Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Like A Proud Mom As Daughter Natalia Announces She’s Going To USC

The Bryant Family has been through a lot since losing the Black Mamba along with 13-year-old Gianna. But despite the trauma, they’ve been working hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for themselves and a huge part of that, for 18-year-old Natalia, has been getting into college.

Well, now Natalia along with her very proud mother and fans around the world are celebrating her accomplishments as she’s announced that she’s been accepted into the University of Southern California (USC.)

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is going to USC and her family couldn’t be more proud!

Natalia Bryant after getting into USC. Amazing. 👏



💜💛 (via IG/VanessaBryant) pic.twitter.com/rDvUevqCtX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 30, 2021

It looks like Kobe Bryant’s daughter is going to become a Trojan. Natalia Bryant was accepted into the University of Southern California on Tuesday to the excitement and delight of her closest family and friends. Vanessa Bryant shared emotional footage of the moment Natalia found out she got into the LA-based university and expressed her pride and joy in her oldest daughter.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it,” Vanessa captioned the video.

“You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn“

Proud mamacita even had custom USC Black Mamba Nikes made for the celebration.

Vanessa Bryant surprised Natalia Bryant with a special Kobe 4 after being accepted into USC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i9vLSXjWqp — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 31, 2021

In the other Vanessa video, she showed off all the gifts she gave Natalia for the accomplishment, and they included balloons, USC swag and some custom Trojan-themed Kobe kicks.

Her USC acceptance comes on the heels of another big announcement for the 18-year-old.

Natalia Bryant has officially signed with IMG modelling agency.



The first child of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, will be joining other Hollywood A-list models.



Congratulations to her! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ctHiOaPcas — Blacpire Magazine (@Blacpire) March 3, 2021

The past few weeks have been full of great news for Natalia. She just recently announced that she had been accepted into both Loyola Marymount and University of Oregon, but recently confirmed she would be headed to USC in the fall.

“See You Soon @uscedu !❤️💛” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a USC baseball hat and shirt. “Fight On✌🏽”

And it was just a few weeks ago that news came that she signed with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said in a statement. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

