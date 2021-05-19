Culture

These Grad Caps Are Giving Us So Much Life And Pride In Our Latinidad

By May 19, 2021 at 11:46 am
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Graduation season is in full swing and there is nothing better than seeing all of your graduation caps. We love to see all fo the ways that you decorate your caps to highlight your culture and uplift your parents. Here are some of the caps that caught our eyes this year.

Graduating from college can test some people more than they expect.

“At the end of the day, we can take more than we think.” This Frida Kahlo quote is a perfect way to honor the time, sacrifice, and work that goes into getting that diploma. Working to get your education is not an easy feat and anyone who graduates deserves to celebrate and feel so proud of themselves.

Loteria is always a great, nostalgic way to highlight your heritage.

Loteria is one of the most iconic things to come out of Latin America. The card game is the perfect way to show off your artistic skills while also letting everyone know that you are proud of being Latinx. The best part about using the card game is that you can make a card for any major or profession.

You can’t forget to give your parents all of the praise.

Our parents are the reason that we are the way that we are. They raised us to be strong, independent, and wildly proud people. We would literally not be where we are today without them and as you cross that stage, they need a special place on your cap to be part of your magical moment.

We love seeing all of the first-generation grads.

It is the most American story. Immigrant parents raising American children with a strong understanding and appreciation for their culture. Thanks to the parents’ sacrifices, their children are able to reach for the stars and and live their ancestors wildest dreams.

It’s about family, like everything else we do in our lives.

Our families are usually very close. Everything we do is a chance for the rest of the family to come together and celebrate. As one member of our family does better, the whole family does better. Take a tip from this cap and show that you appreciate the support your family gave you throughout your education journey.

Butterflies are one of the most important symbols in our community so use them proudly.

Butterflies are free and make the great migration through Mexico to the U.S. The monarch butterfly is an important symbol in our community highlighting the migration north. Use them proudly and let everyone know that there is no limit to what you can do.

Your flag is never a bad choice when creating a grad cap.

A little virgen is a nice nod to more iconic imagery from our childhoods and cultures. We have grown up seeing La Virgen displayed in our homes, churchs, and random street art in our neighborhoods. Tying it to your flag is further diving into your identity and that is beautiful.

Honor a loved one you lost while going through your journey.

It is always sad to lose a loved one before reaching a milestone in your life. We know that abuela would have loved to see you walk that stage to get your diploma. Use your grad cap to honor the special person who can’t be there to see you reach this accomplishment.

Did we mention giving love to your parents?

Always, and we repeat, always give your parents the praise. They did so much to get you to were you are. They deserve all of the love and praise. It might feel like your day but it is really their day as well.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

In just a few months, college freshmen will be descending on their campuses across the country. One of these students is Elizabeth Esteban who is the first person from her indigenous tribe in Mexico to be accepted to an Ivy League school.

Elizabeth Esteban is going to Harvard and it is a major deal.

Esteban is a member of the Purépecha tribe, an indigenous community from Michoacán, Mexico. Esteban is the first member of her tribe to be accepted into an Ivy League university, where indigenous representation remains small. Esteban’s parents work as farm laborers in the eastern Coachella Valley in California.

“Well I felt proud and excited, every sort of emotion because I never would have believed that a person like me, would be accepted to a prestigious university,” Esteban told NBC News.

Not only was Esteban accepted into Harvard, a prestigious university, she also received a full-ride scholarship. Esteban’s family is part of a community of hundreds of Purépecha people who relocated to the easter Coachella Valley in search of work and a better life.

Esteban plans to study political science.

Esteban wants to make a difference in her community. As an indigenous woman, Esteban wants to break barriers that are set on women in her community. She told NBC News that her community expects for women to stay home and be stay-at-home mothers.

The incoming Harvard freshmen was discouraged from applying to Harvard at one point because of her community’s unreliable internet connection. Esteban lives in a mobile home with her family in Mecca and struggled to complete course work. The internet went down in the middle of her Harvard interview and it almost prevented her from applying to the university.

“Well, I felt proud and excited, every sort of emotion because I never would have believed that a person like me, would be accepted to a prestigious university,” Esteban told NBC News about being accepted to Harvard on a full scholarship.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Updated August 13, 2020.

For the first time, Latinos make up a majority of students accepted into the University of California system. California is home to a very large Latino population and these incoming freshman class is being celebrated as representing California.

For the first time in its history, the University of California system admitted a class of majority Latino students.

According to data about admissions, Latinos represent 36 percent of the 79,953 students accepted to the UC system. Asian-Americans represent 35 percent of the new freshman class. Meanwhile, white people made up 21 percent, African-Americans made up 5 percent, and American Indian/Pacific Islander made up 0 percent. Three percent of students chose not to reveal their race or ethnicity.

Audrey Dow, senior vice president of the policy and advocacy organization Campaign for College Opportunity, spoke to The New York Times about the progress and said that while these shifts are momentous, they’re not enough. “But 36 percent of admits is far under proportional representation,” she told NYT in an email. According to the paper, proportional representation would be much closer to having 50 percent of students be Latino considering that more than half of high school graduates in California are Latino.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time as many students have been making their college decision in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. “UC continues to see increased admissions of underrepresented students as we seek to educate a diverse student body of future leaders. The incoming class will be one of our most talented and diverse yet, and UC is proud to invite them to join us.”

The university system recently did away with SAT/ACT requirements.

Some think that the university system eliminating the SAT/ACT requirements explains part of the uptick in Latino students. In May, the UC system announced that students would not be required to submit SAT or ACT scores for admission.

The standardized tests have long been accused of preventing minority and disadvantaged students from attending college.

The Compton Unified School District filed a lawsuit against the UC system in late 2019. The lawsuit, filed by four students and six community organizers, points out the racial bias of the tests that block disadvantaged and minority students from being admitted to college.

