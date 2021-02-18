Culture

CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To ‘Hispanic-Style’ Cheeses

By February 18, 2021 at 3:15 pm
Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning everyone against “Hispanic-style” cheeses linked to a listeria outbreak. The latest food outbreak is attacking one of the most sacred things in our diets and people have a lot of opinions.

Listeria has been detected in "Hispanic-style" cheeses, according to the CDC.

According to a warning from the CDC, listeria has been detected in what they are calling “Hispanic-style” cheeses. This means that people should avoid queso fresco and queso blanco. The source of the outbreak is being tracked and there is some understanding about where the outbreak is coming from.

The CDC recommends that people avoid these cheeses right now and to make sure that the cheeses they buy are made from “pasteurized milk.” Listeria is a serious illness for the elderly, people who are immunocompromised, and pregnant people.

The CDC reports that Connecticut officials have found Listeria in some El Abuelito queso fresco. The cheese was purchased from a supermarket in the area where a patient purchased “Hispanic-style” cheese. The outbreak seems to be concentrated in the Northeastern United States and has impacted four states.

Seven people have been hospitalized because of the Listeria outbreak.

The announcement is a very personal attack for a lot of people. Queso fresco and queso blanco are very important for a lot of dishes in our cuisine and to go without, during Lent and Covid, is asking a lot of us.

People are kind of irked that the CDC didn’t use a different phrase to talk about the cheese.

We get that technically the cheese is in Spanish and that it is more commonly used in Latino food. However, the cheeses have names that can be used. Sure, there was no idea of the brand but would it really be that hard to say “queso fresco and queso blanco”?

At least it would have prevented other people from having to answer other people’s questions.

It’s called efficiency. Some news outlets were sharing images of yellow queso dip because it is also technically a “Hispanic-style” cheese but it not the cheese in question.

Lawsuit Over Subway Tuna Sandwich Claims That It’s Mystery Meat

Lawsuit Over Subway Tuna Sandwich Claims That It's Mystery Meat

By February 3, 2021 at 7:10 pm
February 3, 2021 AT 7:10 pm
picture alliance / Getty

Oh, mystery meat. We live in America which means we’re all bound to come across it at some point. From the school cafeteria to even our favorite taco joints, we’ve all been faced with the alarming realization that at some point we’ve definitely eaten it.

Fans of Subway are coming to the realization about the circumstances of Subway meals, once again, thanks to a recent lawsuit challenging the substance of its tuna.

A new Subway lawsuit alleges that the sandwich chain’s tuna is made from a “mixture of various concoctions” made to “imitate the appearance of tuna.”

Brought forth by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, two women from California on Jan. 21 the lawsuit claims that “independent testing has repeatedly affirmed, the products are made from anything but tuna.” The lawsuit did not share any evidence of the claims.

Amin and Dhanowa’s lawyer, Alex Brown, asked in a statement last Friday, “What is Subway selling? We don’t know yet, but we are certain it is not tuna… We’re confident that our clients will prevail when they get their day in court.”

In response to the claims, Subway has launched a marketing barrage challenging the allegations that its tuna is fake.

“Keep fishing folks, we’ll keep serving 100% wild-caught tuna,” Subway posted in a Tweet.

The company is offering 15 percent off of its footlong tuna subs with the promotional code “ITSREAL” proving that they’re not waiting for a court to settle the accusations made about its tuna salad. According to CBS “The fast-food chain is already appealing to the court of public opinion with an advertising blitz touting its tuna salad sandwiches and wraps as made with ‘100% real wild caught tuna.'”  

They have further decided to stand by the quality of their tuna, sharing in a statement last Thursday that “There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint” and their tuna is mixed with mayo.

“Subway will vigorously defend itself against these and any other baseless efforts to mischaracterize and tarnish the high-quality products that Subway and its franchisees provide to their customers, in California, and around the world, and intends to fight these claims through all available avenues if they are not immediately dismissed,” the fast-food chain stated.

Maggie Truax, Subway’s director of Global PR told CBS MoneyWatch. “Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps, and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests,” she stated. “Unfortunately, this lawsuit is part of a trend in which the named plaintiffs’ attorneys have been targeting the food industry in an effort to make a name for themselves in that space.”

According to Subway’s website, the company’s tuna salad is made with flaked tuna in brine, mayonnaise, and a flavor-protecting additive.

BrandsfoodlawsuitsSubway

Chicago’s Mi Tocaya Is Offering Up Free Mexican Homemeals For Undocumented Community

Chicago's Mi Tocaya Is Offering Up Free Mexican Homemeals For Undocumented Community

By January 14, 2021 at 1:42 pm
January 14, 2021 AT 1:42 pm
mitocaya / Instagram

Undocumented communities are being left out of Covid relief plans. Chef Diana Dávila of Mi Tocaya in Chicago is working to help undocumented restaurant worker in the time of Covid. Abuse of undocumented workers is rampant in certain industries and Chef Dávila hopes to offer some kind of help.

Mi Tocaya is a Mexican restaurant in Chicago’s Logan Square that wants to help the community.

Covid-19 has devastated the hospitality industry with restaurants being hit exceptionally hard. Restaurants have been forced to close their doors for good as the virus dragged on with no decent relief plan from the federal government. As several countries financially support citizens to avoid economic disaster, the U.S. government has given citizens $1,800 total to cover 10 months of isolating and business closures.

Namely, Mi Tocaya is working to help the undocumented community.

Mi Tocaya, a family-run restaurant, is teaming up with Chicago’s Top Chefs and local non-profits Dishroulette Kitchen and Logan Square Neighborhood Association. The goal is to highlight the issues facing the undocumented community during the pandemic.

The initiative called Todos Ponen, is all about uplifting members of our community in a time of severe need. The restaurant is creating healthy Mexican family meals for those in need.

”We asked ourselves; How can we keep our doors open, provide a true service to the community, maintain and create jobs, and keep the supply chain intact by supporting local farmers and vendors. This is the answer,” Chef Dávila said in a statement. “I confidently believe The TODOS PONEN Logan Square Project addresses all of the above and can very well be easily implemented in any community. Our goal is to bring awareness to the lack of resources available to the undocumented workforce- the backbone of our industry.”

The initiative starts in February.

Mi Tocaya is offering 1000 free meals for local farmers and undocumented restaurant workers. The meals are available for pickup Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2800 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647. to make this happen, Mi Tocaya also needs your help.

The restaurant has teamed up with two nonprofits to make sure that they can scale their operation to fulfill their commitment. They are also asking for donations to make sure they can do what they can to help undocumented restaurant workers.

According to Eater LA, 8 million restaurant workers have been laid off since the pandemic started. Some restaurants have had to lay off up to 91 percent of their staff because of Covid, about 10 percent of those are undocumented. In the cities, that number is as high as 40 percent of the laid-off restaurant staff are undocumented.

“People don’t want to talk about the undocumented workforce, but they’re part of our daily routine in most restaurants,” Jackson Flores, who manages the operations of Mi Tocaya, said in a statement. “They are in the toughest position in the whole economy because they’re an invisible part of it. Restaurant worker advocacy groups have added the creation of relief funds to their agendas, but there have yet to be long-term changes in protections for undocumented workers. Without access to unemployment benefits and other government resources, this group is especially vulnerable.”

ChicagocovidfoodrestaurantUndocumented