the world we’re working in.”

“We even got the dancers we wanted,” said another producer. “We cast Latino, Asian, white, and black dancers.”

Since the movie’s premiere in 1997, the entertainment industry has become much more open-minded when it comes to colorblind casting–a term that has now evolved into “color-conscious casting“.

Colorblind/conscious casting has become more mainstream due to cultural phenomena like “Hamilton” and “Bridgerton“.

According to Diep Tran, the associate editor of American Theatre magazine, color-conscious casting means “we’re aware of the historic discrimination in the entertainment industry and we’re also aware of what it means to put a body of color onstage.”

Naturally, fans of the 1997 film are over-the-moon that this Disney deep-cut is coming to a streaming service.

Fans have been campaigning for the movie to be on Disney+ since the streaming service launched in 2019

Twitter is awash with celebratory statements like “Brandy and Whitney Houston acting on a screen together is a beautiful blessing” and “IN TIME FOR VALENTINE’S DAY!!! GUESS WHAT MY HUSBAND IS NOW GOING TO BE FORCED TO WATCH WITH ME!!!”… Hey, that last one isn’t really a bad idea.

We, for one, will definitely be tuning in on February 12th to take a much-need walk down memory lane.

‘Spy Kids’ Is Being Rebooted by the Original Director and Fans Are Torn

‘Spy Kids’ Is Being Rebooted by the Original Director and Fans Are Torn

By January 30, 2021 at 2:30 pm
Photo via ComicBookNOW/Twitter

It’s been over 20 years since Robert Rodriguez’s family action-comedy film “Spy Kids” first premiered and, my, how time flies. And if that piece of information doesn’t make you feel old, then maybe this might: Rodriguez is officially rebooting the beloved franchise.

The news just broke that Rodriguez will return to write and direct a “reimagined” take on “Spy Kids” that centers around a “multicultural family.”

Other than the details above, we still don’t know the other details about the reboot. It is notable, however, that Rodriguez has been hinting about a reboot for a while.

When a new movie called “We Can Be Heroes” set in the “Sharkboy and Lavagirl” universe hit Netflix on January 1st, Rodriguez revealed that he is constantly being asked to revive the “Spy Kids” franchise.

“I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to,” he told EW. “[The executives are] all sitting at home with their kids.”

This is big news for fans of the original movie that spawned a four-film franchise.

The 2001 movie was such a hit that Rodriguez returned to direct four sequels: “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams”, “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”, and “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” (a stand-alone sequel starring Jessica Alba and Joel McHale).

At the time of its release, “Spy Kids” was groundbreaking for featuring a Latino family as the lead characters. Back then, Latino representation in movies and on TV was even scarcer than it is now.

Just last year, Robert Rodriguez talked about how he had to fight to ensure the original “Spy Kids” family was Latino.

“For me it was a big victory…to have the kids in ‘Spy Kids’ be a Latin family,” he explained at a virtual Comic Con panel. “The studio was like, ‘Why are you making them Latin, though, why don’t you just make them American?’ They are American, they’re based on my family.”

“There were no roles being written for Latins at that time, back in 1999, nor were they being cast. If I wasn’t Latin, I would have given up the fight,” he continued. “When you’re doing anything that’s new, this just happens to be about diversity, you’re going to get a question and you have to have a good answer.”

Of course, fans have had varied reactions to the news.

“Spy Kids” is a movie that many Latinos of a certain age hold near and dear to their hearts.

This fan hoped that the reboot would not tarnish the legacy of the original franchise.

This fan hoped that Rodriguez was still committed to displaying Latino representation onscreen:

This person had a good idea about what the reboot should be called:

Whatever happens, we’re sure that the rebooted franchise is in good hands with Robert Rodriguez!

