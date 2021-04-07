Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Cast a Spell With Magical “Met Him Last Night” Duet

Demi Lovato teamed up with fellow superstar Ariana Grande on her new album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The pop powerhouses join forces for the duet “Met Him Last Night.”
This is Demi’s first album since her hospitalization for a drug overdose.
Dancing with the Devil marks Lovato’s first album since her 2018 hospitalization for a drug overdose. As the album’s title alludes to, throughout the 19 songs she explores battling with her inner demons. In the music video for the title track, Lovato reenacts the night of her drug overdose. She and Grande come face-to-face with one of the devils in “Met Him Last Night.”
Ariana wrote “Met Him Last Night” for Demi and, fortunately, they recorded it together.
“[Ariana has] always been super supportive of me and my career, and it’s so awesome to have a friend like her in the industry,” Lovato told Apple Music about the collaboration. “She started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me, I was like, ‘We should just sing this together.'”
Grande wrote “Met Him Last Night” with Stanaj, Dominican-American songwriter Xavi, and her TBHits, the producer behind “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Lovato and Demi trade verses about toxic lovers that they’re hung up on.
“I seen the devil, yeah I met him last night / One conversation, now he’s spending the night,” they sing together.
The vocal power, the beautiful harmonies, and finally hearing Demi and Ariana together makes this spellbinding song all the more magical.
Lovato has a number of all-women collaborations on her Dancing With the Devil album. She also teams up with rap star Saweetie in “My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends” and Miley Cyrus’ sister, Noah Cyrus, in “Easy.”
As you probably know, Demi Lovato has been in the news recently for discussing her trauma, addiction struggles, and 2018 overdose in her YouTube documentary series, “Dancing With the Devil”.
The YouTube series was named after a song of the same name that describes Demi’s spiral into addiction and subsequent brush with death.
“Dancing With the Devil” starts off with words that many addicts say to themselves: “It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine.” But by the second verse, Lovato is mentioning “white lines” and “glass pipes” (i.e. cocaine and crystal meth).
The confessional song continues: “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to Heaven, it was closer than you know/Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul/It’s so hard to say no, when you’re dancing with the devil.”
In a powerful creative decision, Demi recreated her near-death 2018 heroine overdose in the music video for “Dancing With the Devil”.
The music video for “Dancing With the Devil” starts off with Demi Lovato in a hospital bed. Lovato’s blood is filtered through various tubes. The video then flashes to Demi drinking heavily in a bar. The outfit she wears is the same outfit that she wore the night of her overdose.
For viewer’s of Demi’s documentary series of the same name, the following scenes are all too familiar. We see a faceless drug dealer pass Lovato a bag of drugs. The next scene shows Demi passed out in bed while the drug dealer looks on. From the documentary, we know that the unnamed drug dealer sexually assaulted Lovato while she was heavily intoxicated. He then left her “for dead” as she was overdosing in her bed.
The video recreates Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose with meticulous detail.
It’s obvious that Lovato and her team put a lot of thought into the staging of this video. Savvy viewers can see that Lovato hired look-alike actors to portray all the people that were around her that fateful 2018 day.
Although all of the actors remain faceless, it’s obvious who they’re meant to be. We see people that resemble her assistant, her mother, and her sister, throughout the video. All of these people were interviewed on-camera for her documentary series. At one point, we even see first-responders attempting to resuscitate Demi while she’s OD’ing in bed.
Demi Lovato took to Twitter to confess how difficult it was to shoot a video that hit so close to home.
“Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following contains references to drug addiction, disordered eating and sexual assault, and may be triggering for some readers.
The first two episodes of Demi Lovato’s much-anticipated docuseries, “Dancing With the Devil” dropped on Tuesday. So far, the series is holding nothing back when it comes to delving into Demi Lovato’s demons.
The show covers Lovato’s eating disorder, addiction struggles, and the aftermath of her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. Here are some key takeaways from the first two episodes of “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”.
So far, the series is an intimate look at what led up to, and the aftermath of, Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose.
The first two episodes, entitled “Losing Control” and “5 Minutes From Death” illustrate the exact conditions that led Lovato to break sobriety and become sucked into a level of drug-use that she had never experienced before.
“Dancing With the Devil” features candid interviews with Demi’s friends and family who explained Demi’s state of mind leading up to the overdose. They also explained why they were all so blind-sided when they found out she was doing hard drugs.
According to Demi, her team controlled her for so long in order to “protect her”, that she felt that she had no freedom.
Breaking her sobriety was a way for Demi both to rebel and to regain some of her autonomy.
“My team has consisted of assistants, a wellness coach, a dietician, a nutritionist, therapists,” Demi revealed in “Dancing With the Devil”. “I’ve had all these people in and out of my life. I feel like decisions have been made for me more so than I’ve made decisions for myself.”
Lovato revealed that the breaking point for her was sometime in early 2018 when she was at a photoshoot.
“I remember being at the photoshoot and just thinking to myself, ‘I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore. I am so miserable. I’m not happy.'”
According to Lovato, she picked up a bottle of red wine that night and within 30 minutes, she called someone for drugs. From that point forward, she started doing hard drugs, including meth, molly, cocaine, weed, and OxyContin.
Her friends and family knew she was drinking again, but they didn’t know about the drug use. Within two weeks of breaking her alcohol sobriety, Demi quickly became dependent on both heroine and crack cocaine.
In “Dancing With the Devil”, Demi said that, for her, using heroine was recreational at first. But, she added, “you can’t really do that with heroine without becoming addicted to it.” In fact, Demi wrote “Sober” after she realized she was dependent on heroine.
On the night of July 24th, 2018, after hanging out with friends, Demi called her drug dealer over. He provided her with oxycodone laced with fentanyl.
It was then that Lovato overdosed. “Dancing With the Devil” gives a graphic play-by-play of the harrowing morning her assistant, Jordan Jackson, found her in her bed, unconscious. Jackson called 911 and the paramedics arrived shortly after.
“Her whole body completely turned blue,” revealed Jackson. At one point, Jackson thought to herself: “She’s dead for sure.”
Paramedics rushed Demi to the hospital where multiple doctors worked on her to try and save her life. The friends who were just with her couldn’t understand what happened within the hours since they left her. She had completely hid her drug use from them.
“I was manipulating the people around me and making sure they never found out,” Demi admitted.
The health consequences of Lovato’s overdose were serious and far-reaching.
“I had 3 strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can’t drive anymore. And I have blind spots in my vision…” she revealed. In addition, she had multiple organ failure and pneumonia because she asphyxiated.
“That night, I wasn’t injecting it, I was smoking it,” she explained. “Which is another reason why I was so shocked when I woke up in the hospital. Because I was like, ‘No, I’m not injecting it, I can’t overdose on it.’ At the end of the day, if you do too much of anything it’s going to kill you.”
In another shocking revelation, Demi shared that her drug dealer took sexual advantage of her while she was overdosing.
When she woke up in the hospital, healthcare workers asked her if she had had consensual sex with someone. Having hazy memories of someone being on top of her while she was high, Lovato said yes. But soon, she knew that wasn’t the case.
A month after her overdose, Demi realized that she “wasn’t in any state of mind to consent to anything.” “I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” she said.
Despite all this, Demi says that quarantine has given her the time and space to take a pause and focus on healing her trauma. “It’s interesting that it took me a quarantine to work on this trauma stuff. I’ve never really taken the time to dig deep and do the work.”
The next episode of “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” drops on March 30th.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, disordered eating, or mental health, 1-800-662-HELP or visit samhsa.gov for additional support.