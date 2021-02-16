Entertainment

Chris Harrison Is ‘Stepping Aside’ From Hosting ‘The Bachelor’ After Public Outcry Over His Racially Insensitive Remarks

By February 16, 2021 at 5:09 pm
If you’re a Bachelor Nation fan, you’ve probably heard the news: long-time “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is going to be “stepping aside” from hosting duties in the wake of recent controversy.

The move comes after Harrison caught major blowback for defending a current contestant who attended an antebellum plantation-themed frat party in 2018.

The contestant in question also liked various problematic social media posts before she appeared in this season.

The backlash (mostly directed at Harrison’s tone towards former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay) was fierce. Current and former BIPOC and non-BIPOC contestants condemned Harrison for his comments and asked for an apology.

Harrison did apologize before releasing a statement saying he would be taking a break from hosting duties for a “period of time”.

“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” he wrote. “To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

For those not well-versed in The Bachelor world, this news is shocking because Chris Harrison has been hosting The Bachelor since its premiere in 2002. He is the show’s voice, face, and figurehead. His name is synonymous with the brand.

And while some people are happy to accept Chris Harrison’s apology, others still have their reservations.

Colombiano and season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo took to his podcast to call Chris Harrison’s apology “weak”.

Abasolo, who is married to Rachel Lindsay, started off his comments by saying that he had “highly respected” Harrison before his comments but now, he “definitely lost respect” for the Bachelor host.

Abasolo also said that Harrison’s comments were “irresponsible”, “hurtful” and “flat-out unacceptable.”

“Chris comes out and says this, and to me it makes me wonder like, ‘Damn, is this how everyone on the top feels?’ I hope that isn’t the case, but this is the figurehead. Is this the sentiment that we are trying to overcome, still in 2021?”

“[Chris was] adamant about it, vented Abasolo. “Quite frankly, the apology…I thought it was weak, not gonna lie.”

“You said everything you’ve said in public, I believe that it should be standard that you should apologize by showing your face and speaking in public the same as your words were aired in public when you said them.”

Abasolo also explained that while he “doesn’t believe in cancel culture” that the public “needs to see the growth” from people in the spotlight who mess up.

“You have too big of a platform and you’re too big of an influencer for you not to lead by example in this situation,” Abasolo said. “I just pray that we see that evolution from him play out for everyone to see.”

As you probably know by now, a new season of the never-ending reality series “The Bachelor” has just started.

And this season is destined to be especially exciting–not just because of the promise of non-stop drama, but because the franchise has finally hired its first Black male lead, Matt James, after 18 years on the air.

And with the first Black “Bachelor” comes the most diverse group of contestants competing for the lead’s heart that they’ve ever had.

And one of the contestants that is capturing the hearts of both fans and Matt James alike is 24-year-old Puerto Rican-born pageant queen Mariela “Mari” Pepin.

On this season’s premiere episode of “The Bachelor”, Mari was immediately clocked by viewers as one of the front runners by the way that Matt reacted to meeting her. The former Wake Forest wide receiver was struck speechless by her beauty and couldn’t keep his eyes off her when she parted ways with him. It was obvious that Mari had made quite the first impression on him.

And because we love to see #representation on screen (and especially on reality TV), we decided to do our due diligence and find out as much as we could about this gorgeous and accomplished Latina. Here’s everything you need to know about Mari Pepin.

She’s Boricua–and proud of it!

Something that immediately endeared Mari to fans was the fact that she is so vocally proud of being Puerto Rican. In her first sit-down conversation with Matt, she opened up about how hard its been for her family to live through the relentless natural disasters that the island is going through.

She’s a military brat.

According to Mari’s personal blog, she spent the first few years of her life in PR before relocating to Germany because of her father’s military career. According to Mari, her unique childhood contributed to her love of traveling as an adult.

She was 2019’s Miss Maryland USA.

According to Mari’s official “Bachelor” bio, she began competing in pageants when she moved to Maryland as a teenager. She won Miss Teen Maryland and then went on to win the title of Miss Maryland. After that, she placed in the Top 10 of the Miss USA competition.

She’s wicked smart.

According to Mari’s LinkedIn page, she has a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University and she’s currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Marketing Intelligence from the same institution. It’s safe to say she values education.

She’s multilingual.

Not only does Mari speak both Spanish and English flawlessly, but she’s also fluent in French and American Sign Language.

Based on all this info alone, we can’t wait to see Mari Pepin crush this season of “The Bachelor”. Hopefully, this Boricua beauty will be popping up a lot on our screens for years to come!

Cardi B Has a New Facebook Show With the Weirdest Premise

Fierce

Cardi B Has a New Facebook Show With the Weirdest Premise

By December 17, 2020 at 3:49 pm
BY  | December 17, 2020 AT 3:49 pm
You know what they say: the devil works hard, but Cardi B works harder. After all, there’s nothing in this world she likes more than checks.

The rap superstar is returning to reality TV with a series in partnership with Facebook that is premiering today, December 17th on Facebook Watch.

You heard it here first, folks! Cardi B will be starring in a show called Cardi Tries in which the Grammy winner will try out activities that she’s not well-versed in.

According to the Cardi Tries promo, Belcalis Almánzar will be trying out out ballet, stunt car racing, basketball, making sushi, making wigs, ranching, teaching kindergarten…the list goes on. And of course, the best part about seeing her “try out” everything will be her hilarious reactions. Say what you want about Cardi, but the girl is hilarious.

The premiere episode features Cardi trying out ballet dancing.

Legendary choreographer Debbie Allen asks her if she’s done ballet before, to which she replies “I used to be a stripper.” We then see her doing ballet, her long blue acrylic talons posed in front of her.

To make things more fun, Cardi will be joined on the show by special guests, like fellow Dominicana Michelle Rodriguez, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

Facebook Messenger as a part of the app’s new “Watch Together” feature.

Apparently, the “Watch Together” feature will allow Facebook users to watch the show together with other users in real time. Since COVID-19 has made “Watch Parties” a thing of the past, this new feature could definitely give people that sense of togetherness without actually, you know, being together. Viewers will be able to watch Cardi Tries over video calls on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Messenger Rooms.

This isn’t Cardi’s first foray into the reality TV space.

Many of Cardi’s fans were first introduced to her through Love & Hip Hop, where she stole every scene she was in with her infectious laugh and her catchy Cardi-isms (you know the ones).

Cardi also starred alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I. in the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow in which she judged contestants on their rap skills. It’s safe to say that audiences love to watch her do just about anything.

You can catch new episodes of Cardi Tries every Thursday at 12pm EST on Instagram video chat and Facebook messenger.

