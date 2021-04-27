Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

Entertainment

The nation is focused on racial injustice and police brutality while some politicians kept their heads in the sand. One of those politicians was Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) is still out here talking about Cardi B.

Wisconsin’s Glenn Grothman says people are calling his office about Cardi B: pic.twitter.com/ZmIJKTOV5X — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) April 22, 2021

Cardi B performed her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan thee Stallion at this year’s Grammys. The rapper decided to take the song out of the running for awards but still delivered a showstopping performance. The Grammys were held on March 14, 2021 and some conservative politicians are discussing the performance more than a month later.

“I’ve received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Rep. Grothman said on the House floor. “They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi B was having none of it.

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was announced on April 20, the same day that Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police. Yet, Rep. Grothman takes time to discuss a month-old musical performance. Cardi B was not having it and she made it known.

In her tweet, Cardi B calls out the politician blatantly bringing up a nonissue to distract from what was happening in the U.S. Instead, Rep. Grothman uses his constituents to distract from police brutality terrorizing the Black community.

She then used the moment to remind people of how important it is to go out and vote.

Mind you Nikkas can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!! They giving seats to FUCKIN IDIOTS!!This is why people gotta vote ,elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states . https://t.co/VkNHzv48Dy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

Cardi B has been a political voice for a few years and it surprised people when she first started to use her voice. She has interviewed presidential candidates and taken a strong stand on several hot button issues.

She used the moment to remind people that if they want to change this they have to vote. These people are elected by people and hold their positions of power because of voters who turn out. In order to change representation you do not like, you have to vote and organize people to vote.

A Democratic Wisconsin group asked for Cardi B to highlight the work they are doing.

Hey queen, can you please follow us and help uplift our work to defeat terrible Wisconsin Republicans like Grothman (and Ron Johnson)



🥺 👉👈 — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) April 22, 2021

You can’t really blame them for shooting their shot, right?

