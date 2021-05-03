Culture

Show Mom How Much You Love Her With These Sweet Mother’s Day Gifts

By May 3, 2021 at 11:15 am
Mother’s Day is just one of the days in the year when we show our mom how much we love her. She gave us life and isn’t shy about reminding us. Why not make this day a little special with a nice gift? Here’s a little guide to get you started.

Love You Mom Mug | $14.99 – $17.99

There was nothing more dreadful than not being able to find something. You just knew that when you asked your mom for help that it came with a lot of strings attached. The mere idea of mom searching and finding it sent us into a wild frenzy trying to find it before she got to the room.

This mug is the perfect reminder of those mildly scary moments of missing remotes and socks. Now, as an adult, you can all look back and laugh because it isn’t that scary anymore, right? 😨

Nadie Me Ayuda En Esta Casa | $24.99

You can’t forget this absolute classic. This shirt is one of the most relatable gifts you can give your mother. She is always doing everything for everyone and no one wants to help. This shirt will show that you acknowledge that you don’t do enough and appreciate just how hard she works.

Now, this doesn’t mean you can stay not helping. Let this be the start of you changing some of your own practices and helping your mom around the house. it is never too late.

Mom, Ma, Ama, Madre, Mujer Mug | $19.99

A nice little mug with mom in all the ways we say it is just a nice addition to your mom’s coffee mug collection. It will definitely bring a smile to her face every time she sees it because it just shows how much you are thinking of her.

Pregúntale A Tu Papá Tee | $24.99 – $26.99

How many times have you heard your mom say this? It is never when you need to find something because dad never knows where to find stuff. That is just a cold hard fact about life in a Latino household. This was always posed to you when you asked mom to go to a sleepover or anything that required approval.

This will not only make your mom laugh, but dad will chuckle as well. After all, he knows that his word is only as good as his vieja will let it be. Lol.

Best Amá Ever Mug | $14.99 – $17.99

Let your mom brag all the time, any time. This mug is perfect for her to take to work so that everyone in her office sees that she is, indeed, the best amá ever. I’m sure that people will think that their mom is the best but you know that your mom is the best. This will soon be the ultimate status symbol.

Quiero Nietos Unisex Tee | $24.99 – $27.99

We all know that mom (and dad) can’t wait to have nietos to spoil endlessly. This shirt will give them a physical way to constantly remind you that they can’t wait for those little ones. You might regret giving her a shirt that she can wear every time you go to visit her but she will love it. Maybe it is just a quick laugh but we all know that she will wear it to manifest her nietos.

Esta Casa No Es Hotel Poster | $16.99 – $19.99

Help your mom decorate the house with her own sense of humor. The poster will give your mom a reference to point to when people ask her for too much. Like, learn the house. Find your own towels. Get your own juice. Room service and hotel-level work is not happening in this house. You got legs, arms, and claim to be a grown up.

Happy anniversary to all of the mothers, abuelas, tías, and mother figures in the world.

It’s been more than a year of ups and downs for the Bryant family after losing both Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna. But out of their incredible loss and mourning, the family has come together and celebrated many milestones and special moments. From Natalia’s modeling career and acceptance to USC to Vanessa’s branding campaign, the family has kept themselves busy.

Now, mother and daughter are teaming up for a beautiful Mother’s Day ad and it’s everything we could want and need right now.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are starring in Mother’s Day ad for Bulgari.

Few people have been through as much as the Bryant family has over the past year. But they continue to show just how resilient and united they are. Case in point: Vanessa and Natalia are starring in a Mother’s Day ad for Italian jewellery company Bulgari.

The duo stars in a new campaign video for Bulgari and Vogue titled “A Mother’s Legacy,” in which the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.”

Replies Vanessa, 38, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

Natalia also praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Reaction to the moving ad has been swift and positive.

The family’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the moving clip. “This is the most stunning and heartfelt video. You both are constant lights,” Lily Collins commented on Natalia’s Instagram post of the Mother’s Day-themed ad. “This warmed my heart so much,” singer Chloe Bailey added.

The ad for Bulgari is also just the beginning for 18-year-old Natalia who recently signed with IMG Models as she looks to pursue a career in fashion.

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

Fierce

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

By April 27, 2021 at 8:51 pm
BY  | April 27, 2021 AT 8:51 pm
Listen, we get it. These days are hectic, crazy and very nearly apocalyptic. Whether you’re juggling your work from home routine or dealing with your kids, finding the perfect Mother’s Day Gift might be harder this year than most.

When it comes to this, know that we’ve got your back and understand that procrastination happens. To help we put together the top three Mother’s Day gifts that’ll help you navigate fast-shipping.

Check them out below.

Etsy

Etsy now allows an option that will allow you to search results by delivery date ensuring one-of-a-kind options that will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. From handmade sweaters, specialty baskets soaps, candles, and embroidered pillows you’ll be able to find it all.

Amazon.com

No doubt for the extreme procrastinator Amazon guarantees on-time shipping for just about everyone. While Prime members are more likely to strike shipping gold with orders from the site, shoppers who’ve yet to subscribe to the premiere membership will likely not be disappointed in last-minute shipping fees.

Start off with Amazon Handmade and their Mother’s Day gift guide.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom now offers all sorts of quick delivery options. From their expedited shipping and pick-up in store to curbside pickup, the big box retailer options all sorts of Mother’s Day goods for the last-minute shopper!

