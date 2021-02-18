CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To ‘Hispanic-Style’ Cheeses

Culture

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning everyone against “Hispanic-style” cheeses linked to a listeria outbreak. The latest food outbreak is attacking one of the most sacred things in our diets and people have a lot of opinions.

Listeria has been detected in “Hispanic-style” cheeses, according to the CDC.

FOOD OUTBREAK: Listeria outbreak linked to Hispanic-style fresh & soft cheeses like queso fresco. If you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system, do not eat these types of cheeses until we identify a specific type/brand. https://t.co/O8WZ64wNB8 pic.twitter.com/Q3BR6qkIC2 — CDC (@CDCgov) February 12, 2021

According to a warning from the CDC, listeria has been detected in what they are calling “Hispanic-style” cheeses. This means that people should avoid queso fresco and queso blanco. The source of the outbreak is being tracked and there is some understanding about where the outbreak is coming from.

The CDC recommends that people avoid these cheeses right now and to make sure that the cheeses they buy are made from “pasteurized milk.” Listeria is a serious illness for the elderly, people who are immunocompromised, and pregnant people.

Right now, the CDC is investigating a link between the Listeria to El Abuelito queso fresco.

Darn. I just bought some Queso Fresco today! pic.twitter.com/xOyeN6O9JO — Glen McDaniel (@glenmcdaniel) February 12, 2021

The CDC reports that Connecticut officials have found Listeria in some El Abuelito queso fresco. The cheese was purchased from a supermarket in the area where a patient purchased “Hispanic-style” cheese. The outbreak seems to be concentrated in the Northeastern United States and has impacted four states.

Seven people have been hospitalized because of the Listeria outbreak.

No Queso?!?!?! I'll take my chances with Listeria. — colin (@cvohlken) February 12, 2021

The announcement is a very personal attack for a lot of people. Queso fresco and queso blanco are very important for a lot of dishes in our cuisine and to go without, during Lent and Covid, is asking a lot of us.

People are kind of irked that the CDC didn’t use a different phrase to talk about the cheese.

"Hispanic style" 🙄🙄🙄🤣 — Ed Penspatrick (@EddietheGreat84) February 14, 2021

We get that technically the cheese is in Spanish and that it is more commonly used in Latino food. However, the cheeses have names that can be used. Sure, there was no idea of the brand but would it really be that hard to say “queso fresco and queso blanco”?

At least it would have prevented other people from having to answer other people’s questions.

queso fresco — Andréa / Garcia (@andrearumbles) February 14, 2021

It’s called efficiency. Some news outlets were sharing images of yellow queso dip because it is also technically a “Hispanic-style” cheese but it not the cheese in question.

