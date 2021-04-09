‘National Treasure’ Is Being Rebooted on Disney+ With a Latina Lead, And She’s a DREAMer!

Entertainment

Courtesy Buena Vista Pictures

Look, the 2004 movie “National Treasure” may be corny, but it’s also a classic. We’ll admit that we’ve revisited the movie a few times over the years, and hey, it holds up!

After all, who doesn’t want to see Nicolas Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in order to find a mountain of hidden treasure? So, if you’re a fan of the original movie, we have good news for you.

Disney+ just announced that they’re rebooting “National Treasure” as a series. And, this time, the main character will be Latina!

‘National Treasure’ TV Series With Latina Lead Greenlighted By Disney+; Mira Nair To Direct https://t.co/13sjyPqwIN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 24, 2021

You heard it here first, folks. According to Deadline, the series’ protagonist will be a twenty-year-old Latina named Jess Morales. Throughout the course of the series, Morales will “uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure”.

And to make things even more exciting, Deadline also reported that Jess Morales will be a DREAMer! In addition, Morales will have a “diverse group of friends” who will help her in her adventure. Sounds a lot different than the completely-white 2004 cast.

And unlike the original, apolitical movies, the “National Treasure” reboot will explore issues of “identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism”.

What’s the best movie of all-time and why is it National Treasure? pic.twitter.com/2i9lZBmQBd — Sam Kieckhafer (@sam_kieckhafer) April 4, 2021

Sounds juicy! While the original Nicolas Cage movies were fun, they definitely never looked at American history through a critical lens. The 2004 movie was much more about finding hidden treasure than exploring what it means to be a person of color in 21st century America.

The fact that the lead of the “National Treasure” reboot is Latina signals to the audience that there are different ways to be American. Being a white male (like Nicolas Cage) doesn’t make you “more American” than being a person of color does.

Of course, Twitter users couldn’t help but express their opinions about the “National Treasure” reboot.

This person made an on-point observation about how the premise of the “National Treasure” reboot sounds suspiciously familiar…

But Dora the Explorer alredy exist — ShameHero (@DarkwingFat) March 24, 2021

Jess Morales won’t be the first Latina to use a map to find hidden treasure!

And of course, there were the haters that were mad that the hero of “National Treasure” will no longer be an old white dude.

This sounds positively awful. They are replacing Nic Cage w/ a Gen Z ‘Dreamer’. I kid you not. Way to bow to the PC Police, Disney.



‘National Treasure’ TV Series With Latina Lead Greenlighted By Disney+; Mira Nair To Direct https://t.co/53aU5BYKis via @Deadline — Michael Galli (@SoCalBIGmike) March 25, 2021

This man doesn’t sound bitter at all…

And naturally, there was plenty of Latino talent ready to throw their hat in the ring.

LATINA LEAD! Where do I audition?🤩👏🏼✨



‘National Treasure’ TV Series With Latina Lead Greenlighted By Disney+; Mira Nair To Direct – Deadline https://t.co/j0NPUpar71 — Maricelis Galanes (@marigalanes) March 24, 2021

We can’t wait to see who Disney+ casts to play Jess Morales! We need as many Latinos represented on screen as we can get.

