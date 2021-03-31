Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Like A Proud Mom As Daughter Natalia Announces She’s Going To USC

By March 31, 2021 at 11:47 am
STEPHEN DUNN / GETTY

The Bryant Family has been through a lot since losing the Black Mamba along with 13-year-old Gianna. But despite the trauma, they’ve been working hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for themselves and a huge part of that, for 18-year-old Natalia, has been getting into college.

Well, now Natalia along with her very proud mother and fans around the world are celebrating her accomplishments as she’s announced that she’s been accepted into the University of Southern California (USC.)

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is going to USC and her family couldn’t be more proud!

It looks like Kobe Bryant’s daughter is going to become a Trojan. Natalia Bryant was accepted into the University of Southern California on Tuesday to the excitement and delight of her closest family and friends. Vanessa Bryant shared emotional footage of the moment Natalia found out she got into the LA-based university and expressed her pride and joy in her oldest daughter.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it,” Vanessa captioned the video.

“You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn

Proud mamacita even had custom USC Black Mamba Nikes made for the celebration.

In the other Vanessa video, she showed off all the gifts she gave Natalia for the accomplishment, and they included balloons, USC swag and some custom Trojan-themed Kobe kicks.

Her USC acceptance comes on the heels of another big announcement for the 18-year-old.

The past few weeks have been full of great news for Natalia. She just recently announced that she had been accepted into both Loyola Marymount and University of Oregon, but recently confirmed she would be headed to USC in the fall.

“See You Soon @uscedu !❤️💛” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a USC baseball hat and shirt. “Fight On✌🏽”

And it was just a few weeks ago that news came that she signed with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said in a statement. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

The Bryant Family Has Filed Trademarks For ‘Mamba, Mambacita’ Amidst Apparel Line Reports

Fierce

The Bryant Family Has Filed Trademarks For ‘Mamba, Mambacita’ Amidst Apparel Line Reports

By March 22, 2021 at 1:29 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 1:29 pm
Elsa / Gelsons

Since the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has made her mission to secure and preserve their legacy an obvious one. From pursuing justice for theirs and the other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives, to ensuring the creation of memorials in their name, Bryant has made a point of making sure none of the victims of the fateful crash are forgotten.

More recently, Vanessa Bryant has set out to protect the ‘Mamba’ brand.

According to a recent report, an attorney for Bryant filed a trademark application for ‘Mamba’ and ‘Mambacita’ in early March.

While there’s little known about what Bryant intends to do with the brand names, the report suggests that the current agenda is to use the trademark for merchandise such as shirts, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

Kobe’s estate has filed for several trademarks related to his brand including ‘Mamba Sports Academy,’ ‘Mambacita,’ ‘Lady Mambas,’ and ‘Lil Mambas.’ 

The association with Bryant and the “Mamba” concept goes back to his days on the court where he was affectionately known as the Black Mamba. Bryant gave himself the nickname after a period of struggle. In a 2015 documentary called Muse, Kobe explained that he created the alter ego of Black Mamba to cope with off-the-court struggles in 2003.

“I went from a person who was at the top of his game, had everything coming, to a year later, having absolutely no idea where life is going or if you are even going to be a part of life as we all know it,” Bryant explained in the documentary. “I had to separate myself… It felt like there were so many things coming at once. It was just becoming very, very confusing. I had to organize things. So I created The Black Mamba.”

The Mamba name carried into his retirement when he left the NBA after twenty years. At the time, Bryant set out to coach and mentor younger children interested in sports at the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility that he opened in California. Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was a member of the Mambas girl’s team.

When the Bryants’ daughter Gianna began to come into her own on the basketball court, she took on the nickname “Mambacita.” 

On a recent cover feature for People Magazine, Vanessa Bryant explained that she’s found motivation in her devastating loss.

During an interview for the magazine’s ‘Women Changing the World’ issue, Bryant revaled “This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

Bryant also recently reportedly took over Granity Studios, her husband’s multimedia company, and also relaunched Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which is focused on “creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports” and “provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development.”

Speaking to People about her efforts, Bryant explained, “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Brandsfashionnewstrending newsvanessa bryant

Vanessa Bryant Slams Rapper Meek Mill For Tasteless Reference To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Slams Rapper Meek Mill For Tasteless Reference To Kobe Bryant’s Death

By February 23, 2021 at 9:09 pm
BY  | February 23, 2021 AT 9:09 pm
Stefanie Keenan / Getty

It’s been a little over a year since Vanessa Bryant was forced to bury her husband, NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi. Still, in spite of this, Vanessa Bryant has been forced to endure publicly made accusations and scrutiny by her mother. Worse, she’s now having to address a tasteless reference to her husband’s tragic death made by rapper Meek Mill.

In his latest song, Meek Mill makes a cheap reference to Kobe’s death.

https://twitter.com/MMoreno1015/status/1364071281944051712/photo/1

For his latest track titled “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” Mill raps, “If I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” It didn’t take long for the garish line to gain the ire of Twitter users and for Vanessa Bryant to address it publicly.

In a statement made to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa slammed Mill for the lyric in his new song which recently leaked online. “I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Bryant wrote.

“I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

In response to the extreme backlash, Mill wrote that he had reached out to Bryant to apologize.

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public … Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Vanessa Bryant was forced to publicly grieve the loss of her husband and their daughter Gianna, along with the seven other people, who were killed in a helicopter crash last year that occurred in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa was married to Kobe in 2001 and should have celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with him this year.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
BryantKobe Bryanttrendingvanessa bryant