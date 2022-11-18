Residents of Two Mexican Cities Say They’re Protected By Aliens Who Live Underwater

wearemitu

Now that the government is starting to admit it, there’s no putting the cat back in the bag: UFOs exist.

We may not know in what capacity yet or if they’re being piloted by honest-to-god aliens, but there is irrefutable proof that unidentified flying objects of some kind have been documented and authenticated at the highest levels.

There are two coastal cities in Mexico, however, where just about everyone believes the rumor that otherworldly beings live underwater and have been actively rerouting tropical storms away from the area for the last 50 years.

The most recent diversion, which took place last month when Tropical Storm Karl quickly changed course to the Gulf of Mexico while moving toward the two cities, was a catalyst for a recent profile in Vice tracing the history of an urban legend that has inspired thousands to pledge fealty to the underwater beings that supposedly control the local weather.

When the storm was thought to be approaching the two cities, local residents like 71-year-old Beatriz Garcia, weren’t bothered in the slightest.

“I immediately said, ‘they are going to protect us.’ And this is what I believe and trust: that they exist, that there is a base.” The base she’s talking about is supposedly a few miles off the coast of Miramar Beach in an area known to locals as Amupac.

The story begins in 1967, when thousands of locals witnessed nine UFOs in the sky, descending to an area off the coast of Miramar Beach. The sightings were even confirmed by the local Tampico airport air traffic control tower, according to an article from El Sol de Tampico, which reported on the 1967 sightings the day after they happened.

Because so many people saw it at the same time, news of the UFOs traveled quickly and was treated as an unequivocal truth soon after that, especially after Madero and Tampico suddenly stopped experiencing extreme weather events following two massive hurricanes in 1955 and 1966. In the fifty-five years since the aliens first landed on that fateful August night, the area has been free of any destruction at the hands of mother nature.

Bright saucer-shaped #ufo photographed over the Francisco I Madero Refinery, Tamps, Mexico June 2021. Apparently, "the photograph has already passed several studies and it has been determined that it is not manipulated" More details at https://t.co/Ly4Rf4ePUC #ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/DVhM3oCFIY — UFO Sightings Weekly (@weekly_ufo) June 29, 2021

Today, the area is home to a UFO festival called El Día OVNI (Objeto Volador No Identificado) Tamaulipas, organized by the OVNI Scientific Investigations Association of Tamaulipas (AICOT, in Spanish), an activist group comprised of alien investigators.

The festival itself was started as a joke in October 2013 by a notable figure from nearby Nuevo Leon, who called it El Día del Marciano, or The Day of the Martian.

However, people like AICOT founder Juan Carlos Ramón López have worked to turn it into an officially recognized holiday by doing away with the martian terminology and refocusing on OVNIs and the various run-ins people have supposedly had with these extraterrestrial beings.

López himself claims to have visited the aliens via astral projection in July 2013. He used words like “intraterrestrial” and “multidimensional” to describe Amupac, which he defines as being constructed of metals and crystals and is populated by 10-foot-tall beings who have “energy radiating throughout the place.”

“The information that I received in this place is that they are monitoring this stage of this planet,” López said to Vice. “And well, for me in particular I can deduce that they are psychologists, scientists who are connected in this reality, but they live in the space of no time.”

And while studies into astral projection have yet to reveal anything definitive, the recent proliferation of confirmed UFO sightings has people more curious than ever about any valid claims of human-alien cohabitation.

López describes the beings as evolved in terms of both consciousness and intelligence, suggesting an ability to communicate or connect with humans in a non-physical realm.

Tamaulipas’ director of tourism, Nembra Carmen Jiménez, is more than happy to encourage the area’s UFO-based economy, where tourists from around the world come to visit in the hopes that they can catch a glimpse at a flying saucer.

It should come as no surprise to learn that Jiménez, a self-proclaimed believer in Amupac, is also a member of AICOT.

“We’ve had everyone from children to the elderly that are interested in the subject,” she said. “People come here exclusively to visit this area…to see these types of phenomenons,” cutting herself off to say, “Well, we got rid of the word ‘phenomena.’ This type of ‘reality’ that we have here.”

Aliens protect a part of Mexico's east coast, according to local legend. From their underground base, they stop hurricanes from hitting Miramar Beach and the nearby cities of Madero and Tampico in the state of Tamaulipas, locals believe. @ngjanowitz — Deborah Bonello (@mexicoreporter) November 16, 2022

To top it all off, Jiménez claims to have made actual contact with the area’s alien overlords. “I believe in this,” she said. “I have seen them since I was 5 years old, I have had contact with a spaceship. We are not alone in the universe.” Still, it’s not difficult to see why skeptics like meteorological harbor master Javier Francisco Álvarez would take statements like those with a grain of salt.

Álvarez acknowledges the lore behind an area that seems to be impervious to extreme weather but explained that “the trajectories of these hydrometeorological phenomena are erratic, that is, they do not always hit the same part or in the same place, or enter through the same way, touch land through the same place.” He also mentions that the water near the area is “one or two degrees cooler” than that of the Gulf of Mexico.

Because of the cooler water, “it manages to pull the mass of air and, consequently, causes the rejection of hurricanes. The air mass that enters through the gulf is diverted towards the coasts of the United States and towards the Isthmus of Tehuantepec,” Álvarez said. His biggest concern isn’t the urban legend itself, but rather the lack of local preparation because of the blind faith in the aliens beneath the surface.

Legend has it that part of Mexico's east coast is protected by aliens. For decades, extraterrestrials from an underwater base called Amupac have warded off hurricanes from Miramar Beach and the nearby cities of Madero and Tampico, locals believe. (1/7)https://t.co/oAJJ2wr8U2 pic.twitter.com/1waDbdVydu — VICE News (@VICENews) November 16, 2022

As far as the locals are concerned, there’s no arguing the facts. Madero and Tampico have been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane on a handful of occasions since 1967. Every last one of them has rerouted (or been rerouted if you believe the stories) with no explanation outside of the cooler water.

Before 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert caused billions of dollars in damage in the US, the Caribbean, and Southern Mexico, it rerouted away from Madero and Tampico. It happened again in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina was headed toward the small coastal cities before breaking off and going straight for New Orleans, where it eventually killed more than 1800 people.

The idea of underwater aliens rerouting weather for reasons that may or may not have to do with the people who live nearby is a tough pill to swallow.

But when an entire population has had more than five decades of very good luck, it’s probably hard not to feel blessed.

