Bad Bunny’s Sell-Out Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 is Breaking Records

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo isn’t until next year, but he already has the best-selling post-pandemic tour. The Puerto Rican superstar is breaking records with his sell-out tour in the U.S.

Bad Bunny announced the surprise tour during Wrestlemania.

During his WWE Wrestlemania debut earlier this month, Bad Bunny announced the tour dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022. The tour will kick off in Denver in February 2022 and later wrap up in Miami that April. Benito was trending on Twitter the night of the announcement, showing just how in-demand the tickets were.

The tour tickets that went on sale last week sold like hotcakes.

Even Diplo needs Bad Bunny tickets 😂 pic.twitter.com/7fb1f2S9BH — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) April 20, 2021

The pre-sale tickets for the tour named after his 2020 hit album went on sale last Thursday. From peeping the websites like Ticketmaster and AXS, it was apparent how fast the tickets were selling. To keep up the with demand, Bad Bunny added second and third dates to many of the major cities like L.A., Chicago, New York, Orlando, and Miami.

Bad Bunny broke many records with his hotly-anticipated tour.

All the tickets, including the shows that were added, were gone as soon as they were available. This week Ticketmaster certified the records that Bad Bunny broke with his wildly-selling tour. Thursday’s pre-sale tickets claim the record for the top ticket sales in a day of any tour since 2018.

“One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster, in a statement. “The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active onsale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist.”

Bad Bunny also holds the record for the highest-selling post-pandemic tour. He’s expected to perform the hits from his albums that dropped last year: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. Last week, Benito won five Latin American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year.

