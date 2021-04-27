Entertainment

Cardi B Calls Out Politician For Rehashing ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance Instead Of Police Brutality

By April 27, 2021 at 11:46 am
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The nation is focused on racial injustice and police brutality while some politicians kept their heads in the sand. One of those politicians was Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) is still out here talking about Cardi B.

Cardi B performed her hit song “WAP” featuring Megan thee Stallion at this year’s Grammys. The rapper decided to take the song out of the running for awards but still delivered a showstopping performance. The Grammys were held on March 14, 2021 and some conservative politicians are discussing the performance more than a month later.

“I’ve received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Rep. Grothman said on the House floor. “They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.”

Cardi B was having none of it.

The verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was announced on April 20, the same day that Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police. Yet, Rep. Grothman takes time to discuss a month-old musical performance. Cardi B was not having it and she made it known.

In her tweet, Cardi B calls out the politician blatantly bringing up a nonissue to distract from what was happening in the U.S. Instead, Rep. Grothman uses his constituents to distract from police brutality terrorizing the Black community.

She then used the moment to remind people of how important it is to go out and vote.

Cardi B has been a political voice for a few years and it surprised people when she first started to use her voice. She has interviewed presidential candidates and taken a strong stand on several hot button issues.

She used the moment to remind people that if they want to change this they have to vote. These people are elected by people and hold their positions of power because of voters who turn out. In order to change representation you do not like, you have to vote and organize people to vote.

A Democratic Wisconsin group asked for Cardi B to highlight the work they are doing.

You can’t really blame them for shooting their shot, right?

READ: Cardi B Tells Joe Biden to Get ‘Spicy’ in a Series of Videos Posted to Her Instagram

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

Things That Matter

Doctored Image Of Ted Cruz In BDSM Gear Is Going Viral

By at 10:15 am
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 10:15 am
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

An altered image of Sen. Ted Cruz in full BDSM gear is popping up all over social media right now. The conservative senator has sparked outrage from the nation several times during his career as a politician. Who could forget him taking a vacation to Mexico as Texans died from power outages connected to extreme winter weather?

This image of Sen. Ted Cruz first showed up in San Antonio.

@satxchill

Where you been Ted?! #fledcruz #cancruz #satx

♬ love – lofi.samurai

The photo has gone viral on social media after being photographed in San Antonio. The doctored image put Sen. Cruz’s face on the half-naked body of a man wearing a leather chest harness, leather boots, small underwear, gloves, and holding a riding crop. The body has “PROUD BOYS” tattooed across the stomach.

Some are offended for the man whose body is used in the image.

The image has sparked a conversation about fat, slut, and queer-shaming. It is never okay to shame people for their bodies, their sexual orientation, or their sexuality. The acting of shaming these things creates humiliation and dangerous prejudices against people.

But, the use of this imagery has a very specific and pointed message.

Sen. Cruz has a long history of opposing Pride parades, marriage equality, and the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in nondiscrimination orders. The senator also made headlines during his campaign for president for hiring an adult entertainer in an attack ad against Marco Rubio.

One of Sen. Cruz’s ads featured Amy Lindsay, who had a history of appearing in softcore pornographic films. The Cruz campaign tapped her to act in the ad and pulled it just as quickly when Lindsay’s acting history came to light.

Sen. Cruz is up for reelection in 2024.

Seems safe to say that some Texans are already trying to launch their own campaigns to defeat Sen. Cruz. The 2018 race for his seat against Beto O’Rourke showed the potential for unseating the incumbent as the demographics continue to shift in the Lone Star State. The 2020 election also showed that Texas could turn blue sooner than most ever expected.

READ: AOC Gets Under Ted Cruz’s Skin With Crack About His Mexican Getaway After He Accuses Her Of Pushing For ‘open borders’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
ArtpoliticsTed CruzTexas

AOC Gets Under Ted Cruz’s Skin With Crack About His Mexican Getaway After He Accuses Her Of Pushing For ‘open borders’

Fierce

AOC Gets Under Ted Cruz’s Skin With Crack About His Mexican Getaway After He Accuses Her Of Pushing For ‘open borders’

By April 2, 2021 at 2:40 am
BY  | April 2, 2021 AT 2:40 am
Alex Wong / Getty

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz are at it again on Twitter. This time it’s about immigration policy. After recently traveling to the US-Mexican border to underline the recent rise in immigration, Cruz accused AOC of pushing for a “full open borders” policy.

And of course, AOC got him with some solid zingers.

AOC in turn hit back at Cruz for recently fleeing his home state of Texas during its power grid collapse to vacation in Cancún.

In response to Cruz’s attack, AOC suggested Mexico avoid allowing Cruz in the next time he attempts to vacation there. She also called on him to resign from office for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff.”

Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of hypocritically attacking the current administration’s detention of migrant children at the border after they supported President Donald Trump’s policy of separating migrant parents from their children.

Currently, Democrats like AOC are calling on Biden to impliment more liberal immigration policies.

Republicans have strongly expressed their dislike for the recent rise in migrants which has come as a result of Biden’s reversal of Trump’s most rigid border policies.

AOC is currently a co-sponsor of the Roadmap to Freedom resolution. The resolution calls on the Federal Government to develop and implement a Roadmap to Freedom “in order to overhaul the outdated immigration system in the United States that has gone without significant reform for decades, and to relieve the great human impact an unjust system bears on communities around the country.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCnewspoliticstrending