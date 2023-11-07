‘Boté to’ los Nike, firmé con Adida’: Ranking the Best Bad Bunny x Adidas Shoe Collabs

crema

Bad Bunny has cemented his place as one of the top artists in the world and he’s now made his mark in the fashion world — especially when it comes to sneakers.

The partnership between Bad Bunny and Adidas has led to over eight signature sneakers, all of which have sold out.

Loading the player...

But the number one artist on Spotify has teamed up with Adidas again, giving fans another chance to cop his swag. Bad Bunny and Adidas newest drop goes hand in hand with the release of Benito’s trap album “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.”

Used with permission from Adidas

Can we get a little commotion for the shoes?

The Paso Fino Response CL sneakers come in a tan and brown colorway that is cohesive with Bad Bunny’s new album. If you don’t quite get it, just watch the music videos of “WHERE SHE GOES” and “UN PREVIEW” and you’ll understand.

In honor of Bad Bunny and Adidas’ new release, we are revisiting their sneaker drops and ranking our favorite Conejo Malo collaborations with the Three Stripes.

5. Adidas Campus ‘Wild Moss’ (2023)

Used with permission from Adidas

In 2023, we saw Bad Bunny becoming the first Latino artist to headline Coachella. Following his performance, he and Adidas collaborated to commemorate the historic milestone.

The Adidas Campus “Wild Moss” shoe is a unique take on campus footwear. The green is a vibrant color that suits its release during spring. The colorway is fresh and perfectly sums up Bad Bunny’s time at Coachella: iconic.

And the fuzz? Yup, a good shoe with a cool texture is a win for me. Some of the coolest shoes have interesting patterns or textures on them and the “Wild Moss” is no exception. The shoe also gives us a taste of the early 2000s and skateboarding culture while keeping up with current trends.

4. Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low “The First Café” (2021)

Used with permission from Adidas

Ahead of the nude and brown trend, Bad Bunny and Adidas released Forum Buckle Low “The First Café.”

At number four, this Bad Bunny collab marked the start of his long-term partnership with Adidas. He first showcased the sneakers in his “YO VISTO ASÍ” video and released them in March 2021.

Why do we love them?

They’re trendy! Everyone is neck deep creating their wardrobe capsules and neutrals are in. That sneaker gives you both the neutral look you need while being stylish.

Did we mention they’re chunky? Chunky sneaker stans rise! A good chunky sneaker never misses, especially when they are comfortable.

3. Adidas Response CL “Triple Black” (2023)

Used with permission from Adidas

The “Triple Black” sneaker is the third colorway that was released in the Response CL line for Bad Bunny. We love how sleek and timeless this sneaker is.

Also, this shoe gives major dad vibes, making us love it even more.

This sneaker also serves as a staple piece in anyone’s collection. It’s black, “Triple Black” to be exact, and can combine with almost any outfit imaginable. If you need a go-to shoe in your closet, this sneaker will be your best friend.

2. Adidas Campus Light “Cloud White” (2023)

Used with permission from Adidas

White shoes, why can’t you stay white forever?

There are some white shoes that walk into your life and are saved for special occasions because you don’t want to damage them. This is that shoe. This is the ultimate piece that elevates any outfit.

Benito’s take on the Adidas Campus shoe is elegant, chic, and one of our favorite collabs. What makes the shoe even better is that astrology inspired it, representing all the signs and the four elements: earth, air, water, and fire.

These shoes are perfect for any occasion; grocery runs, errands or a casual walk. This shoe is a closet staple because everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers.

Please clean these though.

1. Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Cangrejeros”

Used with permission from Adidas

The number one spot in crema’s “Sneaker Rank” goes to the Adidas Forum Buckle Low “Cangrejeros.”

This collab earns the coveted spot because of its nod to the Los Cangrejeros de Santurce, the Puerto Rico basketball team that Benito co-owns. Bad Bunny has always been proud to represent his beloved Puerto Rico, and this is just another nod to his home country.

The hints of orange and navy blue effortlessly mesh with the cream, offering a sneaker that is versatile with an important meaning behind it.

The true star of the show is the orange. It stands out immediately. Anyone from a mile away will notice your sneakers because of that pop of color. This shoe screams to take risks and experiment with bright colors because why not?

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com