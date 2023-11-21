9 Gifts That Sing: The Ultimate Latino Merch Guide for Music Lovers

crema

These days, fans love to show their love for their favorite artist any way they can. So, if the Bad Bunny stan in your life already has every piece of merch from his shop, there are even more options out there that they could only dream of.

It’s no secret that fans can usually make better merchandise than the artist’s own team. They know everything about their favorite star, and the aesthetics that match it. We’ve rounded up some rare and fan-made merch options to get you started on your holiday shopping this year.

A beanie inspired by one of Karol G’s tattoos

Fans of La Bichota can sport one of these warm beanies this winter from Etsy shop GalenciaBoutique. They feature custom embroidery of the barbed wire heart tattoo the “OKI DOKI” singer has on her left arm. Shop owner Maribel offers a very wide variety of colors to choose from, with options for black, pink, and red embroidery.

Croc charms for the Peso Pluma fan in your life

The Croc comeback of the 2020s may have been as unprecedented as the meteoric rise of Mexican singer Peso Pluma. If you know someone who loves their clogs and has had “Ella Baila Sola” on repeat this year, fill their stocking with some charms inspired by the singer. Shop Que Bonita offers several variations, from hearts with his name, his logo, or a couple of Peso Pluma wearing his ski mask.

Merch for the young, soon to be music fan

Not to tell you how to raise your children, but it can’t hurt to teach them about some iconic Latinas in music. Lil’ Libros has created bilingual picture books for the young ones to learn more about their culture. Check out these biographies written by the brand’s founders Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein on Selena and Celia Cruz. Kids will be captivated by the cutest illustrations done by illustrator Citlali Reyes.

A cute tee for everyone that waited for the RBD comeback

Shop ERI released a mini collection of tees and tanks inspired by the nostalgic pop group. Our pick is the t-shirt with lyrics from their 2005 song “Tras de Mí.” The lyrics “Abrir las alas para escapar sin fin / Para encontrar libertad / Lejos de aquí” are seen in a lilac color set behind a beautiful butterfly graphic and song title. Get it oversized to wear with some bike shorts or baggy jeans all year long.

For somebody’s inner Loba

Image used with permission from the Grammy Museum.

In honor of Shakira’s Grammy Museum exhibit that opened this spring, the museum is selling an exclusive t-shirt inspired by her 2021 song “Don’t Wait Up.” The purple cotton long-sleeve features a colorful graphic with the star on the front, and her name on the back in pink. Plus, the name of the song is printed on the left sleeve in the sunset gradient. Buy this merch now before you meet the Shakira fan in your life’s different moods.

Merch for your local indie fan

Image used with permission from BojjiCo on Etsy.

What’s more fun than this 90s-inspired tee featuring Mexican-American artist Omar Apollo? This shirt features photos from his eras so far in a collage, with the “Tamagotchi” singer’s name at the top in a classic Y2K style. Etsy shop owner BojjiCo offers options to customize it in different colors, and the reviews say it makes a perfect gift.

Now for Bad Bunny fans…

Image used with permission from IYKYK.

Who could forget the controversial [speaking non-English] moment at this year’s Grammy ceremony? IYKYK created a crop top with the phrase, and we’re obsessed! Let people know you’re actually speaking a sexier language when you wear this out.

90s girls, stand up!

Image used with permission from Shop Happy Vibras.

This t-shirt with lyrics from last year’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” will make any 90s girl happy. It features the line that resonated with so many from Bad Bunny and Tony Dize’s song “La Corriente:” “Una bad b*tch girl de lo 90.” Shop Happy Vibras sells it in a black and sand color, with sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

Simple merch to show your love for Benito

Check out this weatherproof sticker from RCR Creative featuring an illustration of Bad Bunny peacing out. Colorful lyrics from his song “Me Fui De Vacaciones” line the bottom of the sticker, which you can stick to a laptop case, water bottle, or more.

