Bad Bunny’s Sell-Out Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 is Breaking Records

By April 21, 2021 at 8:44 am
BADBUNNYPR / INSTAGRAM

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo isn’t until next year, but he already has the best-selling post-pandemic tour. The Puerto Rican superstar is breaking records with his sell-out tour in the U.S.

Bad Bunny announced the surprise tour during Wrestlemania.

During his WWE Wrestlemania debut earlier this month, Bad Bunny announced the tour dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022. The tour will kick off in Denver in February 2022 and later wrap up in Miami that April. Benito was trending on Twitter the night of the announcement, showing just how in-demand the tickets were.

The tour tickets that went on sale last week sold like hotcakes.

The pre-sale tickets for the tour named after his 2020 hit album went on sale last Thursday. From peeping the websites like Ticketmaster and AXS, it was apparent how fast the tickets were selling. To keep up the with demand, Bad Bunny added second and third dates to many of the major cities like L.A., Chicago, New York, Orlando, and Miami.

Bad Bunny broke many records with his hotly-anticipated tour.

All the tickets, including the shows that were added, were gone as soon as they were available. This week Ticketmaster certified the records that Bad Bunny broke with his wildly-selling tour. Thursday’s pre-sale tickets claim the record for the top ticket sales in a day of any tour since 2018.

“One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster, in a statement. “The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active onsale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist.”

Bad Bunny also holds the record for the highest-selling post-pandemic tour. He’s expected to perform the hits from his albums that dropped last year: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour Del Mundo. Last week, Benito won five Latin American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year.

Urban Divas United Highlights: Ivy Queen’s Throwbacks, Nesi Perrea Sola And More

By April 14, 2021 at 10:58 am
IVYQUEENDIVA / INSTAGRAM

Over the weekend, the Urban Divas United concert was streamed online. Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen led an impressive lineup of women that included rising stars like Chesca and Mariah Angeliq. Nesi from Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” also appeared.

Ivy Queen’s “Yo Quiero Bailar” live was everything.

The queen of reggaeton music, Ivy Queen, was the headliner of the night. This was her first time performing since singing with Gloria Trevi at Premio Lo Nuestro in February. Ivy queen came through with the classics like “Yo Quiero Bailar.”

Ivy also performed with the other women in the show.

In the spirit of camaraderie among the women, Ivy Queen also performed live duets. A standout was Ivy Queen’s performance of her bachatón hit “Te He Querido Te He Llorado” with Goyo of ChocQuibTown, Nesi, and Chesca. Ivy Queen also teamed up with Spanish pop star Natalia Jiménez for her powerful ballad “La Vida Es Así.”

Puerto Rican singer Chesca performed her latest single “Como Tú (Dirty).”

Her collaborator De La Ghetto appeared from a video on the ground as she was dancing. Mariah Angeliq, who featured on recent albums by Karol G and Ovi, also took to the stage. She performed her breakthrough hit “Perreito.”  

You can watch the whole show below.

Nesi, who wrote and sings on Bad Bunny’s hit from his YHLQMDLG album, performed the perreo-de-résistance alone. Other performers of the night included La Duraca, Corina Smith, Nohemy, and Snow Tha Product. Urban Divas United was presented by Neutrogena in collaboration with Conciencia Collective.

Bad BunnychescachocquibtowngoyoIvy Queenmariah angeliqnesi

Bad Bunny Defeats The Miz, Announces U.S. Tour Dates at WWE Wrestlemania

By April 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm
WWE

Bad Bunny made all his dreams come true this weekend at Wrestlemania. The Puerto Rican superstar defeated his WWE rival The Miz and announced a U.S. tour.

Bad Bunny and The Miz finally faced off in the ring.

Bad Bunny made his Wrestlemania debut on Saturday night. After the past few months of a growing rivalry with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the two took it to the ring in a main event match. Benito walked out to his song “Booker T,” an homage to the WWE legend. It was exciting to hear the announcer say, “From Vega Baja, Puerto Rico: Bad Bunny!” Benito teamed up with Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. After a few high-flying moves, the Boricua duo emerged victorious.

Like many wrestling fans, The Miz was impressed by Bad Bunny’s Wrestlemania debut.

The WWE caught up with The Miz and Morrison after their defeat. The Miz echoed much of the WWE fandom’s thoughts that night after seeing Bad Bunny commit to his performance in the ring. “I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this, but he gained my respect,” The Miz said. Morrison made a bad pun after saying there was a “luck factor” involved because “rabbits are lucky.”

Triple H helped Bad Bunny announce his 2022 U.S. tour.

During night two of Wrestlemania, Bad Bunny dropped his surprise announcement of his 2022 U.S. Tour. In the clip, WWE legend Triple H thanks Benito for his “amazing” job at Wrestlemania and then passes him a suitcase. While sitting on top of his El Último Tour Del Mundo big rig, Bad Bunny finds a microphone inside of the suitcase.

Bad Bunny’s U.S. Tour will kick off on Feb. 9 in Denver. From dates revealed so far, the tour will run until April 2022. The tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 16, at 12PM local time.

Bad Bunny 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

2/9 Denver CO – Ball Arena
2/11 El Paso, TX – Utep Don Haskins Center
2/13 Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
2/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
2/18 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
2/23 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
2/24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
2/25 Inglewood, CA – The Forum
2/28 Portland, OR – Moda Center
3/1 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
3/3 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
3/5 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
3/6 Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena
3/10 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
3/14 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
3/16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
3/18 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
3/19 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
3/22 Boston, MA – TD Garden
3/23 Montreal, QC – Bell Center
3/25 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
3/26 Charlotte, NJ – Spectrum Center
3/27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
3/29 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
4/1 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Bad BunnyWrestlingWWE